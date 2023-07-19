Speed. Athleticism. Consistency.
Teagan Wilson embodied all of that for Triton this spring, and, in true All-Star fashion, was her absolute best in the biggest of meets. It’s why, above a lot of other great competition from around our area, the recently-graduated senior is being named our 2023 Daily News Girls Outdoor Track MVP.
She was basically the best in the area across three events.
After a fairly standard regular season that saw her win the triple jump in all but one meet (best was 35-1), Wilson turned up the success — and the versatility — for the postseason. Which you could say started at the Henry Sheldon Invitational, where Wilson led her host Vikings to the team title with an epic all-around day. She won both the long jump (17-4.80) and the triple jump (35-5.50), then placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.68).
And that was basically a precursor for what was to come.
Wilson went on to be a three-event CAL All-Star at the CAL Open, and in the process led Triton to a third-place finish. She again showcased her speed in winning the 100 hurdles (15.73), and backed it up with thirds in both the long jump (17-11) — which was a season-best at the time — and the triple jump (35-4.50). It was a memorable day for the senior star, but somehow she only got better.
Up next was the Division 5 State Meet, and behind Wilson getting back to the podium in all three of her events, the Vikings yet again were able to finish third as a team behind only North Reading and Weston. Her top finish of the day was a second in the triple jump with a season-best leap (35-8.50), and she also took home a bronze medal with another season-best in the long jump (18-3.00), along with a fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.70).
Finally, Wilson ended her season at Meet of Champions, where against the best competition in the entire state she placed 19th in the triple jump after posting a 34-4.75.
For her Triton track career, Wilson leaves with the second-best long jump in program history (18-3), the third-best triple jump (35-9) and the third-best 100 hurdle time (15.68). She is a two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star, but may be more well-known for being the stonewall goalie for the Newburyport co-op hockey team over the past two years. She’s also a two-time Daily News All-Star in that sport, and this winter was named our MVP after a terrific season.
Luckily, Wilson won’t have to pick a favorite, as she’s committed to continue both sports next year at Plymouth State University.
Devin Stroope
Newburyport, Soph., 400/Javelin/Relays
Elite athlete now incredibly both a two-time Daily News Outdoor and Indoor Track All-Star over her first two years of high school. Helped Newburyport win the Division 4 State Championship by placing inside the top-4 in three events. Was third in the javelin (104-6), fourth in the 400 (59.90) and ran on winning 4x400 relay (4:05.83) alongside Annie Shay, Morgan Felts and Annabel Murray. Same group won the 4x400 at the CAL Open (4:10.80), were 8th at Meet of Champions (4:08.09) and broke the school record at New Balance Nationals (4:04.70) to place 27th in the Rising Stars Division. Individually, was also 9th out of 38 competitors at Nationals in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 109-2.75. Placed 14th at Meet of Champions in the javelin (106-0) and 19th in the 400 (1:00.25). Three-event CAL All-Star. Along with the 4x400 team, also took second at the CAL Open in the 400 (59.98) and third in the javelin (101-6).
Abby Kelly
Newburyport, Jr., Mile/2-Mile
Will enter her senior year as a two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star (2022, 23), one-time Indoor Track All-Star (2021-22) and one-time Cross Country All-Star (2022). Top distance runner won the Mile at the CAL Open (5:23.36), and was second in the 2-Mile (11:19.10) to help Newburyport finish second as a team. Moved on to the Division 4 State Championship and led the Clippers to the title. Was third in the 2-Mile (11:16.97) and fourth in the Mile (5:14.40), both in season-best times. Ended season at Meet of Champions where she finished 28th in the Mile (5:16.13). Won the 2-Mile against powerhouse North Reading during the regular season. Was also third out of 26 runners in the 2-Mile at the competitive Weston Twilight Meet (11:17.74), which, at the time, was the second-fastest time in program history.
Hailey LaRosa
Newburyport, Sr., Mile/2-Mile/Relays
Ends historic career as an eight-time Daily News All-Star. Was a three-time in Outdoor Track, three-time in Cross Country (1x MVP, 2022) and two-time in Indoor Track. Captain helped to lead Newburyport to the Division 4 State Championship. Was the individual Div. 4 State Champion in the 2-Mile (11:03.82), and also placed seventh in the Mile (5:19.72) while running on second-place 4x800 relay team (9:48.40). Was the CAL Open 2-Mile champion for the second straight year (11:09.89), and was also second in the Mile (5:23.71) to help the Clippers place second overall as a team. Ran on 12th-place 4x800 relay team at Meet of Champions (9:52.91) alongside Blake Parker, Violet Moore and Sophia Franco. Qualified for New Balance Nationals and ended career placing 14th in the Rising Stars Division in the 2-Mile (11:04.43). Three-sport captain as a senior. Will continue her distance running career at the University of Rhode Island.
Blake Parker
Newburyport, Jr., 800/Relays
Now a three-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star and one-time Indoor Track All-Star (2022-23). Helped Newburyport win the Division 4 State Championship, taking third in the 800 (2:22.60) while also running on the second-place 4x800 relay team alongside Sophia Franco, Hailey LaRosa and Violet Moore (9:48.40). Same group placed 12th in the 4x800 at Meet of Champions (9:52.91), and added in Ciara Geraghty at CAL Open to take second (10:51.28). Individually, was also second in the 800 at the CAL Open (2:26.43) to help Newburyport finish second as a team. Ended season by placing 40th at Meet of Champions in the 800 (2:24.91). Won the 800 at the Henry Sheldon Invitational (2:23.47). Teamed with Annabel Murray, LaRosa and Abby Kelly to place second in the 4x1600 in school-record time (22:20.16) to help Newburyport win first ever Division 4 State Relay title.
Annabel Murray
Newburyport, Sr., 800/Relays
Put together standout senior year athletically, now being named both a Daily News Outdoor and Indoor Track All-Star while also having a strong cross country campaign in the fall. Part of dominant 4x400 relay team alongside Devin Stroope, Morgan Felts and Annie Shay that ended season by breaking the school record at New Balance Nationals (4:04.70) to place 27th in Rising Stars Division. Same squad won the 4x400 at the CAL Open (4:10.80), won at the Division 4 State Meet (4:05.83), was eighth at Meet of Champions (4:08.09) and won at the Division 4 State Relays (4:05.31) to help Clippers win first ever title. Individually, won the 800 at the CAL Open (2:24.32) to help Newburyport place second as a team. Quad-captain was fourth in the 800 at Div. 4 States (2:23.94) to help lead Clippers to the championship. Is committed to continue her track career at Division 1 Holy Cross.
Wynter Smith
Pentucket, Soph., High Jump/100 hurdles
Backed up strong indoor season by breaking out even more in the spring. Won the high jump in all but one meet during the regular season, setting a best of 5-4 on opening day against Ipswich. Won the high jump at the Henry Sheldon Invitational (4-10) and was third in the 100 hurdles (16.10). The next week, followed with her second-best performance of the year to win the high jump at the CAL Open (5-3), helping the Panthers finish fourth as a team. Went on to the Division 5 State Meet and placed fifth in the high jump (5-2) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.17), along with running on the eighth-place 4x400 relay team alongside Cece Cammett, Regan Breen and Brighton Seymour (4:17.85). Finished 22nd in the high jump (4-10) and 27th in the 100 hurdles (16.60) at Meet of Champions. Qualified for New Balance Nationals and placed 42nd in the Rising Stars Division in the high jump (4-10).
Sage Smith
Pentucket, Sr., 100/Long Jump/Relays
Ends fantastic career as a two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star and two-time Indoor Track All-Star (1x MVP, 2022-23). Was on fourth-place 4x100 relay (51-47), fifth-place long jump relay (45-8.25) and fifth-place 4x200 relay (1:49.65) at the Division 5 State Relays. Ended regular season at Henry Sheldon Invitational where she won the 100 meters (12.27), took second in the long jump (17-3.50) and ran on second-place 4x200 relay (1:48.53). Two-event CAL All-Star after placing second in both the 100 (12.42) and with the 4x100 relay team (51.30) at the CAL Open, where she also finished fifth in the long jump (17-0.50). Placed in three events at the Division 5 State Meet. Was third in the 100 (12.58), eighth in the long jump (16-8.50) and ran on seventh-place 4x100 relay alongside Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant and Emily Bethmann (51.09).
Sophia Lesinski
Triton, Jr., High Jump/400 hurdles/Relays
A two-time Daily News All-Star who continues to improve at a rapid rate. Shined at the Division 5 State Meet, taking second in the 400 hurdles (1:05.29) while running on winning 4x400 relay alongside Arianna Basile and sisters Aleyo and Janet Amasa-Titus (4:02.99). Same relay took second at the CAL Open (4:11.00), sixth at Meet of Champions (4:05.10) and 30th at New Balance Nationals in the Rising Stars Division (4:05.64). Three-event CAL All-Star, as along with the 4x400 relay she also placed second in both the 400 hurdles (1:06.44) and the high jump (5-0) at the CAL Open. Was also an impressive ninth at Meet of Champions in the 400 hurdles (1:06.46). Helped Triton finish third as a team at both the CAL Open and Div. 5 States. Won the 400 hurdles (1:07.41) to help the host Vikings win the Henry Sheldon Invitational. Also plays soccer and basketball. Consistently a Triton Honor Roll student.
Aleyo Amasa-Titus
Triton, Sr., 200/400/Relays
Completed dominant senior year where she was a Daily News All-Star soccer player in the fall, a captain during indoor track who had a strong winter, and now a Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star to cap the spring. Was the CAL Open Champion in the 200 (27.47), and also ran on second-place 4x400 relay team alongside Arianna Basile, Sophia Lesinski and her twin sister, Janet (4:11.00). Same relay squad won at the Division 5 State Meet (4:02.99), took sixth at Meet of Champions (4:05.10), and 30th at New Balance Nationals in the Rising Stars Division (4:05.64). Was individually also fifth at Div. 5 States in the 200 (26.72), which helped Triton as a team finish third. Led Vikings to a team victory at their own Henry Sheldon Invitational, winning the 400 (1:00.44) while also running on winning 4x200 relay (1:46.37). Was consistently a Triton Honor student throughout her high school career.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Lidya Belanger, Sr., throws/relays; Meagan McAndrews, Sr., hurdles/javelin/relays; Bayleigh Shanahan, Jr., 100/relays
Newburyport — Annie Shay, Sr., relays; Julia Schena, Jr., TJ/100 hurdles; Morgan Felts, Soph., 400/relays; Lucy Buchmayr, Soph., 100 hurdles/400 hurdles
Pentucket — Riley Bucco, Sr., throws; Lia Goodwin, Sr., 100/relays; Delaney Meagher, Soph., HJ; Emily Bethmann, Soph., TJ/relays
Triton -- Erin Wallwork, Sr., distance; Janet Amasa-Titus, Sr., 400/relays; Arianna Basile, Jr., 400/relays; Anna Romano, Jr., 800/relays; Avery Upite, Soph., 800/relays
