In a season filled with highlights, and plenty of re-writing of the program history books, how do you pick out a single swimmer above the rest?
It’s no easy task.
All told, the Triton co-op swimming teams — both the boys and girls — had a handful of legit candidates who were worthy of being named our 2022-23 Daily News Swimming and Diving MVP. You had two-time MVP Henry Brien putting in a terrific senior season to end his storied career on a high note, as well as three hot-shot newcomers in sophomore Josh Adler and eighth-graders Jenna Whitaker and Guiliana Cogliani who all shined in massive ways.
But only one of them earned the title of state champion.
That honor belonged to Abriana Cronstrom, which is a name you should be very familiar with if you’ve followed the local swimming scene the past few years. The junior from Newburyport served as a tri-captain for the team this winter, and will now head into her senior season as a three-time Daily News All-Star and one-time MVP.
Of course, there’s one place we have to start.
At the Division 2 State Meet, Cronstrom became Triton’s first state champion in four years. She led from coast-to-coast in the 100 Backstroke and won the event in a season-best time of 58.27, earning herself a gold medal and the title of state champion in the process. But that was just the start of her day at States, as she also finished 13th in 50 freestyle (25.55) while also swimming on the 200 Medley relay team (16th, 2:00.48) and 400 Freestyle relay team (19th, 4:01.62).
And all of that combined helped Triton finish 17th out of 45 teams with 50 points.
A week prior at the Division 2 North Sectional, Cronstrom was again instrumental in leading the Vikings to an 11th-place finish out of 26 teams (69 points). She earned herself two individual medals on the day, swimming to second in the 100 back (59.64) and third in the 100 free (55.48). That in addition to swimming on both the 200 Medley (9th, 1:59.23) and 200 Free (11th, 1:48.19) relay teams.
But not surprisingly, this all came after a standout regular season.
Cronstrom helped Triton (8-2, 5-0) finish undefeated in the league, while also claiming the program’s second straight CAL Open title. At the league meet, she won both the 100 free (57.14) and 100 back (1:01.14), while also swimming on two winning relay teams.
It’s still of course a ways away, but Cronstrom will have the chance to be named a rare four-time All-Star next winter.
Henry Brien
Triton, Sr.
One of the more decorated high school swimmers to come through the area. Pentucket senior leaves as a three-time Daily News All-Star and two-time MVP (2020-21, 21-22). Tri-captain led the Triton co-op boys team to its highest ever placing at the Division 2 State Meet, as the Vikings finished with 104 points to place 8th out of 45 teams. Earned his first ever individual medal at States, placing eighth in the 200 Freestyle (1:47.74). Also swam his season-best time in the 100 Butterfly (54.84) to place 10th at States, then swam a season-best split time to lead off both the 200 and 400 Freestyle relays. That 200 relay broke the program record to take sixth (1:33.19), then the 400 crossed in 3:26.38 to finish seventh. Was part of the 200 Medley relay team that set a new program record to take 11th at the Div. 2 North Sectionals the week prior (1:45.82). The three-time CAL Male Swimmer of the Year won the 100 fly (55.89) and the 100 back (59.67) at the CAL Open to lead Triton to second.
Josh Adler
Triton, Soph.
Pentucket sophomore enjoyed incredible breakout season in first year with Triton co-op boys team. At the Division 2 State Meet, he broke the school record to place fourth in the 200 Freestyle (1:46.54), then came back to place fifth in the 500 free with another school-record time (4:52.98). He also swam on the school-record-breaking 200 free relay team that took sixth (1:33.19), as well as the 400 free relay team that placed seventh (3:26.38). Those four finishes and three program records helped Triton place 8th out of 45 teams at Division 2 States with 104 points, which is the highest the program has ever placed. Also posted season-bests in the 100 Butterfly (54.80) and the 100 Freestyle (50.28) at the Div. 2 North Sectionals to help Vikings finish 14th out of 37 teams. Won both the 200 free (1:49.64) and the 500 free (4:57.45) at CAL Open to help Vikings place second.
Giuliana Cogliani
Triton, 8th-Grade
Future Triton student made immediate impact in first season with the co-op girls team. After helping the Vikings (8-2, 5-0 CAL) go undefeated in the league, swam personal-record times in both the 100 Butterfly (1:05.40) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:18.29) to help program win second straight CAL Open title. Moved on to the Division 2 North Sectional and took 23rd in the 100 fly (1:05.57), while also swimming on both the 200 Medley relay team (9th, 1:59.23) and the 200 Freestyle relay team (11th, 1:48.19). Ended season by swimming on three relays at the Division 2 State Meet to help Triton place 17th out of 45 teams with 50 points. The 200 Medley took 16th (2:00.48), the 400 free placed 19th (4:01.62) and the 200 free took 21st (1:54.39). Also had a season-best of 2:30.62 in the 200 IM, as well as she achieved two USA Swimming qualifying times in both the 100 back (1:10.87) and 50 free (29.30).
Jenna Whitaker
Triton, 8th-Grade
Future Pentucket student also enjoyed breakout season as an eighth-grader. Shined on the biggest stage, swimming to four personal-record times at the Division 2 State Meet to help Triton finish 17th out of 45 teams with 50 points. Shocked the entire state by swimming a season-best 5:20.13 to finish second in the 500 Freestyle and earn state runner-up. Also shaved two seconds off her previous personal-best to add a 10th in the 200 IM (2:22.53), while also swimming to season-best times in the 100 free (57.48) and 200 free (2:00.96). Ended State Meet by swimming on both the 200 Medley relay team (16th, 2:00.48) and the 400 Freestyle relay team (4:01.62). At the Division 2 North Sectionals a week prior, finished 11th in the 200 IM (2:22.53) and 18th in the 100 fly (1:04.80). Helped Triton (8-2, 5-0 CAL) to undefeated year in the league and second straight CAL Open title after winning the 500 free (5:31.87) and placing second in the 200 free (2:02.93).
Honorable Mention
Triton — Peyton Gibbs, Sr., Triton; Josh Burrell, Soph., Newburyport; Jacob Hoffman, Soph., Newburyport; Sam Whitaker, Soph., Pentucket
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.