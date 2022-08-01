Devin Stroope
Newburyport, Frosh., 400/throws
Daily News Indoor Track All-Star followed her excellent winter with great spring season. Versatile athlete won the 200, 400 and javelin in three meets during the regular season. Placed fourth in the 400 (1:01.29) and fifth in the javelin (90-2) at CAL Open. Also ran on third-place 4x400 relay team with Elizabeth Downs, Annie Shay and Morgan Felts (4:17.77). Went on to Division 4 State Meet and placed third in the 400 (1:00.23) to qualify for Meet of Champions while also running on fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:12.25). Ran a personal-best 59.20 in the 400 at Meet of Champions to place 12th. Honor Roll student.
Blake Parker
Newburyport, Soph., 800/relays
Two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star. Earned All-CAL honor after winning the 800 at the CAL Open in 2:25.28. Also ran on third-place 4x800 relay team at CAL Open (10:42.22). Went on to be a three-event placer at Division 4 State Meet. Finished sixth in both the 800 (2:21.75) and mile (5:25.18) at D4 States while also running on second-place 4x800 relay with Annabel Murray, Sophia Franco and Violet Moore (10:10.25). Qualified for Meet of Champions and ran a 2:24.37 in the 800 to finish 21st. Same 4x800 relay team placed 15th at MOC in 10:06.26. Ran on winning 4x1600 relay team at Division 4 State Relays.
Hailey LaRosa
Newburyport, Jr., 2-mile/distance
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Was CAL Open champion in the 2-mile (11:31.26) to earn All-CAL status. Also took fourth at CAL Open in the mile (5:30.47) to help Clippers finish third as a team. Went on to Division 4 State Meet and placed third in the 2-mile in personal-best time (11:22.70) to help Clippers finish sixth overall. Ran a 5:35.16 mile at D4 States to finish 18th. Three-season Daily News All-Star after earning the nod in both Cross Country and Indoor Track this year. Now a five-time Daily News All-Star between her three sports. High Honor Roll student. Organizer of Squires Glen CAN Fun Run for Newburyport kids.
Abby Kelly
Newburyport, Soph., 2-mile
Three-season standout had a great cross country season and was a Daily News Indoor Track All-Star this winter. Ended school athletic year by placing a solid 17th in the 2-mile at Meet of Champions (11:37.86). Qualified for MOC by finishing fourth in the 2-mile at the Division 4 State Meet (11:22.70), helping Clippers take sixth as a team. Placed second in the 2-mile at CAL Open in 11:41.00 to earn CAL All-Star status and help Clippers finish third overall. Ran on first-place 4x1600 relay team at Division 4 State Relays with Blake Parker, Hailey LaRosa and Bristol Banovic.
Phoebe Rubio
Pentucket, Sr., mile/distance
Three-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star. Finished career with personal-best mile time of 5:12.16 at Meet of Champions to place 12th. CAL Open champion in the mile (5:23.37) to earn All-CAL status and help Panthers finish second as a team. Also ran on winning 4x800 relay team at CAL Open (10:20.07). Ran a 5:20.13 mile at Division 5 State Meet to place fourth while also running on sixth-place 4x800 relay (10:29.55). Daily News Cross Country MVP and Indoor Track All-Star this year. Division 1 Richmond commit finished high school career as incredible 10-time Daily News All-Star (4x XC, 3x Indoor Track, 3x Outdoor Track).
Sage Smith
Pentucket, Jr., 200/long jump
Versatile athlete was a three-event CAL All-Star. Finished second at the CAL Open in both the long jump (17-0) and 200 (27.25) while also running on second-place 4x100 relay team with Emily Bethmann, Lia Goodwin and Reese Gallant (51.90). Helped Panthers finish second at CAL Open and fourth the following week at Division 5 State Meet. At D5 States, placed fifth in the long jump (17-4.50) while same 4x100 relay took second (51.50). Ran a personal-best 27.28 in the 200 at D5 States to take 10th. Went on to Meet of Champions and long jumped 16-10.50 to finish 13th. At MOC, same 4x100 relay ran season-best 51.06 to finish 16th. Daily News Indoor Track All-Star this winter.
Reese Gallant
Pentucket, Jr., 100/high jump
Two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star is one of the top sprinters in the league. Three-event CAL All-Star finished third in the 100 (13.24) at the CAL Open. Also took second in the high jump (5-0) and ran on second-place 4x100 relay team with Emily Bethmann, Sage Smith and Lia Goodwin (51.90). Same 4x100 relay took second at the Division 5 State Meet (51.50) and went on to run a season-best 51.06 at Meet of Champions to finish 16th. Ran a season-best 13.15 in the 100 at D5 States to finish 12th. Daily News Indoor Track All-Star this winter and also a talented field hockey player during the fall.
Teagan Wilson
Triton, Jr., triple jump/sprints
CAL Open champion in the triple jump (35-9.8) to earn All-CAL status. Also finished fourth at the CAL Open in the long jump (16-10) and ran on third-place 4x100 relay team with Trinity Cole, Zoe Rivera and Aleyo Amasa-Titus (52.28) to help Vikings place fourth as a team. Went on to Division 5 State Meet and placed third in the triple jump (35-4.75) while running on second-place 4x400 relay with Arianna Basile, Sophia Lesinski and Janet Amasa-Titus (4:06.73). Capped season by finishing 16th at Meet of Champions in the triple jump (34-4) while same 4x400 relay finished 12th (4:08.16). Daily News Hockey All-Star this winter as standout goalie for co-op Newburyport team.
Sophia Lesinski
Triton, Soph., 400 hurdles/relays
Broke Triton’s 400 hurdles record four times this spring, the first time beating older sister Bella’s previous mark. Final time breaking it was at Meet of Champions, where she ran a personal-best 1:07.28 to finish 12th. Ran the 400 hurdles in 1:07.69 to place fourth at Division 5 State Meet. Also ran on second-place 4x400 relay team at D5 States with Teagan Wilson, Arianna Basile and Janet Amasa-Titus (4:06.73). Same 4x400 relay finished 12th at MOC (4:08.16). Earned CAL All-Star status after placing second in the 400 hurdles (1:08.08) at CAL Open, where she also ran on second-place 4x400 relay. Honor Roll student.
Erin Wallwork
Triton, Jr., mile/distance
Talented three-season distance runner built on her successful cross country and indoor track campaigns. Teamed with Ava Burl, Robin Sanger and Anna Romano to win the 4x800 relay at the Division 5 State Meet (9:54.78). Same team went on to Meet of Champions and finished 14th (10:02.88). Ran a personal-best 11:46.43 in the 2-mile at D5 States to finish 8th. Earned CAL All-Star honors after placing third in the mile at the CAL Open (5:29.30). Also placed fifth at CAL Open in the 2-mile (12:06.34). Placed third in the 800 (2:34.35) at Henry Sheldon Invitational while also running on winning 4x800 relay. Honor Roll student.
Anna Romano
Triton, Soph., 800/relays
Transferred a strong indoor season this winter into an even better spring. Took third in the 800 at the CAL Open (2:28.68) to earn CAL All-Star status. Also ran on second-place 4x400 relay at CAL Open with Sophia Lesinski, Arianna Basile and Janet Amasa-Titus (4:14.23) to help Vikings finish fourth as a team. Starred at Division 5 State Meet, where she teamed with Ava Burl, Robin Sanger and Erin Wallwork to win a state championship in the 4x800 (9:54.78). Same 4x800 team went on to Meet of Champions and finished 14th (10:02.88). Ran a personal-best 2:31.14 in the 800 at D5 States to finish 14th. Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Lidya Belanger, Jr., 100 hurdles/throws; Meagan McAndrews, Jr., 100 hurdles/throws
Newburyport — Caity Rooney, Sr., pole vault/throws; Annabel Murray, Jr., 800/distance; Julia Schena. Soph., 100 hurdles/jumps; Sophia Franco, Soph., 800/distance; Morgan Felts, Frosh., 400/relays
Pentucket — Brianna Whyman, Sr., distance; Libby Murphy, Jr., distance; Kaylie Dalgar, Soph., mile/distance; Emily Bethmann, Frosh., jumps/sprints
Triton — Robin Sanger, Jr., 800/distance; Janet Amasa-Titus, Jr., javelin/sprints; Trinity Cole, Jr., 100; Ava Burl, Frosh., 2-mile/distance
