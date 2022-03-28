Henry Hartford
Haverhill-Pentucket, Jr.
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star. Placed inside the top-10 at each league meet with a top finish of fifth. Took fourth overall at Interscholastic Meet with a combined slalom and giant slalom time of 45.48. Second straight year placing fourth at I.M., helping Haverhill-Pentucket co-op take fifth as a team (448 points). Qualified for State Meet and took 36th in the slalom (52.95). Father Terry Hartford is head coach of Newburyport boys and girls ski teams. Football kicker made 20 PATs for Division 5 state semifinalist Pentucket this fall.
Paul Parachojuk
Haverhill-Pentucket, Sr.
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star. Finished inside the top-25 at each North Shore Ski League meet with a top finish of 15th. Also went on to have great day at Interscholastic Meet, finishing 15th overall with a combined slalom and giant slalom time of 49.49. Helped Haverhill-Pentucket co-op take fifth as a team at Interscholastics with 448 points. Key cog in Pentucket football team that made a run to the Division 5 state semifinals.
Grace Chandler
Newburyport, Frosh.
Freshman burst onto North Shore Ski League scene. Won race No. 5 and finished second in two other league meets. Placed top-8 in each league meet. Went on to place third at Interscholastic Meet with a combined slalom and giant slalom time of 47.20. Finished with an impressive day at the State Meet, earning medals by placing sixth in the giant slalom (48.03) and ninth in the slalom (47.40). Also races for the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team. Plays soccer and lacrosse. Younger sister, Emily, is talented 7th-grade skier.
