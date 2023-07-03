This could end up being pretty scary for the rest of the CAL over the next two years.
Quickly flash back to last spring, when a then-freshman Emma Penniman made her debut for the Triton varsity softball program. She was solid in the circle in split time there, but hit a team-high 4 home runs and was an overall menace at the plate en route to her being named All-CAL as well as a Daily News All-Star.
But that, as it turns out, was just the tip of the iceburg.
Penniman only got better in the batter’s box as a sophomore this spring, but transformed into one of the elite pitchers in the entire state on top of that. It’s why Penniman, after a truly dominant two-way season, is being named our 2023 Daily News Softball MVP.
The numbers, as you’ll see, speak for themselves.
It was actually a little slower start to the year at the plate than expected, but Penniman turned it around in Triton’s biggest games over the second half and wound up slashing .392 (31-for-79) with a team-high 30 RBI and 4 home runs. In the circle, however, she posted a stellar 16-4 record with 165 strikeouts in 133.0 innings pitched and an area-best 1.84 ERA, allowing just 35 earned runs all year.
Behind her, Triton (19-5) won its second straight CAL Kinney title, and made a run to the Division 3 Final Four. During the regular season, there was a complete-game gem with nine strikeouts in a shutout win over CAL Baker-champion Amesbury, as well as a two-hit shutout with six Ks to beat a strong North Reading team.
Then, of course, there was the postseason.
And how many softball players across the state can basically say they won their team a playoff game singlehandedly?
In the Division 3 Round of 16, the No. 7 Vikings earned a 5-1 win over No. 10 Greater New Bedford to advance to the quarterfinals. In that game, Penniman went 2-for-3 with 2 home runs, a grand slam, all 5 RBI and struck out 5 over seven one-run innings of work.
“I mean, that’s why she’s the CAL Player of the Year,” said Triton coach Alan Noyes after that game.
Penniman followed with a four-hitter on nine strikeouts in a 3-2 win over Dighton-Rehoboth in the quarters, then kept the Vikings in it all game in what ended up being a 3-0 loss to eventual-champion Middleboro in the semis. All told, it was an excellent run for the entire team.
So where do we stand?
Well, through two seasons, Penniman is now a two-time Daily News All-Star (1x MVP) as well as a two-time All-CAL selection (1x MVP). Her prowess at the plate, which will only get better during the offseason when she plays with her Rip City U16 Club team, will be fun to watch. But more so, the improvement in the circle this spring was impressive, and leaves you to wonder how much better she could get.
Good luck to the rest of the CAL dealing with that over the next two years.
Ella DeLisle
Amesbury, Sr., C
Elite catcher who’s guided some of the top pitchers in the state over her three years (freshman season cancelled with pandemic). Caught Olivia DeLong (Boston University), her older sister Alana (Southern Maine) and this spring CAL Baker MVP Izzy Levasseur. Called pitches that helped Levasseur post a 1.86 ERA with 239 strikeouts. Co-captain led Amesbury (18-5) to the Division 4 Quarterfinals. Named All-CAL after the regular season. Hit .280 with 29 runs scored and 18 RBI, all while leading the team in stolen bases. Went 3-for-4 with three runs scored in win over Ipswich. Had RBI while going 1-for-3 in Div. 4 First Round win over Monument Mountain. Over her three years, key part of Amesbury teams that went 58-7 with two Div. 4 championship game appearances and one title (2022). UMass Boston commit.
Isabelle “Izzy” Levasseur
Amesbury, Jr., P/INF
The CAL Baker MVP. Only still a junior, already now a three-time Daily News All-Star, two-time All-CAL (1x MVP) and one-time CAL All-Star. Stepped into full-time pitching role this spring, after graduation of Olivia DeLong (Boston University) and Alana DeLisle (Southern Maine), and dominated. Posted a 15-5 record with a 1.86 ERA and an area-high 239 strikeouts in 120.1 innings pitched. New role didn’t effect production at the plate, as she still hit .347 with 31 runs scored, 21 RBI and 3 home runs. Led Amesbury (18-5) to the Division 4 Qurterfinals after winning the state championship a year ago. Threw 1-hitter with 16 strikeouts in Div. 4 First Round shutout of Monument Mountain. Followed with another one-hitter with 14 Ks in Round of 16 shutout of Millbury. Punched out 11 while going 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in win over North Reading. Is a highly-touted college prospect.
Elizabeth Barbarick
Georgetown, 8th-grade., SS/C
Arguably the greatest “rookie” season in area history. Was incredible out of the leadoff spot as only an 8th-grader, batting an area-best .629 (42-for-67) while tying for the area high in hits. Not just a slap-hitting lefty, either, as she also led the area — by far — with 11 home runs to go along with 38 runs scored and 35 RBI. Named All-CAL. Helped Georgetown (12-8) reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Went 3-for-4 with three runs scored in Division 5 First Round win over Lee. Had three multi-home run games, coming against Manchester-Essex, Ipswich and Amesbury. Went 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored and 2 home runs in second ever varsity game, which came against eventually CAL Baker MVP Izzy Levasseur of Amesbury. Plays on RIP City U16 Club Team along with fellow local stars Emma Penniman (Triton), Cassidy Bolcome (Newburyport) and Angelina Moroz (Governor’s Academy).
Emily Meleedy
Newburyport, Jr., P
Continues to be one of the top college prospects in the area. Remains perfect as now a three-time Daily News All-Star and three-time All-CAL selection (1x MVP, 2022). Tied for second in the area with 35 RBI to go along with a .438 average, 31 runs scored and 2 home runs. Also went 8-8 in the circle with a 4.06 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107.0 innings pitched. Helped Newburyport (13-9) earn first playoff win since 2013, holding East Bridgewater scoreless over the final three innings in an epic, 7-6, comeback victory. Went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, while also getting the win in the circle, in a victory over rival Triton. Had a 3-for-3 day with 3 runs scored and 5 RBI against a St. Mary’s team that was the No. 1 seed in the Division 3 tournament. Heading into senior year next season, currently sits at 80 career hits, 83 RBI, 15 home runs and 355 Ks over 297.1 IP.
Emma Keefe
Newburyport, Jr., SS
Clutch all-around player. Finished spring slashing an impressive .519 (42-for-81), tying for the area high in hits, while also scoring 33 runs with 32 RBI and a home run. Selected All-CAL after making the CAL All-Star team as a sophomore. Had game-winning base hit in epic, 7-6, comeback against East Bridgewater in the Division 3 First Round, leading Newburyport (13-9) to the program’s first playoff victory since 2013. Went 2-for-5 with 2 RBI in win over rival Triton, and 2-for-3 with 4 RBI against a St. Mary’s team that ended up being the No. 1 seed in the Div. 3 tournament. Added a 3-for-5 day with 3 RBI in a win over Georgetown. As sure-handed as they come defensively at shortstop. Was a key member of the field hockey team that made the Div. 3 Semifinals this fall.
Kayla Murphy
Pentucket, Soph., SS
Has legitimately been one of the better players in the league over her two years. Earned All-CAL selection this spring after making the CAL All-Star team as a freshman last year. Led the area with 39 RBI, helped greatly by her 7 home runs, to pair with a .474 average (36-for-76) and 36 runs scored. Helped Pentucket (15-6) reach the Division 3 playoffs the last two years while being the team’s sure-handed starting shortstop. Went 4-for-5 with a grand slam, triple and double in win over Hamilton-Wenham. In two wins over rival Newburyport, went a combined 4-for-8 with a home run and 5 RBI. Also went 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBI against strong North Reading team. Is now hitting a career .425 (62-for-146) over two seasons with 10 home runs, 56 RBI and 59 runs scored.
Molly LeBel
Pentucket, Soph., P
Two-year starter is an elite strikeout pitcher who was talented as a freshman, but improved dramatically this spring. Was at times unhittable with a 15-4 record, a 2.02 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 118.0 innings pitched. Earned All-CAL nod. Is now at 405 career strikeouts over just two seasons. Helped Pentucket (15-6) reach the Division 3 playoffs for the second straight year. Tossed a complete-game gem with eight strikeouts and no walks to beat a potent Newburyport lineup. Fanned 24 combined in two wins over Saugus, and 11 in win over Hamilton-Wenham. Started year throwing a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts against Rockport, then followed with a 12-K game in a win over Lynnfield. Starting to hit a little, too, and had 9 RBI. Plays Club with Rage Softball, also coached by Pentucket coach Deb Smith.
Isabella “Izzy” Oldoni
Triton, Sr., CF
Put together best ever season and earned All-CAL nod, this after being named a CAL All-Star as a junior. Tri-captain helped Triton (19-5) win second straight CAL Kinney title and reach the Division 3 Semifinals. Hit .360 as a junior with a home run, but boosted up her power big time this spring, slashing .393 with 6 home runs, 30 runs scored and 29 RBI. Thrived in playoffs, going 2-for-4 with a walkoff single in the seventh to beat Essex Tech, 10-9, in Div. 3 First Round. Followed with another 2-for-4 day in quarterfinal win over Dighton-Rehoboth, 3-2. Went 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBI in big non-league win over Wilmington. Hit back-to-back home runs in two straight games against tough non-league competition in Andover and Reading. Another HR against rival Newburyport. Consistently a Triton Honor Roll student.
Skylar Colburn
Triton, Jr., C
Junior has only improved year-by-year, and hit a career-best .388 (31-for-80) out of the cleanup spot this spring with 17 RBI and 2 home runs. Earned herself an All-CAL nod. Hit .370 last year as a sophomore, so the bat got better, but stepped up more defensively and helped to guide pitcher Emma Penniman to a 1.84 ERA and the CAL Kinney MVP honor. Also led Triton (19-5) to the program’s second straight CAL Kinney title, as well as the Division 3 Semifinals. Played her best against the best competition. Had at least one hit in all four playoff games, going a combined 4-11 in the postseason. Went 3-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBI and a big win over Amesbury. Another 2-for-4 day against Ipswich, and 1-for-3 in team’s first win over Amesbury.
Honorable Mention
Amesbury — Lauren Celia, Sr., CF; Cali Catarius, Jr., SS; Alexis LeBlan, Soph., 3B
Georgetown — Zoey Halmen, Sr., OF; Maddie Grant, Frosh., P; Ava Fair, Frosh., C/1B; Talya Mariani, 8th-grade., SS/INF
Newburyport — Nieve Morrissey, Sr., CF; Grace Habib, Jr., C; Sophie Lavallee, Soph., 3B
Pentucket — Nikki Mitchell, Sr., 2B; Sydney Pichette, Sr., 1B; Jocelyn Bickford, Soph., 3B; Kendra Griffin, Soph., CF
Triton — Grace Romine, Sr., 3B; Kyla Story, Jr., SS; Mallory Johnson, Jr., RF/P
