Kiara Farra
Newburyport, Sr., Center
Ended career by earning a Northeastern Hockey League All-Star nod. Quad-captain helped lead Newburyport (9-10-2) back to the Division 1 playoffs for the second straight season. Newburyport native. Heralded as a three-zone player who excelled on both the top power play and penalty kill units. Finished with 3 goals and 3 assists. Was named to the Newburyport Bank Classic All-Tournament team. Scored in opening-round win over Norwell in Bank Classic. Had two assists in win over Medford. “She’s just a gritty player who does everything well,” said Newburyport coach Dan Robinson. Also plays field hockey and lacrosse.
Jenna Oliver
Newburyport, Soph., Forward
Amesbury native. Exciting sophomore transferred in from Bishop Fenwick and had immediate impact in helping Newburyport (9-10-1) reach the Division 1 playoffs for the second straight year. Was team’s top scorer with 12 goals and 5 assists. Had three goals and an assists in a win over Medford. Another goal in a win over Shawsheen, two goals in a win over Gloucester and a goal against No. 8-ranked Peabody. Was named a Northeastern Hockey League All-Star after the regular season. “We’re expecting big, big things from her,” said Newburyport coach Dan Robinson. “She’s a great player.” Had solid season as a freshman for Fenwick last winter.
Maggie Fitzgerald
Newburyport, Soph., Center
Big part of talented young Newburyport core moving forward. A sophomore at Triton. Finished second on the team with 6 goals while also adding an assist. Was named a Northeastern Hockey League All-Star after the regular season. Helped the Clippers (9-10-1) reach the Division 1 playoffs for the second straight year. “Her hockey IQ is very high,” said Newburyport coach Dan Robinson. “She’s so responsible on both ends of the ice.” Scored in wins over Medford (twice), Shawsheen and had the game-winner against Marblehead. Helped the program ascend from No. 29 seed in Div. 1 last year to No. 22 seed this year.
Honorable Mention
Newburyport — Hannah Gross, Sr., forward; Avery Luskin, Sr., forward; Kayla Gibbs, Jr., defense;
HPNA — Paige Nottingham, Soph., defense; Kira Dolan, Soph., defense
