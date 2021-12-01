Logan Corriveau
Georgetown, Jr.
Team captain is now a three-time Daily News All-Star with a chance to be a rare four-time All-Star next fall. Earned All-CAL honors for the second straight year after finishing fourth at the league meet with 58 points. Had 26 points against Newburyport, 25 against Amesbury and Pentucket. Has played varsity golf since the eighth grade.
Cam Collette
Newburyport, Sr.
Tri-captain. His 23.8 quota point average was second for a Newburyport team that went 11-3 during the regular season. Finished T20 at Division 3 North Sectional at difficult Renaissance GC with a 92. Finished 7th at CAL Open with 50 points to earn All-CAL honors. Team-high 24 points lifted Clippers to River Rival victory. Team’s William Pettingell MVP.
Joe O’Connell
Newburyport, Sr.
Tri-captain. Tied for second at CAL open with 62 quota points to earn All-CAL honors. Finished T25 at Division 3 North Sectional with a 94. Team-high 24.3 quota points during regular season for Clippers (11-3). Was meet medalist a team-high six times. Helped Clippers win River Rival tournament. MIAA Sportsmanship Award winner.
Charlie Forrest
Newburyport, Jr.
Coaches Award winner for the Clippers (11-3). His 89 at the Division 3 North Sectionals was the best of any Daily News golfer and was good for a T12 finish. Was third on the team with a 22.14 quota point average. Helped the Clippers with the River Rival tournament. Four-time medalist. Also plays hockey and is a talented pitcher for the Newburyport baseball team.
Ava Spencer
Pentucket, Sr.
The senior finished her excellent career as a rare four-time Daily News All-Star. Earned All-CAL honors for the third time after finishing fifth at the league meet with 58 points. Finished 27th at the Division 3 North Sectional with a 95. Was Pentucket’s medalist nine times. Had season-high 29 points five times. Father Marc Spencer is a golf professional at Windham (N.H.) Country Club.
Connor Houlihan
Triton, Jr.
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star. His 24.6-point average per match was second on a Triton team that went 13-3 during the regular season. Made All-CAL after finishing tied for 8th at the league meet with 47 points. Scored season-high 33 points against Lynnfield. Was the team’s leading scorer three times. Also is a defenseman in hockey for the Vikings.
Braeden McDonald
Triton, Jr.
Lone team captain averaged 24.6 points per meet. “He’s a great leader of our team and a high-quality individual,” said Triton coach Rich Dube. Had meet-high 27 points at popular River Rival tournament to earn “Head Rat” honors. Had season-high 30 points against North Reading and Essex Tech. Was Vikings’ leading score four times. Finished T28 at Division 3 North Sectional with a 96.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Ian Pelletier, Sr.
Georgetown — Harry Sostek, Sr.; Will Sorenson, Frosh.
Newburyport -- Tyler Cowles, Sr.; Brody Brown, Jr.; Parker Cowles, Soph.; Will Palermino, Soph.
Pentucket — Nick Kutcher, Soph.
Triton — Griffin Houlihan, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.