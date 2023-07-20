You quite literally can’t have a better high school tennis career than the one Caroline Schulson just wrapped up.
It’s statistically impossible.
After missing her entire freshman season with the pandemic, Schulson immediately slotted in as Newburyport’s No. 1 singles player as a sophomore and never looked back.
And by never looked back, we mean never lost.
Not a single match, not even a single set!
Schulson, our 2023 Daily News Girls Tennis MVP for the third straight year, truly had a career for the ages. Besides being our three-time MVP, she was also a three-time CAL Kinney MVP, and leaves high school with a perfect 63-0 record having won all of her matches in the minimum two sets.
Dominant doesn’t even come close to describing it.
And oh yeah, she also helped the Clippers win two state championships over her tenure.
This spring, as the team’s lone senior captain, Schulson — of course — went undefeated at first singles in leading Newburyport (20-3) to its second straight Division 3 title. The No. 1 player in her class in Massachusetts and No. 4 across New England, Schulson backed up that ranking with a crushing, 6-0, 6-0 victory over Weston’s No. 1 singles player in the title match. Which, as it turned out, the Clippers needed to secure their 3-2 victory and repeat title.
All playoffs though, she made quick work of her opponents.
Schulson beat Malden Catholic’s No. 1 in the first round (6-1, 6-1), Foxboro’s in the Round of 16 (6-1, 6-1), Pembroke’s in the quarterfinals (6-2, 6-2) and Dover-Sherborn’s in the semis (6-1, 6-0). Both Masconomet and Hamilton-Wenham won state championships in Divisions 2 and 4, respectively, but Schulson had no issue picking up wins over their No. 1 players as well during the regular season.
With Schulson, Newburyport basically walked into every match knowing they had an automatic win.
Following in the footsteps of her older sister, Ellie — who plays at Furman — Schulson will also play Division 1 college tennis. She’s committed to Quinnipiac, where she’ll continue her success on the court while studying nursing off it.
Ana Lynch
Newburyport, Jr., Singles/Doubles
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star who has drastically improved every year. Named All-CAL. Played primarily with Delaney Woekel at first doubles during the regular season and posted an 11-2 record. Also played a couple of matches at third singles before switching permanently for the playoffs. Her postseason heroics helped Newburyport (20-3) win program’s second straight Division 3 State Championship. With all eyes on her in final match of championship, beat Weston’s Jackie Burns, 7-5, 6-3, to lead Clippers to the title. Finished 6-1 overall at third singles and was 5-0 in the playoffs, which included a 6-0, 6-0 win over Dover-Sherborn in the semis. Also plays midfield for the soccer team in the fall.
Delaney Woekel
Newburyport, Jr., Doubles
A two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection who’s been a standout doubles player over the past two years. Helped Newburyport (20-3) repeat as Division 3 State Champions. Was again at first doubles all year, and posted an 11-2 record with Ana Lynch during the regular season. Also paired with Carly McDermott, which ended up being the first doubles team for the playoffs. Duo beat Malden Catholic in the first round (6-1, 6-0), Foxboro in the Round of 16 (5-7, 6-4, 10-4), Pembroke in the quarterfinals (6-1, 6-0) and then Dover-Sherborn in the semis (6-3, 6-1). Is also a Daily News All-Star field hockey player who helped the Clippers reach the Div. 3 Semifinals during the fall.
Lauren Brennan
Newburyport, Jr., Doubles
Junior took over second doubles spot alongside Bridgette Mellet, and the two dominated in the role. Went an impressive 18-2 for the season, leading Newburyport (20-3) to its second straight Division 3 State Championship crown. Got a crucial victory in 3-2 win during the title match, beating Weston’s second doubles team, 6-3, 7-5. That completed an undefeated playoff run where the duo beat Malden Catholic in the opening round (6-0, 6-0), Foxboro in the Round of 16 (6-1, 6-2), Pembroke in the quarterfinals (6-0, 6-0) and Dover-Sherborn in the semis (7-6 (7-0), 2-6 (10-8)). Also earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over a Lynnfield team that would end up making the Div. 4 semifinals. Consistently a Newburyport Honor Roll student who also plays field hockey during the fall.
Bridgette Mellet
Newburyport, Jr., Doubles
Saw some time in a couple of matches last year, but stepped into a full-time starters role and dominated at second doubles alongside fellow junior Lauren Brennan. Duo finished 18-2 together, and won all five of their playoff matches to help Newburyport claim the program’s second straight Division 3 State Championship. Beat Weston’s second doubles team in the finals, 6-3, 7-5, to help Clippers pick up nail-bitting 3-2 victory. Also beat Malden Catholic in the opening round (6-0, 6-0), Foxboro in the Round of 16 (6-1, 6-2), Pembroke in the quarterfinals (6-0, 6-0) and Dover-Sherborn in the semis (7-6 (7-0), 2-6 (10-8)). Earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over a Lynnfield team that would end up making the Div. 4 semifinals. Consistently a Newburyport Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury -- Sarah Chace, Sr., singles; Meryn Upson, Sr., singles; Kristina Wright, Sr., doubles; Solcae Yee, Sr., doubles; Madelyne Ghezzi, Jr., doubles; Samantha Bender, Soph., doubles; Adelyn Upson, Soph., singles
Newburyport — Carly McDermott, Jr., doubles; Harper Bradshaw, Soph., singles
Pentucket — Kate Gerrish, Sr., singles; Leah Farris, Sr., singles
Triton -- Riley Bell, Sr., singles; Neila Jones, Sr., singles
