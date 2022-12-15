By all accounts, it should have been tough for Deirdre McElhinney to improve upon what she was able to accomplish on the pitch last year.
Her numbers as a midfielder weren’t necessarily all-world with 6 goals and 4 assists. But she led Newburyport to the CAL Kinney title and the second round of the Division 3 tournament, along the way earning CAL Kinney MVP, Daily News MVP, First-Team All-EMass and First Team All-State honors — as a junior.
Hard to envision a season going much better than that.
And yet, McElhinney somehow far surpassed that this fall as a senior.
Our Daily News Girls Soccer MVP for the second straight year, McElhinney yet again led the Clippers (17-2) to the CAL Kinney title while picking up CAL Kinney MVP and All-EMass First Team honors in the process. The one difference this time is that, after the season, another award came her way. After scoring 10 goals with a team-high 11 assists, again leading the Clippers to the Division 3 Round of 16, McElhinney was named MVP for all of Division 3 by the Mass. Soccer Coaches Association.
An MVP of a league is certainly something noteworthy in itself.
But the MVP of an entire division across the state is something a couple of steps up.
A quad-captain, McElhinney had plenty of highlights for the year. Perhaps the biggest was in the ALS Cup against rival Pentucket, when she scored twice to lead the Clippers (17-2-0) to a 3-0 win. She also netted a pair of goals against Triton, had the game-winning goal against North Reading and assisted on Alexis Greenblott’s winner against Lynnfield. When it came time for the postseason, she assisted on a goal in a 3-1 win over Fairhaven in the first round, then created a handful of solid chances in what ended up being a penalty kick defeat to Medway in the Round of 16.
She was also well-known for her skill in possession, and her ability to make tackles in the midfield. Which, of course, played a role in the team posting 13 shutouts while allowing just eight goals all year.
Nothing is final yet, but McElhinney is hoping to play at the next level. She’s also a two-time Daily News Basketball All-Star and point guard who averaged 10.2 ppg last winter.
Mary Surette
Georgetown, Sr., Goalie
Three-year starter ends career with All-CAL nod as well as Division 5 State MVP honor. One of just two goalies to make All-CAL team along with Newburyport’s Gabby Loughran. Registered eight shutouts with six other one-goal games. Tri-captain helped lead Royals (13-6-2) to second place in CAL Baker standings as well as a run to the Division 5 Quarterfinals. Made six saves in 4-0 shutout of West Boylston in Div. 5 First Round. Came back with five saves in Round of 16 shutout of Quaboag. Incredible 27-save performance in 2-1 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Daily News Lacrosse All-Star had 51 goals with 23 assists last spring.
Carena Ziolkowski
Georgetown, Sr., Forward
Tri-captain helped lead Georgetown (13-6-2) on a terrific run to the Division 5 Quarterfinals. This after the Royals finished second in the CAL Baker standings. High-end scorer led team with 11 goals while also adding 3 assists. Named to the 17-person All-CAL team after the season. Stepped up in biggest moments. Scored twice in 4-0 shutout of West Boylston in Div. 5 First Round. Another two goals against Amesbury. Had a goal and an assist in a win over Rockport and another goal plus an assist in win over Bishop Fenwick. Also plays basketball and averaged 9.2 ppg with 41 3s last winter.
Gabby Loughran
Newburyport, Sr., Goalie
Ends decorated career as a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. All-EMass First Team as a senior after making All-EMass Second Team as a junior. One of just two keepers to make All-CAL team. Quad-captain posted 13 shutouts to lead Clippers (17-2-0) to second straight CAL Kinney title and the Division 5 Round of 16. Allowed just eight goals all year. Didn’t allow a goal in the month of October during an 11-game shutout streak. Posted five saves in Div. 3 First Round win over Fairhaven. Another 10 saves in Round of 16 shutout of Medway (team fell in PKs). Made six saves in 2-1 win over Division 1 Central Catholic and another six in 3-0 ALS Cup victory over rival Pentucket.
Isabella Rosa
Newburyport, Sr., Midfield
Quad-captain named All-CAL and All-EMass Second Team. Led Clippers (17-2-0) to second straight CAL Kinney title and the Division 3 Round of 16. Defensive midfielder played huge role in team’s 13 shutouts and just 8 goals allowed. Only twice did the Clippers concede more than one goal in a game. Chipped in offensively with a pair of assists on the year. Had strong performance in 3-0 win over rival Pentucket in the ALS Cup. Came up with a handful of clutch tackles in Div. 3 First Round win over Fairhaven. Daily News Lacrosse All-Star had 54 goals and 44 assists last spring.
Alexis Greenblott
Newburyport, Soph., Forward
Already one of the top scorers in the entire state as a sophomore. Named All-CAL and All-EMass First Team after the season. Tied for area-high with 21 goals while adding 8 assists. Helped Clippers (17-2-0) win second straight CAL Kinney title and make a run to the Division 3 Round of 16. Scored in Div. 3 First Round win over Fairhaven as well as against rival Pentucket in ALS Cup victory. Clutch goal in 2-1 win over Division 1 opponent in Central Catholic. Had hat-tricks against Ipswich, Rockport and Manchester-Essex. Game-winning goal against Lynnfield. Two-year starter up to 28 goals and 10 assists for career. Daughter of former Newburyport boys coach Dave Greenblott.
Sabrina Campbell
Pentucket, Sr., Forward
Committed to play soccer at Division 1 Temple University. Elite scorer. Ends decorated career a two-time Daily News All-Star, a two-time All-CAL selection and a two-time All-EMass First Team selection. Led area in scoring with 21 goals and 18 assists. Quad-captain helped Pentucket (13-3-2) finish second in CAL Kinney standings and make a run to the Division 3 Round of 16. Led Panthers in giving rival Newburyport its lone CAL loss. Scored twice in Div. 3 First Round win over Auburn. Had strong game in Round of 16 loss to eventual state champion Hanover. Scored 4 goals with 2 assists in win over Amesbury. For Pentucket career, four-year starter ended with 47 goals and 30 assists. Was also a Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star her sophomore year.
Jamie Dahlgard
Pentucket, Jr., Midfield
Merrimac native named to the 17-person All-CAL team after the season. Has emerged the past two years as a high-end scorer and elite distributor. Finished 2022 campaign with 7 goals and 12 assists. Helped Pentucket (13-3-2) make a run to the Division 3 Round of 16 after finishing second in the CAL Kinney standings. Played great game to hand rival Newburyport its lone CAL loss. Also routinely sprinted back on defense to help team record nine shutouts. Had strong performance on both sides of the field in Div. 3 First Round shutout of Auburn. Plays club soccer for Seacoast United.
Lia Goodwin
Pentucket, Sr., Defense
Quad-captain was an anchor of top-notch back line for Pentucket. Named to the CAL All-Star team after the season. Was driving force that helped team record nine shutouts with five other one-goal games. Panthers allowed just 13 goals all year. Also chipped in offensively with a goal and four assists. Led Pentucket (13-3-2) to Division 3 Round of 16 after finishing second in the CAL Kinney standings. Led 2-0 shutout of Auburn in Div. 3 First Round. Also played excellent game in 2-0 shutout of rival Newburyport, which handed Clippers their lone CAL loss. Also runs outdoor track and qualified for Meet of Champions with 4x100 relay team last spring.
Aleyo Amasa-Titus
Triton, Sr., Defense
Senior ended her career with All-CAL selection and All-EMass Second Team selection. Was catalyst defensively that helped team record five shutouts with three other one-goal games. Chipped in offensively with a pair of assists. Played strong games against talented Pentucket and North Reading teams, and shut down potent Georgetown strikers in 0-0 draw. Helped lead Triton back to the postseason for the first time since 2015. Had solid performance in Division 3 Preliminary Round setback to Advanced Math & Science. Three-season athlete runs both indoor and outdoor track. Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Cali Catarius, Jr., forward; Stella Mitchell, Soph., midfield
Georgetown — Meghan Loewen, Sr., defense; Kayla Gibbs, Jr., midfield; Olivia Hiltz, Jr., midfield
Newburyport — Anna Affolter, Sr., midfield/defense; Carly Webb, Sr., defense; Aoife Tykulsky, Frosh., forward
Pentucket — Bethany Cloutier, Sr., midfield; Grace Pherson, Sr., defense; Sydney Trout, Soph., forward
Triton — Sophia Lesinski, Jr., midfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.