Austin Hyer
Triton, Sr.
Newburyport resident now a two-time Daily News All-Star. Team captain. Helped Viking (5-0) co-op boys place second at CAL Open. Broke school records in the 200 freestyle (1:53.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.99) at CAL Open, where he also teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:47.89) and smash the CAL record in the 200 freestyle relay (3:29.24). Went on to Division 2 States where he placed 9th in the 200 free (1:50.34) and 20th in the 100 breast (1:07.26), while racing on the 7th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:27.62, school record) and 8th-place 200 freestyle relay (1:33.40, school record) teams. Honor Roll student.
Owen Brosch
Triton, Sr.
Two-year captain from Triton helped Vikings (5-0) place second at CAL Open and 11th at Division 2 States with highest point total ever (71). Won the 100 freestyle (54.06) and 100 backstroke (1:04.09) at CAL Open while competing on winning 200 freestyle relay (3:29.24, CAL record) and 200 medley relay (1:47.89, school record) teams. At D2 States, was on 7th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:27.62, school record), 8th-place 200 freestyle relay (1:33.40, school record) and 22nd-place 200 medley relay (1:56.98) teams. Talented singer performed National Anthem at D2 States.
Sam Whitaker
Triton, Frosh.
Talented Pentucket freshman burst onto scene to help Triton co-op boys take 11th at Division 2 States with highest point total ever (71). Set personal records at D2 States in both the 50 freestyle (13th, 23.05) and 100 freestyle (51.27). Also swam on 7th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:27.62, school record) and 8th-place 200 freestyle relay (1:33.40, school record) teams. Broke two individual school records at CAL Open in both the 200 IM (2:10.46) and 500 freestyle (5:23.09), while also competing on the CAL-record breaking 200 freestyle relay team (3:29.24) and school-record breaking 200 medley relay team (1:47.89).
Abriana Cronstrom
Triton, Soph.
Two-time Daily News All-Star from Newburyport. Helped Triton co-op girls go undefeated (5-0) and win CAL Open. Had a great day at Division 2 State Meet, placing 3rd in the 100 backstroke (58.87) and 8th in the 50 freestyle (25.18), which were both personal best and national-level cut times for USA Swimming. Also swam on 15th-place 200 freestyle relay (1:47.84) and 20th-place 200 medley relay (2:01.79) teams. Won both the 50 free (25.81) and the 100 back (59.29) at CAL Open, while also swimming on winning 200 medley (2:00.68) and 200 free (1:49.34) relay teams. Honor Roll student.
