When it was all said and done this winter, there wasn’t anything that Emily Rubio didn’t accomplish on the track. From CAL champion, to state champion, to All-State champion and finally to national All-American, she simply did it all.
It’s why Rubio, our 2021-22 Daily News Girls Indoor Track MVP, will go down as one of the best athletes to ever come out of Pentucket.
“She established herself as one of the most outstanding all-around athletes we’ve ever had come through the Pentucket track program,” said coach Steve Derro.
The list of accomplishments for the senior captain runs deep.
After an outstanding dual meet season, Rubio helped Pentucket claim its first CAL Open championship in over 10 years. She won three events on the day, racing to first in the 55 hurdles (8.81) and high jump (5-4) while also breaking the meet record in the long jump (18-1). Then a week later at the Division 4 State Meet, she yet again claimed both the high jump (5-5) and long jump (18-1) championships. She went into the All-State meet looking to become the first Pentucket athlete ever to win a title, and she did just that by yet again winning the high jump with a leap of 5-4. She also took fifth in the long jump, and ran the last leg of the sprint medley relay team with Sage Smith, Reese Gallant and her sister, Phoebe Rubio, that broke a 19-year-old school record and qualified for Nationals.
With that history under her belt, Rubio went on to the New England Championship and placed third in the high jump (5-5) and third in the long jump (17-11.25). It all culminated at the New Balance Nationals when she placed sixth in the pentathlon (3,178 points) to become the first Pentucket athlete ever to achieve All-American status.
Rubio leaves her indoor track career a four-time Daily News All-Star and two-time MVP who broke five school records. Also an extremely bright scholar ranked No. 4 in her senior class, she is committed to the Middlebury track and field team and is planning on studying biology.
Nixie Raymond
Amesbury, Sr., 55 meters
Senior ends her fantastic career a three-time Daily News All-Star. Earned CAL All-Star honors in the 55-meter after finishing second at the league meet in 7.54. Co-captain was named CAL Baker Female Athlete of Year after leading Amesbury (5-0) to Baker title. Went on to Division 5 State Meet and ran a personal-best 7.35 to take third and qualify for All-States. Also ran on 1st-place shuttle hurdle relay (32.98) and 2nd-place 4x50 relay (25.58) at D5 State Relay Meet. Placed 4th at CAL Open in the 300 (44.02).
Devin Stroope
Newburyport, Frosh., 300
Exciting freshman burst onto scene and was the 300-meter champion at the Division 4 State Meet (42.87). Also earned league All-Star status after placing 2nd in the 300 at the CAL Open (43.61). Qualified for All-States and placed 20th (42.80). Also ran on 4x400 relay team with Morgan Felts, Blake Parker and Annie Shay that qualified for New Balance Nationals and placed 21st overall and 4th in their heat (4:12.63). The same team also placed 10th at All-States and won at both the Division 4 State Relays and CAL Open.
Abby Kelly
Newburyport, Soph., 2-Mile
Top distance runner had great indoor season after successful cross country campaign in the fall. Earned league All-Star status after placing 2nd in the 2-Mile at the CAL Open (12:23.19). Went on to shatter her CAL Open time and finish second at the Division 4 State Meet (11:49.54), helping Clippers take fifth overall as a team. Earned trip to All-States and placed 14th in season-best time of 11:38.25. Qualified for New Balance Nationals and ran an 11:56.00. Also placed 2nd at the Frosh-Soph meet (12:04.26).
Hailey LaRosa
Newburyport, Jr., Mile
Earned All-CAL honors after winning the Mile at the league meet (5:29.20). One of only two Clipper “teams” to earn All-CAL honor (also the 4x400 relay). Went on to Division 4 State Meet and placed 4th in season-best time of 5:24.17, helping Clippers finish 5th overall as a team. Won the Mile at every regular-season meet. Also ran on 4x800 relay team that took 6th at D4 States (10:39.52) and 3rd at CAL Open (11:01.81). Two-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star. High Honor Roll student.
Morgan Felts
Newburyport, Frosh., 300/4x400
Part of exciting young core that led Clippers to 3rd at CAL Open and 5th at Division 4 State Meet. Earned league All-Star status after placing 3rd at CAL Open in the 300 (43.84). Also part of dominant 4x400 relay team with Devin Stroope, Annie Shay and Blake Parker. Team won at league meet (4:16.81) to earn All-CAL status. Went on to place 2nd at D4 States (4:13.32) and 10th at All-States (4:14.38). Ended by qualifying for New Balance Nationals and placing 21st overall (4:12.63) and 4th in their heat. Honor Roll student.
Phoebe Rubio
Pentucket, Sr., 1,000
Three-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL status after winning the 1,000 in 3:09.70 at league meet, helping Pentucket win first CAL title in over 10 years. Went on to beat time and win yet again a week later at Division 4 State Meet (3:07.25). Qualified for All-States and placed 8th (3:03.58). Anchored 4x800 relay team to 5th at D4 States. Qualified for the 800 at New Balance Nationals and ran lifetime-best 2:23.81 to place 20th. Anchored sprint medley relay team that broke 19-year-old school record. Daily News Cross Country MVP this fall.
Reese Gallant
Pentucket, Jr., 55 meters/HJ
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Was two-time CAL All-Star this winter after placing 2nd in the high jump (5-0) and 3rd in the 55-meter (7.59). Also earned All-CAL status with 4x200 relay team that won event in 1:51.22. Helped Pentucket win first CAL Open title in over 10 years. Part of 4x200 relay that went on to finish 3rd at Division 4 State Meet (1:50.36). Member of sprint medley team that broke 19-year-old school record and qualified for Nationals. Placed 12th with sprint medley team (4:25.04) and 16th with 4x200 team (1:48.33) at Nationals.
Sage Smith
Pentucket, Jr., sprints/jumps/relays
Earned All-CAL status with 4x200 relay team that won in 1:51.21. Also placed 4th in both the 55-meter (7.62) and long jump (15-2.50) at CAL Open to help Pentucket win for the first time in over 10 years. Went on to finish 7th in 55-meter at Division 4 State Meet (7.61). Part of 4x200 relay team that took 3rd at D4 States (1:50.36) and 17th at All-States (1:50.78). Member of sprint medley team that broke 19-year-old school record and placed 12th at Nationals (4:25.04). Also placed 16th with 4x200 team (1:48.33) at Nationals.
Ava Burl
Triton, Frosh., Mile/Relays
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Earned CAL All-Star honors for second straight year after placing 2nd in the Mile (5:32.60) at CAL Open. Went on to shatter league time and finish 9th in the Mile at the Division 5 State Meet (5:28.38). Also ran on All-CAL 4x800 relay team that won in 10:33.47. At D5 States, ran with 4x800 relay team that took 4th (10:16.33). Finished 8th in the 2-Mile at MSTCA Frosh-Soph meet (13:01.21). Daily News Cross Country All-Star this fall. High Honor Roll student.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amesbury — Lidya Belanger, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Meagan McAndrews, Jr.,
throws
Newburyport — Violet Moore, Jr., mid-distance; Annabel Murray, Jr.,
distance; Annie Shay, Jr., sprints; Elizabeth Downs, Jr., distance; Blake
Parker, Soph., sprints
Pentucket — Ella Edic, Sr., distance; Lia Alsup, Jr., sprints; Libby Murphy,
Jr., distance/SP; Sydney Trout, Frosh., relays; Kayla Murphy, Frosh., relays
Triton — Erin Wallwork, Jr., distance; Robin Sanger, Jr., distance; Anna
Romano, Soph., distance; Alexa Bonasera, Frosh., distance
