Alana DeLisle
Amesbury, Sr., P/INF
Finishes outstanding career as three-time Daily News All-Star and three-time All-CAL selection. CAL Baker co-MVP with teammate Liv DeLong. Hit .514 with 38 hits, 38 runs scored and 33 RBI. Elite pitcher also went 8-0 with a 0.57 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 49.0 innings pitched. Quad-captain helped to lead Amesbury (24-1) to 9th straight CAL Baker title and to the Division 4 state championship — the program’s 5th state title. Tossed four-inning one-hitter in playoff-opening win over Pope Francis. Over five playoff wins, went 5-for-11 with 9 runs scored. Committed to play softball and study nursing at the University of Southern Maine.
Ella Bezanson
Amesbury, Sr., CF
Two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Quad-captain helped lead Amesbury (24-1) to program’s 9th straight CAL Baker title as well as Division 4 state championship. Power-hitting center fielder batted .482 with 39 hits, 49 runs scored (area high), 30 RBI and 3 home runs. Went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Division 4 semifinal win over Wahconah. Hit game-winning, two-run home run to beat Division 1 runner-up Peabody during regular season. Committed to play at the University of Southern Maine. Daily News Field Hockey All-Star this fall after scoring team-high 7 goals.
Olivia Levasseur
Amesbury, Sr., SS
Quad-captain helped to lead Amesbury (24-1) to 9th straight CAL Baker title and to the Division 4 state championship. Selected to All-CAL team after being named CAL All-Star as a junior. Hit an even .500 with 39 runs scored, 2 home runs and an area-high-tying 42 hits and 35 RBI. Went 1-for-3 and scored game-winning run in 1-0 championship game win over Joseph Case. Steady shortstop one of the best defensive players in the league. Went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Senior Night win over Pentucket. Committed to play at University of Southern Maine. Daily News Field Hockey All-Star this fall.
Izzy Levasseur
Amesbury, Soph., P/INF
Elite young prospect already a two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL selection after being named a CAL All-Star as a freshman. Strong hitter and fielder led Amesbury (24-1) to 9th straight CAL Baker title and to the Division 4 state championship. Team’s batting leader hit .525 with 42 hits, 38 runs scored and 35 RBI. Went 1-for-2 with game-winning double to score older sister, Olivia, in 1-0 win over Joseph Case in title game, lifting program to fifth state championship. Went 3-for-3 with four RBI in quarterfinal win over Easthampton. Talented pitcher also went 3-0 with 34 strikeouts in 17.0 innings without allowing an earned run.
Allison Mansfield
Georgetown, Sr., SS
All-CAL selection after being named a CAL All-Star as a junior. Co-captain hit .482 with 26 hits, 22 runs scored, 9 RBI and 4 home runs. Went 5-for-5 with three runs scored, three RBI and a home run in a win over Hamilton-Wenham. Helped to lead young Royals team to a win over Lynnfield, marking program’s first victory over a CAL Kinney opponent since 2015. Steady glove at shortstop. Went 2-for-3 with an RBI against North Reading. Added another 2-for-4 day with four runs scored and an RBI in a win over Mystic Valley. Had a hit and went 1-for-3 against strong Triton team.
Emily Meleedy
Newburyport, Soph., P
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star and two-time All-CAL selection. Named CAL Kinney MVP after the regular season. Arguably the toughest out in the league. Area batting leader hit an incredible .640 (32-for-50) with 25 runs scored, 33 RBI and an area-high-tying 7 home runs. Led Newburyport (9-12) to Division 3 state tournament appearance. Also struck out 118 batters over 106.1 innings as the team’s primary pitcher. Tossed complete-game shutout of Georgetown with 9 Ks. Went 3-for-5 with four RBI in win over Danvers. Another 3-for-4 day with four RBI against Triton. Plays club for Rage Softball.
Nikki Mitchell
Pentucket, Jr., 2B
Steady second baseman enjoyed breakout junior year. Helped Pentucket (12-10) reach Division 3 state tournament after program had just three wins in each of the previous two seasons. All-CAL selection hit a team-high .418 with 28 hits, 20 runs scored and 25 RBI. Went 2-for-4 with three runs scored in playoff-opening win over O’Bryant. Had a 2-for-4 day in a win over Newburyport, and another 2-for-4 outing with three RBI in a win over Hamilton-Wenham. Massive 3-for-4, 3-run and 5-RBI game against Saugus. Had at least two hits in 12 of 20 games she played.
Kyla Story
Triton, Soph., SS
Talented young sophomore now a two-time Daily News All-Star. All-CAL selection after being named a CAL All-Star as a freshman. Led Triton (17-6) to share of CAL Kinney title, the No. 8 seed in the Division 3 tournament and the state quarterfinals. Hit a team-best .475 with 38 hits, 30 runs scored, 26 RBI and 2 home runs. One of the best defensive shortstops in the CAL. Went 2-for-4 and blasted a 3-run home run to beat rival Newburyport. Had clutch two-run single to help fuel epic comeback to beat Foxborough, 10-6, in Round of 16. Hit an impressive .569 as a freshman. Honor Roll student.
Emma Penniman
Triton, Frosh., P/OF
Exciting freshman transferred in from Pingree and had immediate impact. Hit .300 with 21 runs scored, 18 RBI and 4 home runs to earn All-CAL selection. Teamed with Mallory Johnson to form dynamic 1-2 pitching duo. Had 8-2 record in the circle with 81 strikeouts in 69.1 innings pitched. Helped Triton (17-6) claim share of CAL Kinney title and advance to the Division 3 quarterfinals. Went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two home runs and five RBI in win over rival Newburyport. Picked up win in the circle in playoff-opening victory over Cardinal Spellman. Honor Roll student.
Mallory Johnson
Triton, Soph., P/OF
Now a two-time CAL All-Star. Dangerous at the plate and in the circle. Hit .422 with 35 hits, 22 runs scored, 25 RBI and 2 home runs. Also went 9-3 with 80 strikeouts in 80.1 innings pitched. Helped Vikings (17-6) claim share of CAL Kinney title and make a run to the Division 3 state quarterfinals. Pitched 4.2 innings of relief allowing just one run in epic comeback win over Foxborough in Round of 16. Went 4-for-4 in win over Hamilton-Wenham and 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in win over Cambridge. Hit a pair of home runs and had 19 RBI as a freshman. Honor Roll student.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Ella DeLisle, Jr., C; Lauren Celia, Jr., OF; Cali Catarius, Soph., 2B; Lexi LeBlanc, Frosh., OF
Georgetown — Lauren Dullea, Sr., INF; Madelyn Grant, 8th, P
Newburyport — Nieve Morrissey, Jr., CF; Emma Keefe, Soph., SS; Grace Habib, Soph., C; Cassidy Bolcome, 8th, OF
Pentucket — Meg Hamel, Sr., OF; Kendra Griffin, Soph., OF; Kayla Murphy, Frosh., SS; Molly LeBel, Frosh., P
Triton — Maddie Jacques, Sr., 2B; Isabella Oldoni, Jr., CF; Haleigh Harris, Jr., C
