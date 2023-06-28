Mary Surette
Georgetown, Sr., Midfield
Finished excellent career as a three-time Daily News All-Star, two-time All-CAL and one-time CAL All-Star selection. This after her freshman season was cancelled with the pandemic. Ended career with 135 goals and 62 assists. Co-captain led Georgetown (11-11) to the Division 4 playoffs for the second straight year, after the program hadn’t reached the postseason since 2018. Registered 66 goals with 36 assists for her senior sendoff. Had 4 goals and 1 assist in Div. 4 First Round win over Hull. Scored at least 4 goals six times, and had season-high 6 goals in wins over North Reading, Triton and Malden Catholic. Was a Daily News All-Star goalie for the soccer team this fall and was named Division 5 MVP for the entire state.
Molly Giguere
Georgetown, Jr., Attack
Junior co-captain enjoyed truly breakout season. All-CAL selection led the Daily News area with 97 goals while adding 29 assists. Helped Georgetown (11-11) make the Division 4 playoffs for the second straight year after the program hadn’t reached the postseason since 2018. Exploded for season-high 9 goals in win over Malden Catholic. Had 11 other games where she scored at least four goals, with a 7-goal performance against North Reading. Played well against top competition, netting 3 goals against Newburyport and 4 against Pentucket. Had team-high 5 goals with an assist in Division 4 playoff win over Hull, leading the Royals to the Round of 16. Now has 138 career goals over three seasons.
Isabella ‘Izzy’ Rosa
Newburyport, Sr., Attack
Tri-captain finished as Newburyport’s all-time leader in assists (156) in just three season, as freshman year was lost with the pandemic. Ends standout career as two-time Daily News All-Star, one-time All-CAL and one-time CAL All-Star selection. Led Daily News area in points for second straight year (121), finishing with 43 goals and 78 assists. Helped Newburyport (21-2) win sixth straight CAL Kinney title and, more importantly, claim Division 3 State Championship. Had 9 goals and 15 assists over five Div. 3 playoff wins. Another 2 goals with 11 assists in two combined wins over Pentucket. Part of senior class that went 56-5 over their three seasons. Finishes career fifth all-time in Clipper history in points (288). Was also a Daily News Soccer All-Star this fall.
Olivia McDonald
Newburyport, Jr., Midfield
Already a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Finished junior season second on team with 63 goals while adding 17 assists. Key offensive threat that powered Newburyport (21-2) to sixth straight CAL Kinney title and program’s first Division 3 State Championship since 2014. Stepped up in biggest moments. Had 3 goals in championship victory over Norwell (13-10), and 18 total over five playoff wins. Netted team-high 5 goals in both quarterfinal win over Apponoquet, and semifinal win over Foxboro. Scored season-high 8 goals in win over Pentucket. Will head into senior season next spring sitting 10th all-time in Clipper history in both career points (151) and goals (120), while already being fifth in draw controls (160). Committed to play at Division 1 Colgate.
Kate Keller
Newburyport, Jr., Goalie
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection was again the best goalie in the league. Allowed just 113 goals all season for an impressive 4.9 goals per game average. Made 161 total saves and posted a stellar 60.5% save percentage. Was steady final line of defense that led Newburyport (21-2) to sixth straight CAL Kinney title and the program’s first Division 3 State Championship since 2014. Surrendered just 22 goals over five playoff wins for 4.4 goals per game average. Made 10 saves in Div. 3 semifinal win over Foxboro (16-6). Had incredible 16 games during the season where she allowed 5 goals or less. Plays Club for Boston Club Lacrosse and her coach at Newburyport, Catherine Batchelder.
Audrey Conover
Pentucket, Sr., Midfield
Missed freshman year with the pandemic, but still ends incredible career as a three-time Daily News All-Star and three-time All-CAL selection. Quad-captain helped Pentucket (14-6) reach the Division 3 quarterfinals for the second straight year. Tied for team-high this spring with 49 goals while adding 24 assists. Had 10 goals and 4 assists over three playoff games, leading Panthers with 5 goals in First Round win over Pembroke. Scored another 5 goals in big non-league win over Winchester. Finished career with 140 goals and 59 assists in just three seasons. Is committed to play lacrosse at St. Michael’s. Three-sport standout athlete was also a three-time Daily News Cross Country All-Star, and the starting point guard and a captain for the basketball team this winter.
Sydney Trout
Pentucket, Soph., Attack
Part of exciting, high-scoring young Pentucket core. Was named All-CAL after scoring 44 goals while leading the team with 28 assists. Helped the Panthers (14-6) place second in the CAL Kinney, and make a run to the Division 3 quarterfinals for the second straight year. Had 8 goals with 5 assists over three playoff games, with stellar 2-goal, 4-assist performance in Round of 16 win over Old Rochester. Another strong 2-goal, 3-assist outing in big non-league win over Masconomet. Played strong against the best with 4 combined goals in two games against Newburyport. Now has 68 goals and 41 assists for 109 career points over two seasons. Has blazing track speed, which she shows off during both the winter and spring seasons. Was a Daily News Indoor Track All-Star this winter and ran the second-fastest time in the area in the 55-meter (7.43).
Cat Colvin
Pentucket, Soph., Attack
Through only two seasons, on track to build quite the high school resume. Was named All-CAL after tying for the team high this spring with 49 goals while adding 21 assists. Brings her career totals up to 82 goals and 49 assists for 131 points. High-scoring sophomore helped Pentucket (14-6) finish second in the CAL Kinney and make a run to its second straight Division 3 quarterfinals. Had 6 goals and 5 assists over three playoff games. Nearly led the Panthers to quarterfinal victory over Foxboro with 3-goal, 2-assist game. Scored 3 goals with 2 assists in win over North Reading and had 4 goals in win over Lynnfield. Another 4-goal game in win over Georgetown. Has also been key member of field hockey team the past two falls.
Chloe Connors
Triton, Sr., Midfield
Ends excellent career as one of the best players in Triton history, despite having freshman year wiped out with the pandemic. Three-time Daily News All-Star, two-time All-CAL (2021, 23) and one-time CAL All-Star selection. Led the Vikings with 42 goals and 15 assists this spring, bringing her career totals up to a final 122 goals and 80 assists for 202 points. Team’s sole captain helped the Vikings reach the Division 4 playoffs for the second straight year. Put in epic performance in Div. 4 Preliminary Round win over Tri-County (9-8). Forced crucial turnover in overtime that would have led to goal, then came down the other end and netted the game-winner to send the Vikings to the next round. Finished that playoff game with 6 goals and an assist. Also had standout 8-goal performance in win over Georgetown.
Honorable Mention
Georgetown — Nayla Anderson, Jr., defense; Sam McClure, Soph., attack; Melania Molis, Soph., midfield
Newburyport — Makenna Ward, Sr., defense; Rita Cahalane, Jr., midfield; Lilly Pons, Jr., attack; Reese Bromby, Soph., attack
Pentucket — Zoe Wegryzn, Sr., goalie; Ella Palmer, Soph., attack; Kate Conover, Soph., attack; Kat Flaherty, Soph., defense
Triton — Julia Price, Sr., goalie; Kayla Harrington, Sr., midfield, Ally Pugh, Sr., midfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.