It’s been a rather rapid climb up to competitiveness for both of the Newburyport ski teams. From introducing the sport at the varsity level to start the 2020-21 season, to just three short years later seeing the girls program place second at the North Shore Ski League’s Interscholastic Meet, it’s been quite the meteoric rise.
And at the heart of it all, on the girls side, has been Grace Chandler.
Our 2022-23 Daily News Skiing MVP, Chandler has more than put the Clippers on the map with her success. When she came into the program as a freshman last winter, she immediately established herself as one of the top skiers in the league and was subsequently named a Daily News All-Star.
And as a sophomore this winter, she only improved.
When talking about Chandler’s season, you have to start at Interscholastics. She came into the meet as one of the favorites, but wasn’t exactly pegged as the “person to beat” after finishing a solid fourth overall in the regular season standings. But on that given day, Chandler officially proved that she’s the top skier in the entire league after winning Interscholastics with a combined slalom and giant slalom time of 44.18.
Then there’s this.
Last winter, the Newburyport girls didn’t win a single meet over the entire course of the year. This season, however, they went a vastly improved 7-5, followed by a second-place finish at Interscholastics where they trailed only Masconomet. Chandler, of course, was the catalyst behind that leap, as she placed inside the top-10 in each meet and was the first down the hill during the third meet of the year (22.60) to earn that fourth-place overall finish in the league.
So that’s now two pretty dominant seasons on the slopes to start the high school career for Chandler. She also plays soccer for the Clippers during the fall, and is a starting defender for the state-championship-hopeful lacrosse team this spring.
