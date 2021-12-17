It was an absolute war for the Cape Ann League Kinney title in girls soccer this fall.
Whichever team ended up being the most consistent throughout the duration of the season was going to end up on top. And Newburyport coach Kevin Sheridan gave a simple reason for why that team ended up being his.
“One of the reasons we were successful was our consistency, and a lot of that consistency comes from Deirdre (McElhinney),” said Sheridan. “She’s such a solid all-around player and the leader of our midfield.
“She’s just an All-Star athlete.”
McElhinney, our 2021 Daily News Girls Soccer MVP, was magical for the Clippers all season.
Just a junior, she was second on the team with 6 goals, and she also tied for the team-high with 4 assists. A crafty midfielder who has exceptional skills with the ball, she was instrumental in helping the Clippers (13-3-4) not only win the league, but advance to the Division 3 Round of 16. She scored on a PK to lead the Clippers to a 1-0 win over Pentucket in the ALS Cup, and also scored the team’s lone goal in a massive 1-1 tie against eventual-Division 4 state champion Hamilton-Wenham.
But McElhinney doesn’t just help out the offense.
She also played a large role in helping the team record 16 shutouts — two coming in the playoffs — as the Clippers only allowed 9 goals all year.
After the season, McElhinney, who plays club soccer for NEFC, was named CAL Kinney MVP, First Team All-EMass and First Team All-State. She is now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection.
McElhinney is also a standout basketball player for the Clippers who was a Daily News All-Star in the sport last winter.
MK McElaney
Amesbury, Sr., Midfield
All-EMass Second Team and All-CAL. Dominant two-way midfielder was team’s top distributor with 13 assists. Also added 5 goals. Quad-captain helped Indians (10-10) advance to the Division 4 Round of 16. Scored in eventual-playoff loss to West Bridgewater. Assisted on the goals in 1-0 wins over Triton and Ipswich. Had an assist in playoff-opening win over Malden Catholic. Scored in a win over a solid Georgetown team. Had 2 goals and 2 assists in pandemic-shortened junior season.
McKenna Hallinan
Amesbury, Sr., Forward
CAL All-Star. Quad-captain was team’s top point-getter with 12 goals and 7 assists. Helped Indians (10-10) reach Division 4 Round of 16. Scored twice in first-round playoff win over Malden Catholic. Had lone goal in 1-0 win over Ipswich. Also netted game-winner in 2-1 win over Rockport. Had two goals in Amesbury’s other win over Rockport. Committed to play soccer and study nursing at UMass Boston. Was a CAL All-Star in basketball as a junior and scored 16 points in season-opening win on Tuesday.
Casey Mahoney
Georgetown, Sr., Sweeper
All-CAL selection after being named CAL All-Star as a junior. Co-captain helped Royals (12-6-2) reach the Division 5 Round of 16. Four-year starter played huge part in team’s seven shutouts. Also shined offensively with 3 goals and 10 assists. Scored game-winning goal in 1-0 win over Pentucket. “She’s a fearless player, a tremendous leader and the best tackler in the Cape Ann League,” said coach Kevin Fair. Also plays lacrosse for the Royals.
Rebecca Doucette
Georgetown, Sr., Midfield
Two-time CAL All-Star. Four-year starter named co-captain for her senior year. One of the top distributors for a Georgetown (12-6-2) team that advanced to the Division 5 Round of 16. Had 10 assists. Also came away with 4 goals. Had an assist in playoff win over Quaboag. Assisted on game-winning goal in 1-0 win over Manchester-Essex. “She is deadly accurate on set pieces with her rocket left foot,” said coach Kevin Fair. Had team-high 4 assists in pandemic-shortened junior season.
Katelyn Gallagher
Newburyport, Sr., Defense
Senior quad-captain named All-CAL. Leader of Newburyport back line that recorded 16 shutouts and allowed just 9 goals all year. Helped Clippers (13-3-4) win CAL Kinney title and advance to the Division 3 Round of 16. Key piece that orchestrated playoff shutouts of Swampscott and Foxborough (Clippers lost in PKs). Helped team earn 1-1 regular-season tie against eventual-Division 4 state champion Hamilton-Wenham. Also had offensive touch with 3 goals and an assist.
Gabby Loughran
Newburyport, Jr., Goalie
All-EMass Second Team and All-CAL. Rock-solid keeper was behind Newburyport’s impressive 16 shutouts. Clippers (13-3-4) only allowed 9 goals all season. Helped team win CAL Kinney title and advance to the Division 3 Round of 16. Had shutouts in both playoff games (Clippers lost in PKs). Made 9 huge saves in 1-0 ALS Cup win over rival Pentucket. Had 7 saves in win over Division 1 Tewksbury. Another 6 in 1-1 draw against eventual-Division 4 state champion Hamilton-Wenham.
Mollie Cahalane
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
Elite playmaker was a top scorer in the league. Named to All-EMass Second Team as well as to All-CAL team. Helped Pentucket (11-5-3) reach the Division 3 playoffs. Scored in wins over Amesbury (twice), Lynnfield and Manchester-Essex. Played strong games in win over CAL Kinney champion Newburyport and 2-2 draw against Division 1 Methuen. Merrimac native plays for the NEFC North Shore Girls 2004 club team. Had 7 goals and 4 assists as a junior. On Pentucket’s High Honor Roll list heading into the year.
Sabrina Campbell
Pentucket, Jr., Forward
Talented goal-scorer with elite speed. First Team All-EMass and All-CAL selection. Helped lead Pentucket (11-5-3) to Division 3 playoffs. Notched two goals in win over Amesbury. Also scored in wins over Lynnfield (twice) and Manchester-Essex. Was terrific in creating chances in ALS Cup game against rival Newburyport. Plays for the FC Stars Blue U17 club team. Scored 6 goals as a sophomore. Daily News All-Star in outdoor track last spring (200, high jump). Pentucket Honor Roll student heading into the school year.
Morgan Hall
Triton, Sr., Midfield
Selected to the All-CAL team after being named a CAL All-Star as a junior. Four-year starter and two-year captain led Triton (6-8-4) from the midfield. Notched 7 goals with 6 assists. Instrumental in getting the team connected and setting up plays. Played strong game in 2-0 win over Pentucket. “She gave everything to the program and then some,” said coach Erik Prussman. Triton Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury -- Avery Hallinan, Sr., midfield; Zena Fitzgerald, Sr., goalie
Georgetown -- Lauren Bartlett, Sr., forward; Allison DeLuca, Sr., defense
Newburyport -- Izzy Kirby, Sr., midfield; Alexis Greenblott, Frosh., forward
Pentucket -- Summer Goodwin, Sr., defense; Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Sr., midfield; Jamie Dahlgard, Soph., midfield
Triton -- Alyssa Mullen, Sr., midfield
