Boys Amesbury
Coach: Ernie Bissaillon (26th year)
2020-21 record: 3-1-1, CAL Baker champions
Returning athletes: Shea Cucinotta, Sr., sprints; Jadriel Laracuente-Lourido, Sr., throws; Andre Bailin, Jr., distance; Solomon Browne, Jr., throws; Zach Rome, Jr., sprints; Drew Sanford, Jr., distance; Joe Stanton, Jr., distance; Nick Bazirgan, Soph., distance; Owen Packard, Soph., distance; Cole Leblanc, Soph., sprints; Michaell Sanchez, Soph., sprints; Brody Tonks, Soph., distance
Newcomers: Donavan Landry, Sr.; Andrew Baker, Jr.; Aiden Donavan, Soph.; Drew Scialdone, Soph.; Jackson Gordan, Frosh.; Grady Hagan, Frosh.; Ethan Stanton, Frosh.; Max White, Frosh.; Dorian Willerson, Frosh.
Captains: TBA
Candidates: 21
Returning honorees: Jadriel Laracuente-Lourido, Daily News All-Star
Newburyport
Coach: Brian Moore (5th year)
2020-21 season: 3-2
Top returning athletes: Eamonn Sullivan, Sr., SP; Grayson Fowler, Sr., HJ; Evan Armano, Sr., hurdles; Nathan Barry, Sr., distance; Elijah Contrino, Sr., SP; Owen Roberts, Sr., distance; T.J. Carleo, Sr., distance; Sam Walker, Sr., distance; Ayele Mazurana, Sr., distance; Andy Lasson, Sr., distance; Nolan Ellrott, Sr., jumps; Bradford Duchesne, Jr., distance; Ethan Downs, Jr., distance; Matt Murray, Jr., distance; Andrew Connelly, Jr., hurdles; Ean Hynes, Jr., sprints; Wyatt Hastings, Jr., hurdles; Will Acquaviva, Jr., distance; Ryan Miles, Jr., sprint; Travis Edmonds, Jr., sprint; Luke O’Brien, Jr., distance
Promising newcomers: Jonas Kenney, Sr., mid-distance; James Forrest-Hay, Jr., mid-distance; Caelen Twichell, Jr., mid-distance; Aimon Fadil, Soph., distance
Captains: Will Acquaviva, Eamonn Sullivan, Sam Walker, Nolan Ellrott
Candidates: 45
Returning leaders: Grayson Fowler high jumped a state-best 6-6 last year. ... Will Acquaviva will be someone to watch in the sprints.
Assistants: Don Hennigar, Mike McCormick, Matt Valli, Pat Sheehan
Pentucket
Coach: Keith Sherman (4th year)
2020-21 record: N/A
Returning athletes: Will Roberts, Sr.; Alex Pedersen, Sr.; Sam Attwood, Sr.; Brian Inger, Sr.; Spencer Wood, Sr.; Frankie Majewski, Sr.; Zach Hanyes, Sr.; Simon Bissett, Sr.; Liam Carlson, Sr.; Brett Carlson, Sr.; James Elie, Sr.; Henry Endyke, Sr.; Brandon Lee, Sr.; Ryan Plisinski, Sr.; Oliver Schutz, Sr.; Michael Bochman, Sr.; James Igoe, Sr.; Ethan Duggan, Sr.; William Sutton, Sr.; Matt Beaulieu, Jr.; Yanni Kakouris, Jr.; Isaac Rigoli, Jr.; Stratton Seymour, Jr.; Thomas Sunkenberg, Jr.; Michael Inger, Soph.
Newcomers: Owen Raftery, Sr.; Seamus Downing, Sr.; Calvin Murray, Sr.; Brian Kelleher, Sr.; Sam Dasilva, Jr.; Josh Foley, Soph.; Jackson Beauparlant, Frosh.
Captains: Will Roberts, Alex Pedersen, Sam Attwood, Brian Inger
Candidates: 33
Returning honorees: Alex Bishop, Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star; Yanni Kakouris, CAL All-Star
Fast facts:Stratton Seymour will be a utility player for the team this season in the distance events and relays. ... Will Roberts was undefeated in the 300m last season. ... Frank Majewski, Spencer Wood, James Igoe and Brandon Lee return to the team after playing football in the fall. ... Yanni Kakouris and Alex Bishop are returning CAL All-Stars.
Assistant coaches: Steve Derro, JC Honer, Sean Bixby
Triton
Coach: Joe Colbert (16th year) 2020-21 record: 4-0, CAL Kinney champions
Returning athletes: Garrett Lee, Sr.; SP; Eliot Lent, Sr., sprints/SP; Josh Monroe, Sr., sprints; John Sayles, Sr., distance; Will Sayles, Sr., distance; Peter Scangas, Sr., sprints; Parker Burns, Jr., sprints/LJ; Cooper Campbell, Jr., distance; John Emerson, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Nic Hubbard-Brucher, Jr., sprints; Paulan Huang, Jr., sprints; Cole Jacobsen, Jr., distance; Connor Klimas, Jr., SP; Sam Mollineaux, Jr., distance; Bryan Nichols, Jr., distance; Sam O’Shea, Jr., distance; Rowan Upite, Jr., SP; Colin Webber, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Griffin White, Jr., distance; Zach Lyon, Soph., distance; Duncan MacDonald, Soph., distance; Ben Norton, Soph., sprints/jumps; Carl Tirone, Soph., SP
Newcomers: Kendall Hernandez, Sr., sprints; Josh Rodriguez, Jr., SP; Jude Yeo, Soph., distance Hudson Murphy, Soph., SP; Noah Alcaraz, Frosh., sprints; Tyler Brosch, Frosh., sprints; Braiden Eastman, Frosh., sprints/jumps; Jonah Remignanti, Frosh., distance
Captains: Eliot Lent, Josh Monroe, Peter Scangas
Candidates: 38
Returning honorees: Josh Monroe, CAL All-Star; Peter Scangas, CAL All-Star; Parker Burns, CAL All-Star; Griffin White, CAL All-Star
Returning leaders: Monroe, Scangas, Burns, and White were all among Triton’s top-10 point scorers.
Assistant coaches: Tyler Colbert, Graham Eaton, Chris Jordan
Girls Amesbury
Coach: Ernie Bissaillon (26th year)
2020-21 record: 3-2
Returning athletes: Nixie Raymond, Sr., sprints; Jane McCue, Sr., distance; Sadie Cacho Negrete, Jr., distance; Anna Tessmer, Jr., distance; Lidya Belanger, Jr., hurdles and jumps
Newcomers: Bayleigh Shannahan, Soph., sprints; Lindsey Williamson, Frosh., distance
Captains: TBD
Candidates: 7
Returning honorees: Nixie Raymond, Daily News All-Stars
Newburyport
Coach: Brian Moore (5th year)
2020-21 season: 4-0-1, CAL Kinney champions
Top returning athletes: Meghan Murray, Sr., sprint/HJ; Molly Webster, Sr., hurdler/sprinter; Olivia D’Ambrosio, Sr., distance; Caity Rooney, Sr., hurdles/jumps; Gabriella Riethmueller, Jr., HJ; Olivia Gustafson, Jr., distance; Nieve Morrissey, Jr., sprints; Violet Moore, Jr., mid-distance; Annabel Murray, Jr., distance; Hailey LaRosa, Jr., distance; Annie Shay, Jr., sprints; Hannah Steinberg, Jr., hurdles; Abby Kelly, Soph., distance; Sasha Leydon, Soph., hurdles; Blake Parker, Soph., sprint
Promising newcomers: Maria Mutis, Sr., hurdle; Audrey Cooper, Sr., sprint/SP; Anna Affolter, Jr., distance; Elizabeth Downs, Jr. distance; Sophia Franco, Soph., distance; Lilly Pons, Soph., sprint; Ana Lynch, Soph., sprint; Morgan Felts, Soph., sprint; Bristol Banovic, Soph., distance; Carson Keller, Soph., sprint; LJ; Reese Bromby, Frosh., sprint; Devin Stroope, Frosh., sprint; Alexis Greenblott, Frosh., sprint
Captains: Meghan Murray, Caity Rooney, Nieve Morrissey, Olivia D’Ambrosio
Candidates: 65
Odds and ends: Newburyport returns a lot of key returners, including: Hailey LaRosa in the Mile, Violet Moore in the 1,000; Blake Parker and Annabel Murray in the 600, Abby Kelly and Olivia D’Ambrosio in the 2-mile and Caity Rooney in the high jump. ... Newcomer Devin Stroope is expected to play a big role in the 300, a relay team and the shot put.
Assistants: Don Hennigar, Mike McCormick, Matt Valli, Pat Sheehan
Pentucket
Coach: Steve Derro (25th year)
2020-21 record: 3-1
Returning athletes: Jillian Colbert, Sr., sprints; Ella Edic, Sr., distance; Hannah Linehan, Sr., hurdles/SP; Emily Rubio, Sr., sprints/HJ; Phoebe Rubio, Sr., distance; Laura Thibeau, Sr., hurdles; Lia Alsup, Jr., sprints; Olivia Bartholomew, Jr., sprints; Reese Gallant, Jr., sprints/HJ; Mary MacDonald, Jr., sprints/HJ; Libby Murphy, Jr., distance/SP; Sage Smith, Jr., sprints; Amelie Higgins, Soph., hurdles
Newcomers: Riley Bucco, Jr.; Meghan Grenham, Soph.; Delaney Meagher, Frosh.; Wynter Smith, Frosh.; Sydney Trout, Frosh.
Captains: Jillian Colbert, Ella Edic, Hannah Linehan, Emily Rubio, Phoebe Rubio
Candidates: 31
Returning honorees: Emily Rubio, Daily News MVP, All-CAL; Reese Gallant, Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Sage Smith, All-CAL
Returning leaders: Emily Rubio, HJ (5-4), 600m (1:47.8); Libby Murphy, SP (25-6.75), Mile (6:05.5); Sage Smith, LJ (16-8); Hannah Linehan, 55 hurdles (10.2); Reese Gallant, 55m (6.9); Ella Edic, 2-Mile (13:01.6).
Assistant coaches: JC Honer, Sean Bixby
Triton
Coach: Joe Colbert (16th year)
2020-21 record: 1-3
Returning athletes: Julia Beauvais, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Ella Visconti, Sr., distance; Trinity Cole, Jr., sprints; Robin Sanger, Jr., distance; Erin Wallwork , Jr., distance; Elise Blanchet, Soph., distance; Savannah Colbert, Soph., distance; Anna Romano, Soph., distance; Alexa Bonasera, Frosh., distance; Ava Burl, Frosh., distance
Newcomers: Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Jr., sprints; Janet Amasa-Titus, Jr., sprints; Emma Campbell, Jr., SP; Grace Aponas, Soph., sprints; Arianna Basile, Soph., sprints
Captains: Julia Beauvais, Ella Visconti
Candidates: 18
Returning honorees: Ava Burl, Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Returning leaders: Julia Beauvais was Triton’s top scorer last year.
Assistant coaches: Tyler Colbert, Graham Eaton, Chris Jordan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.