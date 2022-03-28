Crazy to think that a little over a year ago, Pentucket’s Henry Brien was a relative newcomer to competitive swimming. Now, after another dominant winter season in the pool, the junior is right up there as one of the top male swimmers in the state.
And for the second year in a row, Brien is our Daily News Winter Swimming MVP.
A team captain and two-time CAL Male Swimmer of the Year, Brien led the Triton co-op boys to an undefeated regular season and a second-place finish at the CAL Open. At the end-of-season league meet, he set both the new CAL record and a school record in the 100 butterfly, winning the event in 55.06, and he also won the 50 freestyle in 22.98. He then teamed up with Sam Whitaker, Austin Hyer and Owen Brosch in the 200 freestyle relay, and together the group smashed the old CAL record by over five seconds to win in 3:29.24. That same group then also won the 200 medley relay in a school-record 1:47.89.
But Brien was even better two weeks later at the Division 2 State Meet.
Against the best competition in the state, Brien placed 10th in the 50 freestyle with a personal-record time of 22.71, then came back to re-break his own school record in the 100 butterfly by finishing 12th in 54.53. He also swam the lead leg on the 400 freestyle relay team with Sam Whitaker, Owen Brosch and Austin Hyer that took 7th in a school-record time of 3:27.62. The same team then also took 8th in the 200 freestyle relay with another school-record time of 1:33.40. And all of that helped Triton finish 11th out of 41 teams with 71 points, which is the highest point total the boys team has ever earned at states.
A Groveland native, Brien also plays lacrosse and is gearing up for the spring season.
