In the biggest games, in the biggest moments, that’s when Teagan Wilson was at her best for the Newburyport co-op girls hockey team.
Quite simply, when the Triton senior was in net this winter — which was basically every game — the Clippers always knew they had a shot to win. And when you have that amount of confidence in your last line of defense, it generally gets easier to play more free up and down the ice.
“To have someone like Teagan back there sort of directing and mentoring, it’s been a massive help,” said Newburyport coach Dan Robinson during the season. “She’s one of our captains, and as a leader both on and off the ice, she’s been phenomenal for us.”
There’s many reasons why Wilson is being named our 2022-23 Daily News Girls Hockey MVP.
For starters, in her senior swan song with the program, the quad-captain put up some stellar stats. She helped lead the Clippers (9-10-1) back to the Division 1 playoffs for the second straight year, posting a 1.80 goals against average with a pair of shutouts. And after the regular season, she also became the program’s first ever MVP of the Northeastern Hockey League — which is nothing to sniff at with the likes of talented HPNA (No. 4 ranked) and Peabody (No. 8) in the conference.
Then you look at the quality of opponents.
All told, the Clippers played the No. 1, 3, 4 (twice), 5, 8 (twice) and 11 teams in the final MIAA Division 1 rankings. That’s nearly half of their games played against the best competition in the state, and Wilson proved she belonged each time. Against No. 1 St. Mary’s, she had what Robinson described as, “one of the best performances I’ve ever seen,” in a remarkable 65-save effort. She posted another gem against undefeated Winthrop, allowed only one goal in one of the games against Peabody, and kept the Clippers in it until the end during a 2-0 loss to HPNA.
Which all told, continued what she started a year ago.
After playing club with the Boston Shamrocks early in high school, Wilson joined Newburyport last winter as a junior. She was a Daily News All-Star then — so she leaves as a two-timer — and her best performance definitely came in the team’s playoff loss to Acton-Boxboro when she made 50 saves.
Just a talented athlete in general, Wilson was also a Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star last spring, and will enter this upcoming season as one of the top triple-jumpers in the state. Luckily, she’ll get to continue to do both sports, hockey and track, in college, as she’s already committed to the team at Plymouth State.
