Chase Dwight was the epitome of an MVP this fall.
That’s why, after a truly dominant season on the gridiron that was filled with plenty of accolades, the Pentucket senior caps the year by being named our 2021 Daily News Football Player of the Year.
“The way Chase plays the game at quarterback, he throws the ball, he runs the ball and he plays middle linebacker for us on defense,” said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary. “He just had a phenomenal year.”
There are many good reasons why Dwight deserves to be our MVP.
Chief among them was leadership.
After working through a winless Fall 2 season at the beginning of the year, Dwight was named co-captain for his senior campaign and wasn’t going to let that happen again. Under his eye, Pentucket (9-3) was one of the top teams in the CAL this fall and advanced to the Division 5 state semifinal to complete the drastic season-to-season turnaround.
But it’s not like he doesn’t have the stats to back it up.
Dwight completed 117 of 200 passes (58.5%) for 1,779 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air, while also rushing for an area-high 686 yards on the ground and 12 more TDs. Those numbers mirror that of Newburyport’s talented Finn Sullivan, who was named CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year. But Dwight also had such a great season on the other side of the ball that he was named CAL Kinney Defensive Player of the Year. He had 66 tackles and an interception from his middle linebacker position for a team that allowed just 16.0 points per game, and also forced a fumble and recovered it for a touchdown against Lynnfield.
Pentucket had arguably the best season out of our local teams, and it started and ended with Dwight.
He completed 11 of 16 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in a playoff-opening win against Triton, and followed in the quarterfinals the next week with a 15-of-30, 305-total-yard and 3-total-TD performance against Old Rochester. Facing CAL rival North Reading in the semis, Dwight had 176 total yards and scored both Pentucket TDs on a chilly night at Manning Field in what ended up being a gritty 31-14 loss.
No matter, he came back five days later and completed 18 of 24 passes for 247 yards, two TDs and the game-winning 2-point conversion to Adam Payne as time expired to beat Triton again on Thanksgiving.
A three-sport standout, Dwight is a tri-captain for the basketball team this winter and hit .352 for the baseball team last spring.
Drew MacDonald
Amesbury, Sr., QB/DB
Senior tri-captain. Named All-CAL. Two-year starter quarterbacked Indians (8-2) to outright CAL title and the Division 7 quarterfinals. Threw for 631 yards and 7 touchdowns and rushed for another TD. Tossed game-winning TD to Oliver Ferreira to beat rival Newburyport on Thanksgiving. Completed 6 of 7 passes for 158 yards and two TDs in win over eventual-Division 5 runner-up North Reading. Also starred on defense with 4 interceptions, 2 pass break-ups and 18 tackles. Daily News baseball All-Star hit .327 last spring.
Shea Cucinotta
Amesbury, Sr., RB/DB
All-CAL. Among area rushing leaders with 442 yards on 71 carries (6.2 per) and 6 touchdowns. Added another 113 yards and a TD receiving on 9 catches. Had 11 carries for 102 yards and two TDs in win over Triton. Another 103 yards on 10 carries and 3 TDs in win over Ipswich. Helped Indians (8-2) reach Division 7 quarterfinals. Defensive standout made 19 tackles, 5 pass break-ups, 2 interceptions and blocked punt. Made game-winning pass break-up to seal Thanksgiving Day win over rival Newburyport, clinching outright CAL title for Indians. Daily News All-Star shortstop committed to AIC.
Nick Marden
Amesbury, Jr., RB/OLB
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL. Bruising back finished among area leaders with 516 rushing yards on 102 carries (5.2 per) and 7 touchdowns despite missing two games. Also had 6 receptions for 142 yards and 3 more TDs. Had 59 yards and a TD in Thanksgiving Day win over rival Newburyport that clinched CAL title for Indians (8-2). Helped team reach Division 7 quarterfinals. Had 145 total yards and two TDs in playoff win over East Boston. Had 35 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception defensively.
Henry O’Neill
Amesbury, Jr., RB/DB
Junior burst onto local scene to earn All-CAL and CAL Baker Offensive Player of the Year honors. Finished second in area with 676 rushing yards on 113 carries (6.0 per) despite missing two games. Had 4 TDs on the ground, 3 through the air (8 rec., 200 yds) and another five 2-pt conversions. Help CAL-champion Indians (8-2) reach Division 7 quarterfinals. Game-winning 24-yard TD run to beat Wayland. Season-high 136 rushing yards and a TD in win over Ipswich. Had 170 total yards, a TD and two conversions in win over eventual-Division 5 runner-up North Reading. Also plays basketball.
Luke Arsenault
Amesbury, Jr., RB/DB
All-CAL. Do-it-all junior had 465 yards on 81 carries (5.7 per) and 10 touchdowns. Also had five 2-point conversions. Defensive standout had 30 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a blocked punt. Game-high 64 yards on 7 carries in Thanksgiving Day win over rival Newburyport to clinch CAL title for Indians (8-2). Had 107 rushing yards and 4 TDs in Division 7 playoff win over East Boston. Another 59 yards and 3 TDs in shutout win over talented Pentucket. Also plays baseball.
Anthony Plumb
Georgetown, Sr., QB
After not getting junior season due to pandemic, senior capped career in record-setting fashion in only year as varstiy starter. 6-foot-3 signal-caller completed 164 of 263 passes (area-high 62.4%) for an area-record 2,725 yards and 26 TDs. Broke former Georgetown star Stephen MacDonald’s previous area passing record (2,382 yds, 23 TDs in 2019). Threw for over 200 yards in all but one game. Completed 21 of 33 passes for 435 yards and 4 TDs against Lynn Tech. Had 33-for-43 day for 454 yards and 4 TDs in win over Nashoba Tech. Four total 300-plus-yard games.
Jack Lucido
Georgetown, Sr., WR/DB
Standout may have been the top wideout in the entire state. 6-foot-1 weapon set our area receiving record with 1,375 yards on 78 catches with 11 touchdowns. Broke former Georgetown star Hunter Lane’s previous area record (1,183 yds in 2017). Also caught four 2-point conversions to finish third in area in scoring (74 points). Monster 14-catch, 305-yard and 3-TD day against Lynn Tech. Had 16 catches for 213 yards and a TD in win over Nashoba Tech. Caught 13 balls for 187 yards and a TD against Lynnfield. Had seven 100-yard games. Committed to Wesleyan.
Finn Sullivan
Newburyport, Sr., QB/K
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL. Dual-threat QB earned CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year honor after completing 117 of 206 passes (56.8%) for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 672 yards and 9 more TDs. Team’s place kicker made 23 PATs and finished as area-leader in scoring (79 points). Captain led Clippers (4-7) to Division 5 playoffs. Completed 11 of 13 passes for 200 yards and 3 TDs while also rushing for 74 yards and another score against Bedford. Had 106 rushing yards in win over Triton. Finishes stellar career as the program’s all-time rushing leader for a QB (1,210 yards), breaking Kevin Sullivan’s (Class of ‘75) previous record of 839.
Lucas Stallard
Newburyport, Sr., WR/OLB
Captain named All-CAL his senior year. Receiver dominated despite only playing in four games before being sidelined with injury. Still finished among area receiving leaders with 235 yards on 16 catches with 4 TDs. Had 6 catches for 126 yards and 2 TDs in win over Bedford. Another 6 catches for 87 yards and two TDs against Masconomet. Defensive standout had team-high 10 tackles against Masconomet and 9 tackles and a sack against Triton. Daily News baseball All-Star hit .392 last spring.
Che Condon
Pentucket, Sr., WR/DB
All-CAL senior helped Pentucket (9-3) advance to Division 5 semifinals. Top wideout finished second in the area with 830 yards on 43 receptions and 6 TDs. Dominated in the postseaosn. Had gritty 5-catch, 118-yard day in semifinal loss to North Reading. Racked up 189 yards on 10 catches in quarterfinal win over Old Rochester. Put together a 106-yard, 5-catch day in playoff-opening win over Triton. Another 130 yards on 5 catches and a TD in Thanksgiving Day win over Triton. Had 43 tackles, 13 pass break-ups and 2 interceptions defensively. Starting guard for basketball team.
Brandon Lee
Pentucket, Sr., WR/DB
All-CAL. Top receiver and defensive back for a Pentucket (9-3) team that advanced to the Division 5 state semifinal. Was third on the team with 334 receiving yards on 22 catches and a touchdown. Had two catches for 43 yards and a dozen tackles in D5 quarterfinal win over Old Rochester. Team’s top tackler on defense that allowed just 16.0 points per game. Made team-high 92 tackles (61 solo, 31 assist), with 3 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles and an interception. Also a sprinter for outdoor track team.
Ashton Wonson
Triton, Jr., OL/DL
Junior quad-captain named All-CAL. Dominant presence on both sides of the ball was named the CAL Lineman of the Year. Helped anchor offensive line that allowed junior QB Max Ciaramitaro to have breakout year. Came away with an interception against Manchester-Essex. Helped Vikings (4-6) earn first CAL win in four years. Played huge role in goal-line stand to beat Lynnfield and clinch a Division 5 playoff berth. Wrestling standout is undefeated this winter. On latest Triton Honor Roll list.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury -- Tony D'Arcangelo, Sr., OL/DL; Devin Gannon, Sr., OL/DL
Georgetown -- Chris Guyer, Sr., WR/LB; DJ Dionne, Sr., OL/OLB; Colin Martin, Sr., Wr.; Jake Thompson, Jr., WR.
Newburyport -- Robbie Merenda, Sr., OL/OLB; Eamonn Sullivan, Sr., OL/DL; Jack Hadden, Jr., RB/MLB
Pentucket -- Will Sutton, Sr., WR/DB; Adam Payne, Sr., WR/LB; Jonny Igoe, Jr., RB/DB
Triton -- Jared Leonard, Sr., WR/DB; Garrett Lee, Sr., OL/DL; Eliot Lent, Sr., WR/DB/K; Dylan Watson, Sr., WR/P; Max Ciaramitaro, Jr., QB
