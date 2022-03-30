When the CAL/NEC girls hockey coaches got together at the end of the season to hammer out the league’s All-Star team, Newburyport coach Dan Robinson was quick to nominate “No. 13” ... aka, Isabel “Izzy” Kirby.
And the responses from the other coaches was pretty unison.
“Oh, No. 13? Yeah, you can’t get by her,” was the common answer when Kirby, one of the top defensemen in the entire league, was mentioned.
Safe to say, Kirby was a safe choice to make the 24-person All-League team.
And in just its second ever year as a program, Newburyport (10-8-2) continued to reach new heights by making the state tournament for the first time ever. And Kirby, our 2021-22 Daily News Girls Hockey MVP, was a driving force behind that success.
A senior tri-captain, Kirby was the Clippers’ defensive stopper. She was a Daily News All-Star last winter after finishing third on the team in scoring with five goals with six assists. But, with a young crop of forwards coming in this year that the team wanted to play, she was asked to really take on more of a defensive role. Still, she helped lead the Newburyport defense to eight games this year where the team only allowed one goal, and she still showcased her offensive touch with two goals and four assists.
She helped the Clippers earn a win over Masconomet, two wins over Gloucester and a huge non-conference tie against Pope Francis near the end of the regular season.
“Every big moment this year, she was on the ice for us,” said Robinson. “We were constantly turning to Izzy to play big minutes and be a leader on the defensive end. She sacrificed scoring this year to fill a much-needed role on the team.”
At Newburyport’s end-of-the-year banquet, Kirby was named Team MVP as well as the team’s top defensman. The talented captain was also a top player for the CAL Kinney-winning soccer team during the fall.
Olivia Wilson
Newburyport, 8th Grade, Forward
Talented 8th-grader burst onto scene and was named a CAL/NEC All-Star. Electric forward led Clippers (10-8-2) in scoring with 11 goals and 5 assists. Scored twice in a win over Shawsheen. Notched hat-trick in win over Marblehead. Scored game-winning goal against Gloucester. “She scored big goals in big games for us,” said coach Dan Robinson. “We played in a lot of big moments, and she showed she was able to play against 17 and 18-year-olds.” Helped Clippers make the Division 1 state tournament for the first time in program history.
Grace Kelleher
Newburyport, Sr., Forward
Tri-captain. Named to 24-person All-CAL/NEC team after finishing with 5 goals and 6 assists. Helped to lead Clippers (10-8-2) to program’s first ever state tournament appearance. Scored in wins over Masconomet, Marblehead and Medford (twice). Played strong game against Acton-Boxboro in Division 1 first round. “We relied on lot on our senior leadership and Gracie was a huge part of that,” said coach Dan Robinson. “She showed a great scoring touch all year.” Honor Roll student.
Teagan Wilson
Newburyport, Jr., Goalie
Triton student came on after previously playing with her club team, The Boston Shamrocks, and made immediate impact. Teamed with 8th-grader Ella Puleo to form dynamic 1-2 goalie tandem. Went 6-4-2 in net, helping Clippers (10-8-2) make state tournament for first time in program history. Had epic 50-save performance in Division 1 playoff game against Acton-Boxboro. Earned huge 1-1 non-conference tie against Pope Francis. Had 25 saves in win over Marblehead. Earned wins over Gloucester and Masconomet. Notched 30 saves against Winthrop. Also does outdoor track.
HONORABLE MENTION
Newburyport — Fiona Dunphy, Sr., forward; Ellie Turgeon, Sr., forward; Hannah Gross, Jr., forward; Ella Puleo, 8th grade, goalie
