It didn’t matter the sport, all Jack Fehlner did this year was help lead Newburyport to success.
It’s why the recently-graduated senior and Roanoke College baseball commit is being named our 2021-22 Daily News Male Athlete of the Year. Like was mentioned in the Female Athlete of the Year article, this award is being based on the complete, three-season 2021-22 athletic school year (fall, winter, spring). It is different from our 2021 Year-End Awards that were published in early January, which gave out a Male and Female Athlete of the Year for the previous calendar year, and could have potentially included athletes who graduated in 2021.
Ironically, Fehlner won that as well.
Mostly everyone involved with the boys soccer program agrees that the 2021 season was one of the best in program history. Well, Fehlner led the team with 12 assists while also scoring 4 goals, helping the Clippers (18-2-1) win an outright CAL Kinney title and advance to the Division 3 state quarterfinals. He was named both a Daily News All-Star and a CAL All-Star after the season.
Not taking any time to rest, Fehlner immediately left the pitch and got to work on the court. With his 10.9 points per game and 26 3s — while also fighting off a bout of mononucleosis that forced him to miss some time — he helped to lead the Clippers to the progam’s fourth straight CAL Kinney title as well as the second round of the Division 3 state tournament. Again, when the dust settled on the season, he was named both a Daily News All-Star and a CAL All-Star.
And that all paved the way for a spectacular spring sendoff.
Coming off an MVP season as a junior, Fehlner doubled down and decided to lead the area in both hitting and pitching this year. His .520 average and 40 hits will go down in the Newburyport history books, as will his 9-3 record on the mound and area-leading 0.89 ERA and 76 strikeouts. He was masterful in leading the Clippers (18-7) on a memorable run to the Division 3 state title game, and nearly shocked the entire state by almost beating undefeated champion Austin Prep at LeLacheur Park.
“The kid is unbelievable. He’s unflappable,” said baseball coach Mark Rowe after the title game. “He’s not a thrower. He’s a pitcher. I know Austin Prep respects him, allowing just four hits to a lineup like that. He had to mix it up and keep them off-balance, and that’s what he did. As a competitor and as a pitcher, he ranks right there with all the guys we’ve had.”
And oh yeah, he was a captain in all three sports.
