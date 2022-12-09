Lilly Ragusa is leaving behind quite the legacy for the Newburyport field hockey team.
Our 2022 Daily News Field Hockey MVP, the senior quad-captain was instrumental in getting the Clippers back to the top of the CAL this fall. She finished the year with a team-high six goals along with five assists, leading the team to the program’s second CAL Kinney title over the last three years.
For her efforts, Ragusa was named CAL Kinney MVP after the season. Arguably her biggest goal of the year came against a Division 1 foe in Central Catholic, when with 10 seconds left she found herself on a breakaway and buried the chance to lift the Clippers to a massive 2-1 win. However, she’ll always remember her goal against archrival Triton during a 4-2 victory on the final day of the regular season, which sealed the Kinney title for the Clippers.
But the success didn’t stop there.
With Ragusa leading the charge, Newburyport (16-4-2) made a terrific run to the Division 3 semifinals, which was the furthest the program had advanced in at least a decade. Facing the possibility of overtime in the quarterfinals against Gloucester, it was Ragusa who blasted the ball into the circle off a restart with 3:17 left. That pass was deflected in by Rita Cahalane, sending the Clippers to a dramatic 1-0 victory.
Newburyport’s run ended in the following round to Sandwich, but it was still a season nobody involved with the program will forget.
Ragusa leaves as a two-year captain, a two-year Daily News All-Star (1x MVP) and a two-time All-CAL selection (1x MVP). She was also named to the Mass. Field Hockey Coaches Association Best of 60 Senior All-Star Team, which gathers the best seniors from across the state to compete.
Meagan McAndrews
Amesbury, Sr., Forward
Tri-captain finished up career with a fantastic senior season. Dangerous forward scored three goals and added four assists. Had a goal and two assists in a win over Rockport. Also scored in near-upset of Georgetown. Was named All-CAL after the regular season. Even in difficult CAL during a “rebuilding year,” still helped Amesbury do enough to qualify for Division 4 tournament. Three-season athlete throws the shot put and runs the hurdles during both indoor and outdoor track.
Gianna Gaeta
Georgetown, Sr., Defense
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Transitioned to a more defensive role to help the team, but still contributed offensively with seven assists. After helping team win program’s first playoff game since 2010 last year, returned as a senior tri-captain and led Royals (9-9-2) back to postseason. Had strong defensive game in 1-0 Division 4 First Round win over Hamilton-Wenham. Helped Royals tie Newburyport, 1-1, which was first non-loss against the Clippers since 2015. A year-round field hockey player.
Ella Tucker
Georgetown, Soph., Midfield
Exciting young sophomore had breakout season. Named All-CAL. More of a defensive midfielder still finished with three goals and three assists. Had two assists in win over Amesbury. Helped Royals (9-9-2) finish third in CAL Baker standings and make a run to the Division 4 Round of 16. Also was pivotal in 1-1 tie against Newburyport, which was first non-loss against the Clippers since 2015. Scored lone goal in playoff loss to Monomoy. Was selected by the Mass. Field Hockey Coaches Association to their Rising Sophomore team as a top sophomore in the state.
Katherine Conway
Newburyport, Jr., Defense
Tri-captain named All-CAL after the season. Defensive leader captained unit that allowed just 14 goals in 22 games (0.6 per) with 10 shutouts. Also added a goal and three assists. Helped Clippers (16-4-2) win CAL Kinney title and make a great run to the Division 3 semifinals. Led playoff shutouts against Dighton-Rehoboth and Gloucester. Also helped team earn shutouts against Pentucket (twice), Lynnfield and North Reading. Scored lone goal in win over Ipswich. Honor Roll student.
Rita Cahalane
Newburyport, Jr., Forward
Talented scorer named a CAL All-Star. Junior tri-captain helped Clippers (16-4-2) win CAL Kinney title and advance to the Division 3 semifinals. Finished season with four goals and three assists. Scored game-winning goal with 3:17 left in Division 3 quarterfinal win over Gloucester, sending Clippers to semis. Had an assist in 3-1 win over Manchester-Essex, which was Clippers’ first non-loss against the Hornets since a 0-0 tie in 2014. Scored in win over rival Triton to clinch CAL Kinney title. Also a strong lacrosse player who scored 25 goals with 14 assists last spring. High Honor Roll student.
Haley Dwight
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
Finishes outstanding career as a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. The Daily News area’s top scorer with nine goals and five assists. This after leading the area in points a year ago with 10 goals and 15 assists. Quad-captain helped Panthers (9-7-3) reach Division 3 tournament. Scored twice in win over Rockport. Had game-winning goals in 1-0 wins over Methuen and North Reading. Another goal to clinch a solid 1-1 tie against a Division 1 opponent in Central Catholic.
Zoe Wegrzyn
Pentucket, Sr., Goalie
CAL All-Star was one of only two goalies in the league to make either of the two All-Star teams. Senior shined in lone year as the team’s starter. Posted eight shutouts and six other one-goal games. Helped Panthers (9-7-3) reach Division 3 tournament. Put in excellent 13-save performance in 1-1 tie against Division 1 opponent in Central Catholic. Had 8 saves in shutout of North Reading, 4 combined in two shutouts of Methuen and 4 in another shutout of Georgetown. Another 8 saves against CAL Kinney champion Newburyport. Honor Roll student.
Neila Jones
Triton, Sr., Defense
Standout defender named All-CAL after the regular season. Helped lead back line that registered 12 shutouts and five other one-goal games. The Vikings (13-4-4) allowed just 20 goals all year (0.95 per game), and five of those came against Division 3 state champion Watertown in the quarterfinals. Assisted on game-winning goal in 1-0 shutout of rival Newburyport. Scored in 2-1 win over North Reading. Was strong in 1-0 shutout of Oakmont in Div. 3 Round of 16. Part of memorable senior class that went 40-18-12 for their career with two state quarterfinal appearances. Also plays tennis during the spring.
Maya Sullivan
Triton, Sr., Midfield
Talented scorer named All-CAL. Quad-captain helped lead Vikings (13-4-4) to second straight Division 3 quarterfinal appearance. Came up clutch in the biggest moments. Scored in Div. 3 First Round win over Bishop Stang, then put home the game-winner in 1-0 win over Oakmont in the Round of 16. Helped Vikings finish second in the CAL Kinney standings. Scored in win over archrival Newburyport. A strong member of senior class that went 40-18-12 for their careers with two state quarterfinal appearances.
Natalie Indingaro
Triton, Sr., Defense
Decorated athlete finishes Triton field hockey career as a three-time Daily News All-Star, two-time All-CAL selection and one-time CAL All-Star. Quad-captain a leader of memorable senior class that went 40-18-12 for their careers with two state quarterfinal appearances. Captained back line that allowed just 20 goals all year with 12 shutouts and five other one-goal games. Helped shut down talented Newburyport team in 1-0 win. Earned other shutouts over Pentucket, North Reading, Hamilton-Wenham and Bishop Fenwick (twice). High Honor Roll student also plays softball.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — AnaLisa Tomkiewicz, Sr., attack
Georgetown — Zoey Halmen, Sr., attack; Caitlyn Collins, Jr., attack; Brooke Shaughnessy, Jr., attack
Newburyport — Jane Mettling, Sr., goalie; Delaney Woekel, Jr., forward; Olivia McDonald, Jr., midfield; Ciara Geraghty, Soph., forward
Pentucket — Reese Gallant, Sr., forward; Madi Kuchar, Sr., midfield; Lauren Arnold, Sr., defense; Katherine Flaherty, Soph., defense
Triton — Sammy Kelly, Sr., midfield; Riley Bell, Sr., forward; Ally Pugh, Sr., midfield; Devyn Karpenko, Sr., defense; Emmerson Marengi, Soph., forward; Sophia Chapman, Soph., goalie
