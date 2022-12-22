Ricky Gardella still remembers his freshman year, coming in to a Triton golf team that went undefeated on its way to sweeping every CAL honor under the sun. And he wasn’t just a spectator along for the ride during that 2019 campaign, as he played a major role and was named a Daily News All-Star after the season.
Flash forward a few years, and not much has changed.
Gardella is still playing some quality golf, and for his senior swansong he once again led the Vikings to an undefeated year in the league — bookending his career with spotless CAL Kinney titles.
It’s why for the second straight season, he is being named our Daily News Golf MVP.
So if you’re keeping track at home, Gardella now leaves as a rare four-time Daily News All-Star and two-time MVP. He’s more than followed in the footsteps of former teammate and Triton great Cael Kohan, who was a three-time Daily News MVP and now golfs for Bryant.
With most of the roster returning from last year, you figured it was going to be a special season for Triton. And with Gardella leading the way, it was exactly that. The co-captain helped the Vikings (18-1, 14-0 CAL) post a perfect league record, and earned plenty of highlights along the way. He put up 34 Stableford points against both Manchester-Essex and Lynnfield, and had another 30 in a win over rival Newburyport.
In the postseason, it only got better.
Starting at the CAL Open, Gardella posted a stroke play score of 77 to finish second with 62 Stableford points and earn All-CAL status. He then moved to the popular River Rival tournament and finished fifth with 26 points, helping the Vikings bring home that title as well. Up next was the Division 3 North Sectional at Black Swan Country Club, and Gardella carded a stroke play 78 to finish as Triton’s top scorer and lead the team to second place.
With that finish, the Vikings were able to qualify for Division 3 States as a team a week later.
And there, at The Ledges Colf Club in South Hadley, Gardella ended his career in style. He fired a 4-over 76, which was the sixth-best score out of all golfers on the day and paced Triton to finishing sixth as a team.
Logan Corriveau
Georgetown, Sr.
Ends illustrious career as a rare four-time Daily News All-Star. High-character teammate served as a two-year captain. Three-time All-CAL and one-time CAL All-Star. Led Georgetown (8-7) to winning season and the program’s second ever appearance in the Division 3 State tournament as a team. Fired a 5-over 77 to finish T8 at States, leading Royals to historic seventh overall. The week prior, shot a 4-over 76 at Black Swan Country Club to finish second overall and help Royals take third at the Division 3 North Sectional. Team’s No. 1 golfer. Had 33 Stableford points against Newburyport, 32 against Lynnfield and 30 against Ipswich.
Will Sorenson
Georgetown, Soph.
Part of exciting group of young Georgetown golfers. Helped Royals (8-7) finish with winning record and make the Division 3 State tournament as a team for only the second time in program history. Emerged as top-3 golfer for the Royals. Had team-high 32 Stableford points against Lynnfield, 28 against Hamilton-Wenham and 27 against both Ipswich and Manchester-Essex. Shot an 87 at the Division 3 North Sectional to finish T22 and help Georgetown take third. Went on to Div. 3 States and finished T44 with an 86, helping Royals earn seventh. Also plays hockey for the Pentucket/Georgetown co-op team.
Danny Kolman
Newburyport, Sr.
Was consistently a top scorer for Newburyport. Had a team-high 31 Stableford points in a win over North Reading. Another 28 points in wins over Lynnfield. Put up 29 and 28 points in two wins over Pentucket. Was team’s top scorer at the popular River Rival tournament with 28 points. Helped Clippers (13-4) place second in CAL Kinney standings. Was team’s second placer at the Division 3 North Sectional. Shot an 85 to finish T19 and help Clippers place fifth overall. Honor Roll student.
Brody Brown
Newburyport, Sr.
Served as co-captain for strong Newburyport team. Consistently a top scorer that helped the Clippers (13-4) finish second in the CAL Kinney standings. Shot a 92 at Division 3 North Sectional at difficult Black Swan CC to finish fourth on team. His score helped Clippers place fifth as a team. Had 23 Stableford points at popular River Rival tournament to finish in a tie for sixth. Posted team-high 30 points in win over Amesbury, 26 in wins over Rockport and Georgetown and 24 in win over North Reading. Honor Roll student.
Connor Houlihan
Triton, Sr.
Ends excellent career as a three-time Daily News All-Star. Team leader helped Vikings (18-1, 14-0 CAL) win CAL Kinney title and River Rival tournament. Earned 51 Stableford points to place sixth at CAL Open and earn All-CAL status. Had 21 points at River Rival tournament to place 11th and help Vikings win. Went on to Division 3 North Sectional and fired an 84 to finish T12 and help Vikings take second. Ended season at Div. 3 States, where his 87 was good for T47 and helped Vikings take sixth. Had an impressive 38 points in win over rival Newburyport. Honor Roll student is also a defenseman for the hockey team.
Griffin Houlihan
Triton, Sr.
Earned coveted “King Rat” title after his 34-point Stableford performance led the River Rival tournament and helped Triton win. Senior helped Vikings (18-1, 14-0 CAL) finish undefeated in the league and claim CAL Kinney title. Had 30 points in wins over rival Newburyport and Pentucket. Also posted team-high 31 points against North Reading and 27 against Amesbury. Fired an 88 at Division 3 North Sectional to finish T24 and help Vikings finish second. Finished year with an 89 at Div. 3 States to place T54 and help Vikings take sixth. Honor Roll student.
Braeden McDonald
Triton, Sr.
A two-time Daily News All-Star and two-year captain. Led Vikings (18-1, 14-0 CAL) to both CAL Kinney and River Rival titles. Ended career with solid 9-over 81 at Division 3 States to place T23 and help Vikings finish sixth. Shot an 82 at Div. 3 North Sectionals to place T8 and help Vikings earn second. Had 27 Stableford points at River Rival tourney to take fourth. Posted season-high 38 points in win over rival Newburyport. Had team-high 34 points in win over Manchester-Essex, 29 in win over Ipswich, 28 in win over North Reading and 27 in win over Lynnfield. Is also a co-captain for the hockey team this winter.
Quinn Fidler
Triton, Sr.
Senior helped Triton (18-1, 14-0 CAL) win both CAL Kinney title and River Rival tournament. Placed second at River Rival tourney with 29 Stableford points. Had a 93 at Division 3 North Sectional to place T40 and help Vikings place second. Followed with a 90 at Div. 3 States to place T57 and help Vikings take sixth. Had 30 points in win over Manchester-Essex and 26 points in win over Wakefield. Team-high 26 points in win over Georgetown. Honor Roll student is also a forward for the hockey team.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Burke Hartman, Sr.
Georgetown — Trevor Manning, Frosh.; Ty Southall, 8th grade
Newburyport -- Charlie Forrest, Sr.; Parker Cowles, Jr.; Will Palermino, Jr.; Davis Pons, Frosh.
Pentucket — Nick Kutcher, Jr.
Triton — Gavin Colby, Sr.; Colin Fidler, Frosh.
