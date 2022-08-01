It was a fitting end to one of the finest athletic careers certainly in Pentucket history, and also in area history as well.
Emily Rubio, our 2022 Daily News Girls Indoor Track MVP, was sensational again.
Lets start at the very end.
The senior and now back-to-back Daily News Outdoor Track MVP flew out to Eugene, Oregon for Nike Nationals and left with a medal around her neck. She high jumped a personal-best 1.69 meters (5-5.50), good enough for sixth overall and the designation of All-American status.
Pretty good way to end the high school career.
Before that, Rubio — a Middlebury College commit — placed second at the Meet of Champions in the pentathlon with a school record 3,244 points. That was aided by a first-place finish in the high jump (5-3.50) and a second-place finish in the long jump (17-7), and came after she had won the pentathlon a week prior at the Division 5 State Meet with — at the time — a school record 3,241 points. But going back to Meet of Champions real quick, she also competed in the long jump proper competition — not just against the other pentathlon athletes — and placed fourth in the entire state with a jump of 18-1.50.
One of the team’s five captains, Rubio was of course instrumental in helping Pentucket place fourth overall at D5 States. Besides winning the pentathlon, she long jumped a career-best 18-11.50 to win the event by over a foot, and also placed third in the high jump after clearing 5-2. And going back one week prior to the CAL Open, she led the Panthers to second overall after earning All-CAL honors in three events. She won the high jump (5-0) and the long jump (18-0), and capped her day by winning the 100 hurdles (15.16).
Rubio leaves as a decorated seven-time Daily News All-Star.
She is a two-time Indoor and Outdoor Track MVP, and was a four-time Indoor All-Star and three-time Outdoor All-Star.
