Yes, it’s entirely true that the Newburyport girls basketball team presented its opponents with a handful of issues to grapple with this winter. The Clippers had elite guard play with all-stars Makenna Ward and Deirdre McElhinney, solid shooting with McElhinney and Olivia McDonald, and some serious height and rebounding prowess with Brela Pavao, Elizabeth Metsker, Anna Siedel and Laney Schwab.
But it all started and ended with Emma Foley.
As far as those opponent gameplans were concerned, on every one Foley’s name was highlighted, circled and had stars pointing to it with all bold text saying, “We need to stop her!”
Unfortunately for the rest of the CAL, that was easier said than done.
Foley, our 2022-23 Daily News Girls Basketball MVP, was an unstoppable force on the court all winter for Newburyport. The senior tri-captain led the area in scoring by far at 19.8 ppg (next closest was 13.9), and was a major reason why the Clippers (19-4) both won the CAL Kinney title and made a run to the Division 2 Quarterfinals. She was named the CAL Kinney co-MVP along with Ward after the regular season, and now leaves as a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection.
But her dominance was matched by her consistency.
Foley scored in double figures every time she touched the court this year, and had nine 20-point games along with two 30-point games. She dropped a season-high 34 points in a win over Masconomet, then had a 30-point game in the St. Mary’s Tournament against a Dracut team that ended up making the Division 2 championship game. She also poured in 20 to earn a massive win over rival Pentucket, and had 24 in wins over solid Manchester-Essex and North Reading teams.
And the whole time, the forward was also acting as the team’s leading rebounder and rim-protector — using that height and athleticism that saw her also be named a Daily News Volleyball All-Star this fall. Against Pentucket the second time the two team’s played, she registered five blocks.
Foley’s senior class leaves with the program having gone an impressive 63-17 over their four years. That includes two CAL Kinney titles, a Division 2 Round of 16 berth last year and a run to the state quarterfinals this winter. During this year’s run, she scored 18 in the playoff opener against Burlington, 19 against Wayland and 16 against No. 2 Medfield.
For her high school career, Foley finished with 929 points. She will try to walk-on next year at Northeastern to continue her basketball journey.
