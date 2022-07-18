Coming into the season, there was only one thing on the mind of the Amesbury softball team.
Win a state championship.
Well, thanks to the outstanding play of 2022 Daily News Softball MVP Liv DeLong both at the plate and in the circle, that’s exactly what the team did. DeLong, now our MVP for the second straight year, finished her sensational career in the best way possible.
A Division 1 Boston University commit, DeLeong was simply unhittable in every start. The CAL Baker co-MVP posted a 13-1 record with a microscopic 0.35 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 80.0 innings pitched. In the Division 4 state championship game against Joseph Case, she tossed a complete-game two-hitter with four punchouts in a 1-0 win to lift Amesbury (21-1) to the title. That capped a dominant postseason where over five games she allowed just one run over 25.0 innings pitched with 36 Ks. Together with fellow all-star Alana DeLisle, the duo formed probably the best 1-2 pitching combo in the entire state.
And at the plate, she was just as good.
One of the top pitchers and hitters in the entire state, DeLong batted .432 with 27 runs scored, an area-high 39 RBI and an area-high-tying 7 home runs. Her best game offensively was in a win over Lowell Catholic, where she went 4-for-4 with three home runs and six RBI. And this followed a junior season where she hit .590 with 36 hits, 34 runs, 40 RBI and six home runs in helping Amesbury reach the Division 3 title game.
But focusing just on this spring, Amesbury won the state title while outscoring opponents by an incredible 292-9.
DeLong will head to Boston University one of the more decorated athletes in Amesbury history. As far as softball is concerned, she finishes as a three-time Daily News All-Star (two-time MVP) and three-time All-CAL selection (two-time MVP). But she also was a Daily News Basketball All-Star this winter who helped Amesbury win the Division 4 state title in that sport, too.
And you don’t get much better than two state championships in one year.
