“Win the draw, rule the world.”
That quote, appearing in an article in the May 4th, 2022 edition of The Daily News sports section, came from the mind of Anna Affolter. It was spoken into existence after a fairly standard CAL win over Georgetown, and, although she didn’t realize it at the time, could eventually over a year later be used to perfectly sum up her high school career.
Affolter won the second-most draw controls in Newburyport history, and this spring, the Clippers “ruled the world” as Division 3 State Champions. It was a fitting end to a historic career for Affolter, who is being named our 2023 Daily News Girls Lacrosse MVP.
To start, let’s just focus on this season.
A tri-captain, Affolter led Newburyport (21-2) to its sixth straight CAL Kinney title, as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 tournament for the second year in a row. With her winning over 90% of the draw controls she took, the Clippers steamrolled through the league and beat CAL teams by a combined score of 241-49.
Hard to lose when you always have possession.
That dominance only continued in the postseason, where Newburyport won its first four playoff games by, again, a combined scored of 74-12. Affolter would win the opening draw, pass up the field for a lightning-quick goal, and before you knew it, the Clippers were playing with a running clock — in the first half! — in each of their first three playoff games.
Opponents just had no chance.
She had a goal and an assist in the semifinal win over Foxboro (16-6), then scored in the championship victory over Norwell (13-10) while winning key draws late to help the Clippers ice away the rest of the clock. In a classic “Anna Affolter Play” with the championship game tied at halftime, the senior sprinted back after a turnover, got her stick out to force a Norwell turnover, picked up the ground ball, and sent a pass up to a wide-open Lilly Pons for a goal.
It was all hustle.
And the Clippers didn’t look back from there, earning the program’s first state championship since 2014. After missing their entire freshman season with the pandemic, Affolter and the rest of her senior class went an incredible 56-5 over their final three years, with three CAL Kinney titles, a Division 3 North title (2021) and finally the ultimate state championship this spring.
Now for some all-time stats.
Affolter finished her senior season with 55 goals and 33 assists, bringing her career totals up to 158 and 60. She sits fifth in Newburyport history in goals, eighth in assists, and as previously mentioned second in draw controls (324) just barely behind Maggie Pons (NHS 2020, 331). She leaves as a three-time Daily News All-Star (1x MVP), three-time All-CAL selection and two-time CAL Kinney MVP (2022, 2023).
A Division 1 athlete, Affolter will continue her lacrosse career at Holy Cross next spring.
