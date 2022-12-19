Whenever Triton needed a big play on offense this year, without fail, the call coming in from the sideline would end the same way.
“Get the ball to No. 5.”
The lucky man wearing that baby blue and white jersey every Friday night was Cole Piaseczynski, and he rarely let the Vikings down. It didn’t matter if he was lined up in the backfield, in the slot, or out wide beyond the numbers, whenever the Vikings had to have it, the ball was finding No. 5’s hands.
And most every time, No. 5 was finding either a first down or a touchdown.
It’s why, after a terrific dual-threat season reminiscent of what Christian McCaffrey has been doing in the NFL for years, Piaseczynski is being named our 2022 Daily News Football MVP. The junior captain was a workhorse in every sense of the word, and was named both an All-CAL selection as well as the CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year.
On the gound, Piaseczynski finished second in the Daily News area with 720 yards on 119 carries and 12 touchdowns. That averaged out to a stellar 6.1 yards per tote, and as far as total carries go he was also second in the area behind only Amesbury’s Nick Marden (127). Then as a receiver, he finished tops in the area in catches (37), yards (749) and touchdowns (9).
So doing some quick math, that’s 1,469 all-purpose yards with 21 TDs.
As a result of his brilliance, Triton would ride Piaseczynski to the program’s best season since 2016. The Vikings (7-4) tied for the CAL Kinney title, qualified for the Division 5 state tournament and beat archrival Newburyport for the first time in six years. Piaseczynski was a monster on that blustery but memorable night against the Clippers, piling up 118 all-purpose yards and three TDs in a 22-14 victory.
There was also the shootout loss to Amesbury, where Piaseczynski rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in six receptions for 145 yards and two more scores.
He added 147 receiving yards and two TDs against eventual Division 5 state runner-up Shawsheen Tech, 146 rushing yards and two total TDs against Hamilton-Wenham and 93 rushing yards and two TDs against Lynnfield. It all culminated on Thanksgiving Day, when he rushed for 100 yards and two TDs while also catching four passes for 111 yards and another score in a win over rival Pentucket.
Then, of course, there’s his leadership.
There’s a reason he was the team’s lone junior captain coming into the season. Even in the classroom, he’s earned himself a 4.3 weighted GPA and was named the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month for September.
Nick Marden
Amesbury, Sr., RB/OLB
Ends decorated career as a three-time Daily News All-Star. CAL Baker co-MVP after being an All-CAL selection last year. Helped Amesbury (9-2, 6-1 CAL) win CAL Baker title, finish with best record in the entire league and make a run to the Division 7 semifinals. Led Daily News area with 821 rushing yards on 127 carries (6.5 per) with 14 touchdowns and 15 two-point conversions. Had 87 yards and two TDs in Div. 7 First Round win over Boston Latin. Epic 102-yard, 3-TD game in win over North Reading. Also a tackle leader defensively at linebacker. Is a captain for the basketball team and averaged 5.5 ppg last winter.
Henry O’Neill
Amesbury, Sr., RB/DB
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Was named the CAL Baker Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Co-captain helped lead Amesbury (9-2) to CAL Baker title and the Division 7 semifinals. Finished third in the area with 740 rushing yards on 116 carries (6.4 per) and 9 touchdowns. Also caught six passes for 126 yards and three more TDs. Had 137 total yards with four TDs in shootout win over Triton. Rushed for season-high 131 yards with a touchdown in Thanksgiving win over rival Newburyport. A defensive leader who was routinely near the top of the team in tackles. Is a captain for the basketball team this winter.
Luke Arsenault
Amesbury, Sr., QB/FB/DB
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Split time at QB but led the team with 315 passing yards and four touchdowns. Did most damage on the ground, where he rushed for 579 yards on 89 carries (6.5 per) with 12 TDs. Co-captain helped lead Amesbury (9-2) to CAL Baker title and the Division 7 semifinals. Had what ended up being game-winning TD in win over eventual Division 5 state champion North Reading. Rushed for 87 yards and two TDs in win over Wayland. Also had 10 2-point conversions to finish third in area in scoring (92 pts). Season-high 124 rushing yards with a TD in win over Triton. Hit .283 for the baseball team last spring.
Aiden Donovan
Amesbury, Jr., OL/DL
All-CAL. Was named the CAL Baker co-Lineman of the Year along with teammate Will Arsenault. Also a standout on the defensive line. Helped Amesbury (9-2) win CAL Baker title and make a run to the Division 7 semifinals. Fueled potent offense that averaged 35.1 ppg. Anchor of O-Line that saw backs pile up an incredible 3,201 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns as a team. Behind Donovan and that O-Line, Amesbury averaged 291.0 rushing yards per game and 7.1 yards per carry. Helped team pile up 369 rushing yards in Thanksgiving Day win over rival Newburyport. A Daily News Indoor Track All-Star in the shot put. Also plays baseball during the spring.
Will Arsenault
Amesbury, Jr., OL/LB
Younger brother of All-Star quarterback Luke Arsenault. All-CAL selection was named CAL Baker co-Lineman of the Year along with teammate Aiden Donovan. Fueled Amesbury (9-2) offense that won CAL Baker title, made a run to the Division 7 semifinals and averaged 35.1 ppg. Behind Arsenault’s run blocking, Amesbury backs totaled an impressive 3,201 rushing yards for the year with 44 touchdowns. O-Line anchor helped Amesbury rush for 291.0 yards per game and 7.1 yards per carry. Also a defensive leader at linebacker. Pushed team to pile up 369 rushing yards in Thanksgiving Day win over rival Newburyport. Is playing basketball this winter and plays baseball in the spring.
Michael Sanchez
Amesbury, Jr., RB/DB
Junior showcased his indoor and outdoor track sprint speed this fall. Finished second in the area with 760 rushing yards on 81 carries and three touchdowns for an incredible 9.4 yards per carry. Helped Amesbury (9-2) win CAL Baker title and make the Division 7 semifinals. Finished season on absolute tear. Had 58 rushing yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score in Div. 7 quarterfinal win over Millbury. Despite setback the following week to West Boylston in the Div. 7 semis, led team with 157 rushing yards on 11 carries. Ended with 164 yards on 15 carries with a pair of 2-point conversions in Thanksgiving Day win over rival Newburyport. Has already broken Amesbury’s 300-meter indoor record this winter.
Thomas Cahill
Georgetown, Sr., RB/WR/DB
Electric dual-threat weapon was excellent for the Royals. Led team with 459 rushing yards on 49 carries for an impressive 9.5 yards per carry, while also leading team with 226 receiving yards on 22 catches. Added a team-high 8 total touchdowns and 7 two-point conversions. Finished top-6 in the area in rushing despite missing 2.5 games due to the team forfeiting. Had 170 rushing yards on just 9 carries with three TDs in win over Excel Academy. Came back the following week with 166 all-purpose yards and a TD in win over East Boston. Committed to St. Michael’s College to play lacrosse. Had 35 goals with 21 assists for the Triton co-op team last spring.
Jack Hadden
Newburyport, Sr., RB/LB
All-CAL. Quad-captain and hard-hitting middle linebacker was a defensive leader for Newburyport (6-5). Finished with a team-high 54 tackles despite missing three games due to injury. Also forced three fumbles and had a sack. Offensively, had 294 rushing yards on 45 carries (6.5 per) and two TDs while also adding 8 receptions for 105 yards and two more scores. Rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries and a TD in a win over Lynnfield, along with racking up 11 tackles with a sack and forced fumble. Another 10 tackles with a forced fumble against Bedford. The reigning Daily News Lacrosse MVP is committed to play the sport at the University of Albany.
Ryan Miles
Newburyport, Sr., WR/DB
Senior quad-captain enjoyed breakout year for the Clippers (6-5) on both sides of the ball and was named All-CAL. Led team and finished second in the area with 501 receiving yards on 32 catches with four touchdowns. Also was third on the team with 45 tackles and an 84-yard fumble recovery TD. Caught eight passes for 132 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion in season-opening win over Masconomet. Had another 100-yard receiving game against Bedford. Helped Clippers qualify for the Division 4 state tournament. Had team-high six tackles in playoff loss to eventual-champion Duxbury. Honor Roll student.
Max Ciaramitaro
Triton, Sr., QB/DB
The area’s leading passer. Team captain. Completed 106-of-163 passes (65.1%) for 1,746 yards and 23 touchdowns. Also rushed for 327 yards on 86 carries with three more TDs. One of just two QBs in the entire league to make the All-CAL team. Helped Triton (7-4) have best season since 2016, tie for CAL Kinney title and make the Division 5 state tournament. Completed 14-of-17 passes for 238 yards and four TDs in Thanksgiving win over Pentucket. Threw game-winning TD pass to Jayden Torres with 34 seconds left, then came away with clinching interception to beat Lynnfield. Helped Vikings beat archrival Newburyport for first time in six years. Two-year starter. Also plays basketball.
Ashton Wonson
Triton, Sr., OL/DL
Ends dominant career as a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time CAL Kinney Lineman of the Year. Two-year captain helped Triton (7-4) have best season since 2016, share CAL Baker title and make the Division 5 state tournament. One of the team’s tackle leaders on defense. In pass protection, gave ample time to have QB Max Ciaramitaro lead the area in passing. In run blocking, helped Vikings tally 156.0 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry. Was excellent in run blocking to help Vikings salt away first win over rival Newburyport in six years. A Daily News Wrestling All-Star posted a 22-4 record last year.
Josh Rodriguez
Triton, Sr., RB/LB
Enjoyed breakout senior season on both sides of the ball to earn All-CAL nod. Team captain helped to lead Vikings (7-4) to program’s best season since 2016, share CAL Kinney title and make the Division 5 state tournament. Rushed for 410 yards on 55 carries to average a solid 5.5 yards per carry. Added four total touchdowns and four 2-point conversions. Got the final carries to pick up key first downs and clinch the program’s first victory over archrival Newburyport in six years. Had 51-yard TD run in playoff loss to Apponequet. Rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries in win over Hamilton-Wenham. A team tackle leader had strong game in win over Lynnfield. Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Andrew Baker, Sr., TE/SS; Damien Capone, Sr., TE/DL; Christian McGarry, Jr., TE/DL
Georgetown — Jake Thompson, Sr., QB/S; Charles Popielski, Sr., RB/LB
Newburyport — Nike Silverio, Sr., OL/DL; Christopher Salvatore, Sr., OL/DL; Will Walsh, Sr., OL/DL; Sean Miles, Jr., QB; Jack Sullivan, Jr., RB/OLB
Pentucket — Johnny Igoe, Sr., RB/DB; Jackson Rich, Sr., RB/LB; Kyle Ventola, Sr., RB/LB; Kevin Reiter, Jr., WR/DB
Triton — Nathan Miller, Sr., TE/LB; Ethan Tate, Sr., WR/CB; Antonio Sforza, Sr., OL/DL; Ryan Nolan, Jr., WR/CB
