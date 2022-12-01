Julia Parsons
Amesbury, Soph.
Standout sophomore was Amesbury’s top placer in all five regular season meets, including two first-place finishes against Georgetown and Hamilton-Wenham. Took 12th at CAL Open in 20:48.1, which beat her time at same event and same venue last year by over 20 seconds (21.10.1). Went on to the Division 3A State Meet and finished third in 20:52.87. Ended terrific season at Fort Devens for the Division 3 All-States, where she put together her best race of the year to finish 11th in 20:21.00. Also ran at popular Bay State Invitational and finished 40th in “Group A” with a time of 22:29.2.
Abby Kelly
Newburyport, Jr.
Helped Clippers (5-0) to second CAL Kinney title in past three seasons. Finished second out of 53 runners at CAL Open in 19:03.4 to lead Clippers to victory, behind only teammate Hailey LaRosa. Went on the Division 2B State Meet and placed 11th in 19:51.19. Ran a blazing 18:26 to finish second in win over rival Pentucket, good for a top-5 fastest time ever for a Clipper at Maudslay State Park. Finished first in regular season wins over Hamilton-Wenham, North Reading and Lynnfield. A Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star this past spring in the 2-Mile. Three-season athlete also runs indoor track.
Bristol Banovic
Newburyport, Jr.
Earned All-CAL honors after placing eighth in 20:34.9 to help Clippers win CAL Open. Was consistently a top-3 finisher during the regular season, helping Clippers (5-0) go undefeated and win a CAL Kinney title. Finished 24th at Division 2B State Meet in 20:33.40. Her finish helped the Clippers finish third out of 20 scoring teams at the event with 132 points. Ended season at Division 2 All-States, where she ran a 21:48.75 at Fort Devens to finish 100th out of over 200 runners. Placed 18th out of 117 runners at Atkinson Invite with a time of 20:57.45. Also runs outdoor track.
Kaylie Dalgar
Pentucket, Jr.
Now a three-time Daily News All-Star with a chance for the rare four-peat next fall. Also now a three-time All-CAL selection. Placed fifth at CAL Open in 19:32.0 to lead Panthers to second as a team. First fall highlight was at Twilight Invitational, where she placed second out of 150 runners with an excellent time of 18:24.44. After CAL Open, went on to Division 2B State Meet and was top local finisher in fourth overall (18:50.40) to earn All-State honor. Ended excellent season by placing 14th at Division 2 All-States in 19:35.87. Was Pentucket’s top finisher in every race, taking first overall in meets against Triton, Lynnfield and Manchester-Essex. Also plays basketball.
Audrey Conover
Pentucket, Sr.
Ends decorated cross country career as a three-time Daily News All-Star. Was Pentucket’s second finisher in every race this fall. Placed sixth at CAL Open in 20:07.1 to earn All-CAL honors and help Panthers take second as a team. Went on to finish 19th at Division 2B State Meet a week later in 20:20.06. Put in final good performance at Division 2 All-States, taking 49th in 20:43.07. Started season teaming with Kaylie Dalgar and Libby Murphy to win the Clipper Relays. Committed to play lacrosse at St. Michael’s. Daily News All-Star midfield scored 47 goals last spring. Starting point guard in basketball averaged 5.1 ppg last winter.
Erin Wallwork
Triton, Sr.
After being named a Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star in the Mile last spring, senior carried that momentum over to enjoy breakout cross country season this fall. Was Triton’s top finisher in all but one race, earning meet medalist against Lynnfield. Earned All-CAL after placing fourth at the CAL Open in 19:26.1. A week later, went on to the Division 2C State Meet and finished in 19:56.20 to place ninth overall. Ended terrific season at Division 2 All-States. Crossed finish line in 19:50.33 which was good for 18th overall out of nearly 200 runners. Started season by placing 14th at Atkinson Invitational in 20:48.91. All-year athlete also runs indoor track in the winter.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Cambyr Sullivan, Jr.
Georgetown — Abigail Porto, 8th grade
Newburyport — Annabel Murray, Sr.; Violet Moore, Sr.
Pentucket — Libby Murphy, Sr.
Triton — Robin Sanger, Sr.; Alexa Bonasera. Soph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.