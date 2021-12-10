In her Daily News All-Star bio from last year’s team, we wrote this on Triton’s Mia Berardino: “ Dominant junior established herself as one of league’s most formidable hitters.”
But after what she did this fall season, the last word in that sentence should be changed to “players.”
Berardino, our 2021 Daily News Girls Volleyball MVP, was a force to be reckoned with.
As an all-around volleyball player and leader, there was simply no one better in the area. The co-captain finished with a team-high 264 kills, 124 digs and 77 aces in helping lead the Vikings (11-9) to the program’s first ever playoff win. And in that playoff-opening sweep of Norton, she was unstoppable with 14 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces and 4 blocks. Even in a loss to a perennially-strong Dennis-Yarmouth team in the next round, she showed she belonged with the best in the state after putting together an 11-kill, 6-dig and 3-ace performance.
There’s a reason Berardino earned a scholarship to play at Stonehill next year.
“She’s everything you could ever ask for in a volleyball player,” said Triton coach Bob Van Etten. “It’s been an absolute joy to be able to coach her these last four years.”
Going even more inside the numbers further illustrates just how good of a season Berardino had. She had a .544 kill average (the percentage of kills you get based on every 10 attempts), and had a staggering 26% ace rate on her service points — basically ensuring the Vikings got at least one point on every four of her serves. She had a season-high 21 kills against Hamilton-Wenham, and another 20 in a win over North Reading.
For her great season, Berardino was also named CAL Kinney MVP as well.
She leaves Triton as a rare four-time Daily News All-Star, a three-time All-CAL selection and a one-time CAL All-Star.
Ava Hartley
Newburyport, Sr., OH
Senior finishes high school career as a two-time Daily News All-Star. Named All-CAL after being CAL All-Star as a junior. Co-captain led Clippers (9-11) to share of CAL Kinney title. Dominated serves. Had season-high 10 aces in win over Georgetown, and 9 twice in wins over Triton and Whittier. Season-high 15 kills against Georgetown. Had 10 or more kills in three games. Committed to play volleyball at Endicott.
Sophia Messina
Newburyport, Jr., MH
Junior burst onto the local volleyball scene with tremendous season. CAL All-Star. Helped Clippers (9-11) to share of CAL Kinney title and a Division 3 playoff berth. Had incredible 11 blocks in season-opener against Methuen. Had two 7-block games as well. Also added season-high 14 kills in win over Triton. Had 14 kills again against North Reading and 13 against Georgetown. “It’s incredible how strong she’s gotten. She really improved by a lot this year.” said coach Lori Solazzo
Molly Kimball
Triton, Sr., Setter
Now a three-time Daily News All-Star. Two-time CAL All-Star. One-time All-CAL. Co-captain helped Vikings (11-9) to share of CAL Kinney title. Led area with 385 assists. Season-high 29 assists against Hamilton-Wenham. Had 22 assists in Division 3 first round win over Norton, helping Vikings earn program’s first ever playoff victory. Averaged 21.3 assists over six-game winning streak that vaulted Vikings to playoffs. Terrific shooter was a Daily News basketball All-Star last winter.
Emma Campbell
Triton, Jr., MH
CAL All-Star. Do-it-all player helped Vikings (11-9) claim share of CAL Kinney title and win program’s first ever playoff game. Incredible 98.2 serve percentage led team. Only missed four out of nearly 300 serves all season, and 10% of her serves were aces. Also was second on team with a 3.46 kill average (per 10 attempts). Had 5 kills, 3 blocks and 3 aces in sweep of Georgetown. Played strong with 4 aces, 2 blocks and 2 digs against eventual Division 4 state champion Ipswich.
Honorable Mention
Georgetown — Gabby Rizza, Sr., OH, Lexirose Aulson, Jr., libero;
Newburyport — Anna Rossi, Sr., MH; Abigail Dwyer, Sr., MH
Pentucket — Jillian Sheehy, Sr., OH; Nicole Zahornasky, Sr., OH; Katie Sutton, Sr., setter
Triton — Kendall Leibert, Soph., MH
