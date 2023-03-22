Samantha Kimball
Amesbury, Sr., Forward
Co-captain named All-CAL after standout senior season. Averaged team-high 10.2 ppg while also leading Amesbury with 17 3s. Scored season-high 22 points with three 3s against Manchester-Essex, and another 22 points with four 3s against Ipswich. Had 14 points and controlled the glass in win over Hamilton-Wenham. One of the top rebounders and rim-protectors in the CAL. Finished the winter averaging an impressive 13.2 boards and 3.7 blocks per game. Led the program through “rebuilding year” after being a major cog in last year’s run to the Division 4 state title. Started and averaged 5.0 ppg as a junior on 2021-22 championship team. Winner of this year’s CAL Courage Award.
Carena Ziolkowski
Georgetown, Sr., Guard
One of the area’s top shooters over the last two years. Tri-captain averaged 13.9 ppg with an area-high 59 3s to help Georgetown (14-9) claim share of first CAL Baker title since 2012. Named All-CAL after making CAL All-Star list as a junior. Led Royals to Division 5 Elite Eight, where she scored season-high 26 points with six 3s in epic performance against Hoosac Valley. Her 59 made 3s tied the school record for most in a season, matching Kristin Hogan’s mark set in 2011-12. Poured in 20 points with five 3s in Round of 16 win over Quaboag. Massive 17-point night in big win over Manchester-Essex to stay in CAL Baker title race. Hit exactly 100 3s over the last two seasons combined. Made strong case to be CAL Baker MVP. Was also a Daily News Soccer All-Star this fall.
Marley Morrison
Georgetown, Sr., Forward
Senior tri-captain ended career with best ever season. Averaged 6.6 ppg with 15 3s. Was chosen as a CAL All-Star after the regular season. Her all-around strong game (scoring, defense, rebounding) helped Georgetown claim share of program’s first CAL Baker title since 2012. Led Royals (14-9) on a great run to the Division 5 Quarterfinals. Had season-high 17 points with three 3s in win over Amesbury. Another 11 points with three 3s in win over Northeast, and a team-high 16 points against CAL Kinney champion Newburyport. Four-year varsity player got better every winter. Averaged 5.1 ppg as a junior in helping the Royals reach the Division 5 Round of 16.
Makenna Ward
Newburyport, Sr., Guard
Ends excellent career as a rare four-time Daily News All-Star. Elite slasher and finisher at the basket, but perhaps more well known for her lockdown defense. Finishes as a three-time All-CAL selection after making the CAL All-Star team as a freshman. CAL Kinney co-MVP this winter along with teammate Emma Foley. Averaged 7.4 ppg to help Newburyport claim CAL Kinney title. Tri-captain helped the Clippers (19-4) reach the Division 2 Quarterfinals. Limited top Wayland scorer Ella Getz with a standout defensive performance in Round of 16 win. Had season-high 14 points against Masconomet. Another 12 points in wins over Manchester-Essex and the team’s second game against Masconomet. Helped Clippers win seventh straight Institution For Savings Holiday Tournament.
Deirdre McElhinney
Newburyport, Sr., Guard
Finished career with 705 points and as a three-time Daily News All-Star. Sharpshooting guard averaged 11.7 ppg this winter and was third in the area with 34 3s. Tri-captain helped lead Newburyport (19-4) to CAL Kinney title and to the Division 2 Quarterfinals. Dropped clutch 19 points with three 3s in Round of 16 win over Wayland. Scored season-high 23 points with four 3s in win over Lincoln-Sudbury in St. Mary’s tournament, and added 16 points in win over rival Pentucket. Had 26 points over two games to help Clippers win seventh straight Institution For Savings Holiday Tournament. Part of standout senior class that went 63-17 over their four years. Also a two-time Daily News Soccer MVP who is looking to play the sport at the next level.
Abby Dube
Pentucket, Sr., Guard
Four-year varsity player ends standout career as a two-time Daily News All-Star. Was CAL Kinney MVP as a junior and an All-CAL selection again this winter. Went out averaging 10.7 ppg and was second in the area with 47 3s. Averaged 13.0 ppg with 53 3s as a junior, so hit a combined 100 3s over her last two seasons. Quad-captain helped lead Pentucket (19-6) to the Division 2 Quarterfinals. Scored 14 points between final 90 seconds of regulation and overtime in epic Round of 16 playoff win over Norwood. Had 16 points in win over rival Newburyport. Averaged 16.5 ppg over two St. Mary’s Tournament victories to lead Panthers to tourney title and earn MVP nod. Potentially looking to continue the sport in college. Finished with 682 career points.
Alyssa Thompson
Pentucket, Sr., Guard
Quad-captain was instrumental in helping Pentucket (19-6) reach the Division 2 Quarterfinals. Averaged a career-best 9.4 ppg and hit a career-high 22 3s. Was selected to the 13-person All-CAL team after being named a CAL All-Star as a junior. Scored a season-high 26 points with three 3s in epic performance in win over rival Newburyport. Had 22 points in win over Ipswich, and 19 against strong competition in Manchester-Essex and Cathedral (Boston). Had scorching six-game stretch from Jan. 10-31 where she averaged 15.0 ppg and helped the Panthers go 5-1. Also helped team win a St. Mary’s Tournament title. Poured in 8.1 ppg with 19 3s as a junior. Is also an Honor Roll student.
Gabby Bellacqua
Pentucket, Jr., Guard
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Helped lead Pentucket (19-6) to the Division 2 Quarterfinals with her team-high 11.5 ppg. Is an elite driver and finisher at the basket, but can score from anywhere on the court as evidenced by her 17 3s. Put in memorable performance with season-high 25 points with three 3s in Div. 2 Round of 16 win over Norwood. Helped Panthers win a St. Mary’s Tournament title. Had another 25-point night in Endowment Game against Bishop Fenwick, and scored 17 points in a win over Brockton. Currently sits at 519 career points through three seasons, with pandemic limiting her freshman year to just 12 games. Was also a standout soccer player for Pentucket this fall.
Caitlin Frary
Triton, Sr., Guard
Tri-captain ended career with her best ever season. Was second on the team in scoring averaging 7.4 ppg, and was also an area leader with 18 3s. Had a season-high 20 points — the most for anyone on the team in a single game this winter — in Institution For Savings tournament game against Hamilton-Wenham. Also had 14 points against Lynnfield, 12 points in wins over Gloucester and Amesbury and 10 against Saugus. Averaged 4.7 ppg with 16 3s as a junior when she helped Triton win a playoff game in program’s first postseason appearance in five years. Is a Triton Honor Roll student. Also plays lacrosse for the Vikings.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Ellie Marden, Soph., guard; Daragh Bentley, Frosh., forward
Georgetown — Tyrah Marcelin, Jr., guard; Neiylah Marcelin, Frosh., guard; Katie Davies, Frosh., forward
Newburyport — Olivia McDonald, Jr., guard; Brela Pavao, Jr., forward; Olivia Foley, Soph., forward
Pentucket — Audrey Conover, Sr., guard; Bethany Cloutier, Sr., forward; Ava DiBurro, Jr., forward
Triton — Kendall Liebert, Jr., forward; Isabella Basile, Jr., guard; Reese Renda, Jr., guard
