When the lights shined the brightest this fall, Hailey LaRosa found a way to dig deep and rise to the occasion.
Time after time after time.
Our 2022 Daily News Girls Cross Country MVP, LaRosa delivered for Newburyport every time that gun went off from the starting block. Now a three-time Daily News All-Star, LaRosa leaves having put together one of the finest seasons in recent Newburyport memory.
And you could tell it was going to be special from the beginning.
At the 21st running of the Clipper Relays, which marks the first event of the fall, LaRosa teamed with Abby Kelly and Annabel Murray to place second just behind Pentucket. It was the best placing the Clippers had achieved in quite some time, and set the tone for how the rest of the season would go.
After that, LaRosa went on to earn medalist in all but one meet during the regular season. The co-captain led the Clippers (5-0) to the CAL Kinney title, with her best moment arguably coming against the rival Panthers. She not only led her team to a victory with a winning time of 18:24, but that personal-record mark also was good enough for the fourth fastest time ever at the 2.97-mile Maudsley Park course.
Spoiler alert: She only got better in the postseason.
At the CAL Open, she found herself shoulder-to-shoulder with Kelly, Pentucket’s Kaylie Dalgar and Triton’s Erin Wallwork a little over two miles into the race. But digging deep to find that extra gear, she pulled away to win by nearly 20 seconds with a time of 18:47.4.
With her winning pace — followed by Kelly in second — the Clippers were able to stamp their Kinney championship with a CAL Open title.
LaRosa then moved on to the Division 2B State Meet, where she took seventh in 19:16.16 to earn All-State honors and help the Clippers finish third as a team. A week later, at the Division 2 All-State meet at Fort Devens, she punctuated her outstanding year with a 10th-place (top-10) finish out of nearly 200 runners when she crossed in 19:22.39.
Besides being a three-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star, LaRosa is also a two-time Outdoor Track All-Star and one time Indoor Track All-Star. She of course specializes in the distance events, and will have a chance to add to her ever-growing legacy over the coming winter and spring months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.