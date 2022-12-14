It was a season for the history books for the Newburyport volleyball team, and at the heart of it all was Sophia Messina. So it’s no wonder why the senior tri-captain is being named our 2022 Daily News Girls Volleyball MVP.
Whenever the Clippers needed a momentum-swinging play, Messina was always there.
You could go back to the preseason when it was evident that the team had a lot of talent, and was eager to build upon last year’s group that qualified for the state tournament. Messina, a 5-foot-10 middle hitter, was one of the standouts on that 2021 roster, and was named a Daily News All-Star after the season.
But whatever expectations were heading into this fall for both individual players and the team, everyone far exceeded them.
With Messina leading the charge, Newburyport (20-4) won the program’s first ever CAL Kinney title and made an epic run to the Division 3 semifinals. And that was a huge deal, as the Clippers had never previously even made it to the second round of the tournament — let alone the third or fourth.
Against Ashland in the Division 3 quarterfinals, Messina delivered the final of her team-high 16 kills to clinch the dominant 3-0 sweep. She also had 5 blocks in that game, which built upon her Round of 16 performance when she had 11 kills and 4 blocks in another sweep of Foxborough. In fact, over the team’s four playoff games, Messina led the way averaging 12.3 kills per match.
And this of course all came after a strong regular season.
Messina was named to the All-CAL team after leading the Clippers to the Kinney title, and for good reason. Some noteable games were a 14-kill performance against rival Triton, a 10-kill, 5-block game against Masconomet, an 8-kill, 7-block game against Hamilton-Wenham and a 16-kill game against North Reading.
Lexi Aulson
Georgetown, Sr., Libero
Four-year starter finished decorated career as an All-CAL selection after making the CAL All-Star team as a junior. Co-captain led Georgetown (8-13) in most statistical categories. Libero and talented server ended season with 290 digs, 50 aces, 41 assists and 16 digs. Helped Royals make magical run to the Division 5 Round of 16 as the tournament’s No. 23 seed. Had strong game in epic 3-2 win over No. 10 Taconic in the first round. Another memorable performance in 3-1 win over Prospect Hill in the preliminary round.
Viive Godtfredsen
Newburyport, Sr., Outside Hitter
Enjoyed breakout senior year to help Newburyport (20-4) have greatest season in program history. CAL All-Star. Hard-hitting 5-foot-11 outside hitter was routinely a team leader in kills and aces. Tri-captain helped Clippers win first ever CAL Kinney title and make run to the Division 3 semifinals. Stepped up in biggest moments. Led team with 12 kills and 4 aces in Div 3 semifinal defeat to eventual-champion Tewksbury. Put up 15 kills in first round win over Bishop Fenwick. Followed that with 15-kill, 6-ace performance in Round of 16 victory over Foxborough. Had 14 kills in win over strong Lynnfield team in regular season.
Emma Foley
Newburyport, Sr., Setter
Tri-captain helped lead Clippers (20-4) to program’s first ever CAL Kinney title and a run to the Division 3 semifinals. Named a CAL All-Star after the season. Was consistently a team leader in assists and blocks. Had 2 blocks in Round of 16 sweep of Foxborough. Played strong game with 3 blocks against eventual Division 4 state champion Ipswich. Had 8 kills in a win over rival Triton. Greatly improved serve during season and had 3 aces in Div. 3 quarterfinal sweep of Ashland. Daily News Basketball All-Star averaged team-high 17.7 ppg last winter.
Lily LeDuc
Newburyport, Jr., Outside Hitter
Breakout junior season earned her All-CAL nod. Strong 5-foot-9 outside hitter helped Clippers (20-4) win program’s first CAL Kinney title and make a memorable run to the Division 3 semifinals. Had 14 kills in Div. 3 first round win over Bishop Fenwick and 10 kills in quarterfinal win over Ashland. Against best competition in eventual Division 4 champion Ipswich, led team with 13 combined kills over two games. Put up season-high 20 kills in 3-1 victory over Masconomet. Another 12-kill, 4-ace game in four-set victory over rival Triton. Combined for 21 kills in two games against talented Lynnfield team.
Emma Campbell
Triton, Sr., Middle Hitter
Finished career as a two-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL selection after making the CAL All-Star team as a junior. After helping Triton pick up program’s first playoff appearance (and win) last year, tri-captain returned for senior season and led Vikings back to postseason. Consistently a team leader in kills. Had 14 kills, 4 blocks in 7 aces in five-set win over Georgetown. Team-high 11 kills in win over Pentucket. Against CAL Kinney champion Newburyport, played strong with team-high 4 kills and 4 blocks. Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Georgetown — Ava Hughes, Sr., MH; Lily Caplin, Sr., OH
Newburyport — Beatrice Cortecci, Sr., MH; Zoey Calitri, Jr., OH
Pentucket — Ava Snyder, Jr., MB; Emma Terry, Jr., S; Jocelyn Bickford, Soph., OH
Triton — Kendall Liebert, Jr., MB; Laura Zahornasky, Soph., S
