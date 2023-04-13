Mathijs Tague
Newburyport, Frosh.
Exciting young freshman enjoyed breakout season on the slopes. Helped Newburyport (6-6) double win total from 2021-22 season, when the program only won three meets. Finished sixth overall in final North Shore Ski League standings. Placed inside the top-10 in every regular season meet. Highest placing was third overall in season-opening meet (21.19). Also added a fifth (22.69) and a seventh (25.45). Qualified for State Meet in first year with the team. Part of young core that has Clippers trending in positive direction moving forward. Newburyport Honor Roll student.
Elizabeth Downs
Newburyport, Sr.
After suffering serious injury that kept her off skis all of last year, returned in big way for her senior season. Finished 10th overall in final North Shore Ski League standings to qualify for State Meet. Helped Newburyport go 7-5 in regular season after program didn’t win a single meet in 2021-22. Placed seventh at league’s Interscholastic Meet with a combined slalom and giant slalom time of 45.94, helping Clippers finish second as a team behind only Masconomet. Three top-10s during regular season, with her best being two sixth-place finishes. Also runs outdoor track.
Ashley Gagnon
Haverhill/Pentucket, Jr.
Has long been a staple of consistency in the North Shore Ski League. Finished eighth in final league standings to qualify for State Meet. Was inside the top-17 in every regular season meet with two top-10s. Took seventh (23.44) in third league meet of year, and eighth (25.05) in final. Went on to league’s Interscholastic Meet and was top Haverhill/Pentucket finisher, placing 10th overall with a combined slalom and giant slalom time of 46.93. Also plays lacrosse and scored eight goals last spring. Is a Pentucket High Honor Roll student.
Jayden Pabst
Haverhill/Pentucket, Frosh.
Another new face that came in and lit up the North Shore Ski League as a freshman. Finished inside the top-15 in every regular season meet with four top-10s. Placed fifth twice in both the third meet (27.26) and fourth meet (24.80) of the year, and also added an eighth in his first ever varsity competition (21.81). Ended year finishing seventh overall in league standings to qualify for State Meet. Made varsity as a freshman for the soccer team this fall and scored a couple of goals.
Honorable Mention
Haverhill/Pentucket -- Henry Hartfod, Sr., Pentucket; Emily Miller, Jr., Haverhill;
Newburyport — Lily Chorebanian, Sr.; Reed Tracy, Soph.; Phoebe Whitcomb, Frosh.; Elisabeth Degrano, Frosh
