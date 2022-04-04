With all that Avery Hallinan — and the rest of the Amesbury senior class, for that matter — had accomplished already over their careers, there was really only one big milestone left heading into this winter.
Win a state championship.
Hallinan was already a three-time Daily News All-Star, our reigning MVP and a two-time CAL Baker MVP heading into the season. And team-wise, Amesbury had won three straight CAL Baker titles and had advanced to the Division 3 North Finals twice with her as a top scorer. But that “elusive” state title, which of course is extremely difficult to win, was that one thing missing to cap her sparkling high school resume.
Well, that is no longer the case.
Hallinan, our Daily News MVP for the second straight year, helped to carry Amesbury to the mountain top. She led the area in scoring at 22.4 ppg, and averaged an impressive 26.4 ppg over five playoff games to lift Amesbury to the program’s first ever state title with a dominant 57-31 win over Millbury in the Division 4 championship game. When times were tough, and the team simply needed a basket, Hallinan’s No. 11 was always called.
“Avery is probably one of the most coachable, hard-working kids I’ve ever had in terms of all of the little things she’s does,” said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas during in the season. “She’s been amazing these last four years.”
For a high school swan song, it was a perfect way for Hallinan to go out.
She scored a game-high 20 points in the Division 4 title game, and this came after she dropped 29 in the semis win over South Hadley (in basically three quarters) and 33 in a playoff-opening win over Cape Cod Tech. Of course, the playoff run would not have been possible if not for her dominant regular season that saw Amesbury win the CAL Baker title yet again, while Hallinan was named league MVP for the third straight year. As for regular-season highlights, she scored 31 against Hamilton-Wenham in the St. Mary’s tournament final, and had possibly her best career game when she exploded for a season-high 39 points in a win over a Newburyport team that was undefeated at the time.
Hallinan will continue her basketball career at Endicott College. She leaves having scored 1,298 career points (560 this season), which ties her with former teammate Flannery O’Connor for the most in program history.
Olivia DeLong
Amesbury, Sr., Forward
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL. Quad-captain helped lead Amesbury (21-4) to Division 4 state championship. Talented forward averaged 9.0 ppg while being one of team’s top rebounders. Also showed outside touch with 13 3s. Scored season-high 21 points against Hamilton-Wenham to help team win first ever St. Mary’s tournament. Had 14 points, 8 boards and 3 blocks in playoff win over Frontier. Helped Amesbury win fourth straight CAL Baker title. Reigning Daily News Softball MVP committed to Division 1 Boston University to play for former Amesbury legend Ashley Waters.
Gabby Redford
Amesbury, Sr., Guard
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Quad-captain selected All-CAL after being named CAL All-Star the previous two years. Sharpshooter averaged 10.2 ppg with team-high 39 3s. Scored 14 points with four 3s to help Amesbury (21-4) beat Millbury, 57-31, to win the Division 4 state championship. Elite defender committed to play at Framingham State. Dropped season-high 22 points in a win over Manchester-Essex and another 21 in a win over Triton. Both helped Amesbury win CAL Baker title for fourth straight year. Also helped program win first ever St. Mary’s Tournament.
McKenna Hallinan
Amesbury, Sr., Guard
CAL All-Star. Quad-captain was starting point guard and offensive facilitator for Division 4 state champion Amesbury (21-4). Hit clutch free throws down the stretch and finished with 10 points to ice state semifinal win over South Hadley. Dropped season-high 16 points against North Reading. Another 13 against Manchester-Essex and 12 against Groton, both wins. Averaged 4.9 ppg. Defensive stopper. Helped Amesbury also win fourth straight CAL Baker title and first ever St. Mary’s Tournament title. Daily News Soccer All-Star is committed to play at UMass Boston.
Makenna Ward
Newburyport, Jr., Guard
Electric guard now a three-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL after being named CAL All-Star as a freshman. Averaged 11.7 ppg. Helped Clippers (19-3) advance to Division 2 Round of 16. Averaged 15.5 ppg over two playoff games, scoring 15 points in win over Shepherd Hill. Dropped season-high 19 points in win over Pentucket. Scored 17 points in win over North Andover in Gieras Games finals, earning All-Tourney team. Helped Clippers win Institution for Savings holiday tournament and was named to All-Tourney team. Also a standout defender.
Deirdre McElhinney
Newburyport, Jr., Guard
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Lightning-quick guard averaged 10.2 ppg and showed outside touch with 18 3s. Helped Clippers (19-3) advance to Division 2 Round of 16. Created 1-2 guard combo with Makenna Ward that facilitated dynamic Clipper offense that averaged 55.7 ppg. Dropped season-high 16 points in win over Pentucket. Another 14 points against Lawrence and 13 against Manchester-Essex, both wins. Standout soccer player was Daily News MVP this fall, helping Clippers win CAL Kinney title.
Emma Foley
Newburyport, Jr., Forward
Dominant All-CAL forward burst onto scene in breakout junior season. Finished second in the area in scoring at 17.7 ppg and was also team’s top rebounder. Helped Clippers (19-3) advance to the Division 2 Round of 16. Scored in double figures in every game and had seven 20-point games. Exploded for season-high 31 points against Haverhill and also had 26 against Triton, both wins. Named MVP of both the Gieres Games and Institution for Savings holiday tournament. Had 21 points in playoff win over Shepherd Hill. Grandfather, Bob Foley, is legendary coach at St. John’s Shrewsbury.
Lana Mickelson
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
All-CAL. Stepped up as Pentucket’s starting center and averaged 8.7 ppg while being one of the top rebounders in the league. Co-captain helped Pentucket (18-5) reach the Division 2 Round of 16. Scored season-high 18 points against eventual Division 3 state champion St. Mary’s. Had 9 points and 10 rebounds in win over Amesbury. Another 14 points and 20 boards against strong Cathedral team. Helped lead Pentucket past Newburyport to win CAL Kinney title. Daily News Lacrosse All-Star last spring and Daily News Field Hockey MVP this fall. Committed to play lacrosse at Iona.
Gabby Bellacqua
Pentucket, Soph., Guard
Crafty guard had breakout sophomore year and was named All-CAL. Averaged 9.8 ppg. Three-level scorer can slash to the basket and also hit 15 3s. Helped Pentucket (18-5) advance to the Division 2 Round of 16. Scored 14 points in win over Newburyport that clinched CAL Kinney title for Pentucket. Played her best against top competition. Had 13 points against both eventual Division 3 state champion St. Mary’s as well as North Quincy in the playoffs. Dropped season-high 21 points in win over Division 4 state champion Amesbury. Also a standout on defense.
Abigail Dube
Pentucket, Jr., Guard
CAL Kinney MVP. Averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals while leading the area with 53 3s. Led Pentucket (18-5) to CAL Kinney title and Division 2 Round of 16. Scored team-high 15 points with three 3s against undefeated North Quincy in playoffs. Had team-high 18 points in CAL Kinney-clinching win over Newburyport. Scored 19 points against D3 state champion St. Mary’s. Dropped season-high 20 points with five 3s in win over Lynnfield. Averaged 7.1 ppg as a sophomore. Captain-elect for 2022-23 season. Also runs cross country and does outdoor track.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amesbury — Sami Kimball, Jr., forward
Georgetown — Carena Ziolkowski, Jr., guard; Marley Morrison, Jr., guard
Newburyport — Sydney Turner, Sr., forward; Olivia McDonald, Soph., guard
Pentucket — Alyssa Thompson, Jr., guard; Audrey Conover, Jr., guard
Triton — Molly Kimball, Sr., guard; Caitlin Frary, Jr., guard; Kendall Liebert, Soph., forward
