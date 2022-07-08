Heading into every match this spring, the math was simple for the Newburyport girls tennis team.
Just find two wins.
With junior Caroline Schulson, our Daily News MVP for the second straight year, locking down No. 1 singles, the Clippers could confidently match up with any team in the state and know they already had a point in hand. You see, there’s a really good reason why Schulson is the No. 1-ranked player in Massachusetts, the No. 4-ranked player in New England and a 4-star recruit according to tennisrecruiting.net.
In now two years of high school tennis, she is still yet to lose.
This spring, Schulson went an undefeated 21-0 in leading Newburyport to the Division 3 state championship. She didn’t lose a game until the team’s seventh match of the season against Ipswich — which she still won, 6-0, 6-1 — and in the state final she comfortably beat Austin Prep’s No. 1 singles player, 6-0, 6-2. Her toughest match of the year came in a 6-1, 7-5 win against Masconomet’s No. 1 Kendall Skully, who herself helped to lead the undefeated Chieftans to the Division 2 state title. In total, Schulson won 16 of her 21 matches by a perfect 6-0, 6-0 score.
And this comes after Schulson went 15-0 as a sophomore last spring.
After the regular season, she was named CAL MVP for the second year in a row. Her older sister, Ellie, is a rising-sophomore at Division 1 Furman, and it’ll only be a matter of time before Caroline joins her at the collegiate level.
But until then, Schulson will be back next year to try and lead the Clippers to back-to-back state titles.
Ana Lynch
Newburyport, Soph., Singles
Daily News Honorable Mention doubles player as a freshman last spring. Stepped up to second singles spot and posted 12 wins. Helped Newburyport (20-2) win Division 3 state title and CAL Kinney championship. Won 6-1, 6-1 in playoff win over Notre Dame Academy, and 6-2, 6-3 in Round of 16 sweep of Swampscott. Added another 6-0, 6-2 win against Division 4 state semifinalist Manchester-Essex. Honor Roll student. Was a sprinter in indoor track.
Katherine “Kat” O’Connor
Newburyport, Sr., Singles
All-CAL selection. Senior played third singles for the second straight year and went 14-5. Also won two doubles matches. Helped Newburyport (20-2) win Division 3 state championship and CAL Kinney title. With state championship match against Austin Prep tied at 2-2, and around 200 people watching, she won 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the crown for the Clippers. Won all five of her playoff matches, including a 6-4, 6-4 win in state semis against Dover-Sherborn. Honor Roll student. Will attend San Diego State University where she hopes to play club tennis.
Delaney Woekel
Newburyport, Soph., Doubles
All-CAL selection at first doubles. Teamed with senior Sydney Gediman to form outstanding pair. Helped Newburyport (20-2) win Division 3 state championship and CAL Kinney title. Won 11 matches at doubles and three at singles, including a 6-1, 6-2 win at first singles against Triton. Clutch 6-2, 6-3 doubles win against North Reading in state quarterfinals. Won marathon game (6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (7-4)) with Gediman to help Clippers beat Division 4 state semifinalist Manchester-Essex. Daily News Field Hockey All-Star had team-high 8 goals this fall. Honor Roll student.
Sydney Gediman
Newburyport, Sr., Doubles
All-CAL selection paired with sophomore Delaney Woekel at first doubles. Won 15 matches on the year to help Newburyport (20-2) win Division 3 state championship and CAL Kinney title. Clutch 6-0, 6-1 doubles win with Woekel in playoff victory over Notre Dame Academy. Another 6-2, 6-2 win at first doubles in Round of 16 win over Swampscott. Won both times the Clippers played — and beat — Division 4 state semifinalist Manchester-Essex during regular season. High Honor Roll student.
Carly McDermott
Newburyport, Soph., Doubles
Sophomore exploded onto scene to earn All-CAL honors. Paired with freshman Harper Bradshaw to form dominant second doubles team. Went an impressive 17-1 on the year to help Clippers (20-2) win Division 3 state championship and CAL Kinney title. Won all five of her playoff matches. Her and Bradshaw beat Austin Prep’s second doubles team 6-4, 6-1 in title match as well as Dover-Sherborn’s second doubles team in state semifinal. Earned 6-2 6-0 win against Division 4 state semifinalist Manchester-Essex in regular season. Honor Roll student.
Harper Bradshaw
Newburyport, Frosh., Doubles
Exciting freshman quickly established herself as a top player in the league. Won 19 doubles matches — primarily with partner Carly McDermott at second — and also won her lone singles match. Helped Clippers (20-2) win Division 3 state championship and CAL Kinney title. Won all five of her playoff matches, including 6-4, 6-1 win over Austin Prep with McDermott at second doubles in state championship. Teamed with Bridgette Mellet to have epic 6-7 (1-7), 6-3, 11-9 win at second doubles against eventual Division 4 state champion Hamilton-Wenham. Also had win against Division 4 state semifinalist Manchester-Essex. Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Meryn Upson, Sr., singles; Adelyn Upson, Frosh., singles
Newburyport — Bridgette Mellet, Soph., singles
Pentucket — Parker Greason, Sr., singles
Triton — Riley Bell, Jr., singles; Neila Jones, Jr., singles
