Lana Mickelson was an impact lacrosse player the second she stepped through those Pentucket Regional doors all those years ago.
And for her senior sendoff this spring, she made sure to go out in style.
Our 2022 Daily News Girls Lacrosse MVP, Mickelson finished with 69 goals (2nd in the area) and 39 assists for an area-high 108 points. More impressively, she did it in just 18 games — including playoffs — when most teams played at least 20, as Pentucket did not schedule any nonconference opponents early in the season. She had a 9-goal game in a win over North Reading, a 6-goal game in a win over Triton and three other 5-goal games during the regular season. In total, she scored at least three goals in 14 of 18 contests, and reached the 100-goal milestone for her career in a win over Georgetown.
After the regular season was over, she was named CAL Kinney co-MVP along with Newburyport’s Anna Affolter.
And things only got better in the postseason.
As a senior quad-captain, Mickelson helped to lead the Panthers (13-5) to the Division 3 quarterfinals, where the team nearly pulled off the upset on the road against Weston. She had a 4-goal, 2-assist game in a playoff-opening win over Dedham, then scored 6 of her game-high 7 goals in the first half in a dominating 21-7 win over Bishop Fenwick in the Round of 16.
“Lana is one of the hardest-working players I have ever coached,” said Pentucket coach Angela Palmer. “She can always give more on the field and somehow finds a way to push herself more and more each year. She is a great role model for her teammates, a nice person and a kind friend.”
A Division 1 Iona commit, Mickelson finished her fantastic career with 142 goals and 72 assists for 214 points. And those totals could have been a lot higher had she not missed her sophomore season due to the pandemic. She finishes as a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection.
And what a senior season it was.
Mickelson was our Daily News Field Hockey MVP in the fall after leading Pentucket — and the area — in scoring, and she was also a Daily News Basketball All-Star in the winter after averaging 8.7 ppg while being the team’s top rebounder.
Mary Surette
Georgetown, Jr., Midfield
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Led Georgetown (5-14) with 51 goals and 23 assists for 74 points. Helped Royals reach postseason for the first time since 2018 and earn the No. 17 seed in the Division 4 state tourney. Scored season-high 6 goals against both Malden Catholic and Triton. Reached 100 career points with a goal in second win over Malden Catholic. Plays club lacrosse for 3D New England. Was also a standout goalie for the soccer team in the fall.
Anna Affolter
Newburyport, Jr., Midfield
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and a two-time All-CAL selection. Was named CAL Kinney co-MVP after the regular season. Elite draw taker helped Clippers (19-2) win fifth straight CAL Kinney title, earn No. 1 seed in Division 3 state tournament and reach quarterfinals. Tied for team-high with 58 goals and added 11 assists for 69 points. Had 4 goals in Round of 16 win over Pembroke to reach 100 career goals. Scored season-high 6 goals in win over Pentucket. Now has 103 goals and 27 assists through two seasons. Division 1 Holy Cross commit. Also a standout soccer player. High Honor Roll student.
Isabella “Izzy” Rosa
Newburyport, Jr., Attack
All-CAL selection. Led team in scoring with 54 goals and 44 assists for 98 points. Helped Clippers (19-2) win fifth straight CAL Kinney title and advance to the Division 3 state quarterfinals. Scored season-high 5 goals against Triton and Manchester-Essex, both wins. Had 4-goal, 4-assist game in win over Masconomet. Recorded 7 assists in win over Ipswich and 6 assists in win over Norwell. Plays club for MXB Girls Lacrosse and Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. Now has 89 career goals and 77 assists (166 pts) through two seasons. Honor Roll student.
Olivia McDonald
Newburyport, Soph., Midfield
High-scoring sophomore finished with 46 goals and 13 assists for 59 points. Also did crucial work to help team win majority of its draw controls. All-CAL selection. Helped Clippers (19-2) win fifth straight CAL Kinney title and advance to Division 3 state quarterfinals. Season-high 5 goals against Division 1 Central Catholic. Had 4-goal, 2-assist game in Sweet 16 win over Pembroke. Now has 62 goals and 19 assists (81 pts) through two seasons. Plays club for MXB Girls Lacrosse. Averaged 6.0 ppg with 15 3s for basketball team this winter. Also plays field hockey and is a High Honor Roll student.
Kate Keller
Newburyport, Soph., Goalie
All-CAL selection in first year as full-time starter. Left-handed goalie helped Clippers (19-2) win fifth straight CAL Kinney title, earn No. 1 seed in the Division 3 state tournament and advance to quarterfinals. Rock in net saw team allow just 99 goals all year for an impressive 4.7 goals-against average per game. Had 15-save performance against Division 1 Central Catholic. Another 14 saves in win over Bedford. Made 4 big stops in win over New Hampshire state champion Bishop Guertin. Plays club for MXB Girls Lacrosse and Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder.
Emily Fuller
Newburyport, Sr., Midfield
Finished standout career with CAL All-Star nod. Co-captain led Clippers (19-2) to fifth straight CAL Kinney title and a run to the Division 3 state quarterfinals. Her 48 assists were an area high. Added 21 goals for 69 total points. Had two 5-assist games in wins over Triton and Pentucket and three other 4-assist games. Scored 3 goals with 3 assists in win over Lynnfield. Knotched 4 goals with 6 assists over three playoff games. Even with missing sophomore season due to pandemic, four-year starter still ended career with 55 goals and 90 assists (145 pts). Honor Roll student.
Audrey Conover
Pentucket, Jr., Midfield
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. West Newbury resident scored 47 goals with 21 assists for 68 points. Helped Pentucket (13-5) earn No. 5 seed in Division 3 tournament and reach state quarterfinals. Scored season-high 5 goals in win over Hamilton-Wenham. Was outstanding in the postseason, knotching 10 goals and 6 assists over three games. Now has 91 goals and 35 assists (126 pts) through two seasons. Plays club for MXB Girls Lacrosse. Also a two-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star. Point guard averaged 5.1 ppg for the basketball team this winter.
Kate Trojan
Triton, Sr., Midfield
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Led area with 81 goals and added 34 assists for 115 points. Helped Vikings (10-11) make surprise run to Division 4 state quarterfinals. Had 8 goals and 4 assists in playoff opener against St. Paul II, and 3 goals in Sweet 16 upset of Hamilton-Wenham. Season-high 9 goals against St. Mary’s. Had one 9-goal game, one 8-goal game, two 7-goal games, two 6-goal games and five 5-goal games. Committed to play at RIT. Despite missing a year with pandemic, finished fifth all-time in Triton history in scoring with 150 goals and 57 assists (207 pts).
Chloe Connors
Triton, Jr., Midfield
Two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL selection as a sophomore and CAL All-Star as a junior. Prolific scorer and distributor had 53 goals and 44 assists for 97 points this spring. Had one 7-goal game and one 6-goal game, both against Georgetown. Helped Vikings (10-11) make memorable run to the Division 4 state quarterfinals. Had a goal with 4 assists in playoff upset of Hamilton-Wenham. Another 4-goal, 5-assist game in win over North Reading. Plays club for 3D Lacrosse. Stands at 79 career goals and 64 assists through two seasons.
Honorable Mention
Georgetown --Alex Solopoulos, Jr., goalie; Molly Giguere, Soph., attack
Newburyport — Makenna Ward, Jr., defense; Lilly Pons, Soph., attack; Rita Cahalane, Soph., midfield; Reese Bromby, Frosh., midfield
Pentucket — Charlene Basque, Sr., midfield; Cat Colvin, Frosh., attack; Katherine Flaherty, Frosh., defense
Triton — Ashley Silva, Sr., attack; Brooke Nangle, Jr., midfield
