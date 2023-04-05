When talking about all-around athletes, there was no one better in the Daily News area this winter than Pentucket’s Sage Smith.
The senior captain was statistically the fastest sprinter in the area, was far and away the best in the long jump, and oh yeah, she also was a member of one of the most electric relay teams to take the track this winter. It’s why, following in the footsteps of former Pentucket greats before her, Smith is being named our 2022-23 Daily News Girls Indoor Track MVP.
Where to even begin?
For the past four years, Smith’s name has routinely been listed — mostly with a No. 1 next to it — in Pentucket track box scores. She enjoyed a terrific junior year as a whole in 2021-22, being named both a Daily News Indoor and Outdoor Track All-Star for her excellence in each season, but put together her best winter this year as a senior.
Individually, it started with the 55-meter dash. Smith posted the best time in the area this winter at 7.38, and had another top-5 performance in her season-long “battle” with teammate Sydney Trout for the title of fastest in town. She earned herself an All-CAL nod after winning the event at the CAL Open (7.47), then went on to post that season-best time of 7.38 at the Division 4 State Meet to reach the podium and take fourth. That earned her a spot at All-States, and against the fastest girls in the state she posted a 7.46 to finish 14th.
But was that her best event, or was it somewhere else?
Smith also posted the top-5 performances in the entire area in the long jump this year, recording a season-best 17-5.50 at the CAL Open to place second and earn CAL All-Star. With both her 55-meter and long jump finishes, Pentucket was able to place second at the CAL Open as a team — only a point behind winning North Reading. Smith then took fourth at Div. 4 States (17-1.25) to reach the podium for a second time that day, and also competed in the event at All-States and finished 19th (16-4).
And finally, there was her work on the 4x200 relay team.
Along with Trout, Reese Gallant and Lia Goodwin, Smith made up 25% of one of the best relays in the area. The group placed second at the CAL Open (1:46.58), fourth at Div. 4 States (1:48.65), sixth at All-States (1:46.41), third at New England’s (1:45.20) and 15th at New Balance Nationals in the Rising Stars Division (1:45.40). Plus speaking of Nationals, Smith also broke the Pentucket school record in the 60-meter dash to finish 55th (9.03), and took 28th in the long jump after posting a 16-4.25.
Now, we wait to see what Smith will accomplish in her final spring season.
Devin Stroope
Newburyport, Soph., 300/4x400
Already now a two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star and one-time Outdoor Track All-Star. A two-event All-CAL selection and one-event CAL All-Star. Had the three-fastest 300 times in the area this winter (41.61, pr). Won the 300 at the CAL Open in 42.38. Also ran anchor leg on winning 4x400 relay (4:17.58) and third-place 4x200 relay (1:50.62) at CAL Open. That same 4x400 relay went on to win the Division 4 State Championship in 4:16.42. Also placed eighth at Div. 4 States in the 300 (42.91), helping Newburyport finish sixth as a team. Teamed back up with 4x400 relay to finish 13th at All-States (4:10.49). Ended season by competing in both the 400 (51st, 59.98) and the 200 (107th, 26.81) in the Rising Stars Division at New Balance Nationals, along with running on the 4x200 relay team (46th, 1:48.13). Newburyport Honor Roll student.
Hailey LaRosa
Newburyport, Sr., 1000/Mile/4x800
Now heads into her senior outdoor track season as being a three-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star (1x MVP, 2022), two-time Indoor Track All-Star and two-time Outdoor Track All-Star. Team captain had the two-fastest Mile times in the area this winter (5:20.85, pr), along with having the third-fastest 1000 time (3:15.84). Won the Mile at the CAL Open to earn All-CAL (5:20.85), and also placed third in the 2-Mile to earn CAL All-Star (11:50.65). Placed third in the Mile at the Division 4 State Meet (5:22.91), while also running on third-place 4x800 relay (10:25.60). Ended season by running on school-record-setting 4x800 relay team that placed 21st at New Balance Nationals in Rising Stars Division (10:03.47). Committed to continue her track career at the University of Rhode Island. A Newburyport High Honor Roll student.
Blake Parker
Newburyport, Jr., 600/4x800
Now a Daily News Indoor Track All-Star along with already being a two-time Outdoor Track All-Star (2022). Was the top 600 runner in the area this winter with the two-fastest times (1:41.61, pr). Ran her season-best in the 600 to place second at the CAL Open and earn CAL All-Star status. Also ran on winning 4x800 relay team at CAL Open (10:48.02) to help Clippers place third overall. Went on to take fifth in the 600 at the Division 4 State Meet (1:41.88) while also running on same 4x800 relay that took third (10:25.60). Ended season by running on school-record-setting 4x800 relay team that placed 21st at New Balance Nationals in Rising Stars Division (10:03.47). Key member of field hockey team that made a run to the Division 3 semifinals this fall. A Newburyport Honor Roll student.
Annabel Murray
Newburyport, Sr., 600/4x800
Was one of the top 600 runners in the area this winter along with her teammate, Blake Parker. Ran a season-best 1:41.88, which was the third-fastest time in the area. Did most of her damage on record-setting 4x800 relay team. That squad won at the CAL Open (10:48.02), placed third at the Division 4 State Meet (10:25.60), and finished 21st in the New Balance Nationals Rising Stars Division in a school-record time (10:03.47). Individually, starred in the 600. Earned CAL All-Star nod after placing third in the 600 at CAL Open (1:41.92). Went on to reach the podium and place seventh in the event at Div. 4 States (1:44.50). Three-season athlete does outdoor track and runs cross country during the fall. Is committed to continue her track career at Holy Cross. Also a Newburyport Honor Roll Student.
Violet Moore
Newburyport, Sr., 1000/4x800
Three-season athlete (cross country, outdoor track) has long been a top distance runner in the area. Team captain starred in the 1000 during regular season and posted fourth-fastest time in the area (3:16.42). Placed fifth in the 1000 at the CAL Open (3:18.31), despite dealing with a stress fracture, to help Clippers finish third as a team. Did most of her damage on the record-setting 4x800 relay team. That squad won at the CAL Open (10:48.02), and placed third at the Division 4 State Meet (10:25.60) with her on it. Ended season by running on Sprint Medley team that finished 42nd in the New Balance Nationals Rising Stars Division (5:01.81). Helped Clippers finish fourth at Division 4 State Relays by running on first-place 4x800 team (10:24.17) and fourth-place Distance Medley team (13:36.06). Also a Newburyport Honor Roll student.
Sydney Trout
Pentucket, Soph., 55-meter/300/4x200
An elite sprinter with high-end top speed. Ran second-fastest 55-meter time (7.43) and fourth-fastest 300 time (42.61) in the area this winter. Helped Panthers finish second at CAL Open with three CAL All-Star times. Placed second in the 55-meter (7.48), second in the 300 (42.77) and ran on second-place 4x200 relay (1:46.58). Went on to Division 4 State Meet and placed sixth in the 55-meter (7.43) while same 4x200 relay took fourth (1:48.65). Had excellent showing at All-States by finishing 15th in 55-meter (7.47) while running on sixth-place 4x200 relay (1:46.41). Ended season at New Balance Nationals by competing in the 60-meter dash (75th, 8.11) and with the school-record-setting 4x200 relay (15th, 1:45.40). Was one of leading goal-scorers for the soccer team during the fall. Best sport arguably is lacrosse, where she scored 19 goals with 12 assists in 18 games last spring. Is also a High Honor Roll student at Pentucket.
Reese Gallant
Pentucket, Sr., 55-meter/HJ/4X200
Now a three-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star and will enter her senior spring season as a two-time Outdoor Track All-Star. One of the area’s top sprinters and high jumpers. A three-event CAL All-Star this winter. Placed second in the high jump (5-0), third in the 55-meter (7.59) and ran on the second-place 4x200 relay (1:46.58) at CAL Open to help Panthers finish second as a team. Continued to run leg on school-record-setting 4x200 relay team that placed fourth at Division 4 State Meet (1:48.65), sixth at All-States (1:46.41), third at New England’s (1:45.20) and 15th in the New Balance Nationals Rising Stars Division (1:45.40). Three-sport athlete was also a key member and top scorer for field hockey team this fall, and is a Pentucket Honor Roll student.
Kaylie Dalgar
Pentucket, Jr., 2-Mile
Is a three-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star who brought her distance talents to the Indoor Track scene this winter. Was both the Division 4 State Meet champion (11:35.14) and the CAL Open champion (11:40.98) in the 2-Mile. Had the 2-through-4 fastest 2-Mile times in the area (11:35.14, pr) this winter. Her finishes helped the Panthers placed second as a team at the CAL Open and fifth at Div. 4 States. Went on to All-States and had another strong showing to finish 26th (11:53.23). Ended season by qualifying for the 2-Mile in the New Balance Nationals Rising Stars Division and finishing 44th (11:40.80). Also posted the third-fastest time in the area in the Mile (5:23.28). Now enters her junior spring season as a favorite in all distance events. Balances being a three-season athlete with also being a Pentucket Honor Roll student.
Delaney Meagher
Pentucket, Soph., High Jump
Enjoyed breakout sophomore season in indoor track. Was the top high-jumper in the area who posted an area-best leap of 5-4. Was the CAL Open champion in the high jump (5-2), helping Panthers finish second as a team. Impressively qualified for All-States and cleared 5-0 to finish 15th. Competed on winning high jump relay at the Division 4 State Relay championship. Won the high jump in every regular season meet for the Panthers, clearing at least 5-0 every time. Was a member of the school-record-breaking high jump relay team at last winter’s Div. 4 State Relay championship. Two-sport athlete (indoor track, outdoor track) is also a Pentucket Honor Roll student.
Erin Wallwork
Triton, Sr., 1000/4x800
Continued her excellent cross country season where she was named a Daily News All-Star this fall into a successful winter. Was the top 1000 runner in the area who posted the two-fastest times (3:11.75, pr). Was the CAL Open champion in the 1000 to earn All-CAL (3:13.49). Also ran on the second-place 4x800 relay team (10:59.51) at CAL Open to earn CAL All-Star nod. Moved on to the Division 5 State Meet where she reached the podium three times. Placed sixth in the 2-Mile (12:22.43) and seventh in the 1000 (3:17.13), while also running on eighth-place 4x800 relay team (11:07.90) with Danika Prendergast, Julia Blanchet and Alexa Bonasera. Was a two-sport captain in both cross country and indoor track this year.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Lidya Belanger, Sr., hurdles/throws; Meagan McAndrews, Sr., hurdles/sprints; Cambyr Sullivan, Jr., distance; Bayleigh Shanahan, Jr., sprints
Newburyport — Annie Shay, Sr., 300/4x400; Abby Kelly, Jr., 2-Mile; Julia Schena, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Morgan Felts, Soph., 300/4x400; Ciara Geraghty, Soph., 1000/4x800
Pentucket — Lia Goodwin, Sr., throws/4x200; Libby Murphy, Sr., 2-Mile; Riley Bucco, Sr., throws; Wynter Smith, Soph., HJ/hurdles
Triton — Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Sr., 300/4x400; Anna Romano, Jr., 600/4x400; Arianna Basile, Jr., 300/4x400
