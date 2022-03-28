After the winter he had on the slopes a year ago, earning himself Daily News MVP honors, it was safe to wonder how — and if — Pentucket’s Adam Payne could outdo himself as a senior this winter.
Well, to answer those questions as simply as possible: Yes, and by a lot.
Payne, a Groveland resident already known as a top skier in the North Shore Ski League, established himself as one of the top competitve skiers in the entire state. After a fantastic regular season where he finished second overall in the league for the second straight year, Payne went on to the state meet and won a state championship in the giant slalom when he raced down the hill first in 47.22.
And that individual state championship, among many other reasons, is why Payne is our Daily News Ski MVP for the second straight year.
As previously stated, Payne enjoyed a fantastic regular season that saw him win a North Shore meet and place second in four others. That, again, led him to be the No. 2 male skier in the league, and at the league’s Interscholastic Meet he put it all together to take first overall in a combined slalom and giant slalom time of 42.98 — which edged out St. John’s Prep’s talented Tim Haarmann by .02 seconds. Payne’s time also helped the Haverhill-Pentucket co-op team take fifth overall as a team with 448 points.
In addition, Payne skis for the Wachusett Ski Club and is a previous Tri-State slalom champ, having qualified for U14 and U16 Eastern championships. He was also a top receiver (23 receptions, 354 yards, 3 TDs) for the Pentucket football team that made it to the Division 5 state semifinal in the fall, and is now gearing up for baseball season.
