Those lined up on the opposite side of the mat from Pentucket’s Trevor Kamuda knew they were in for a rough time this winter.
Kamuda, our 2021-22 Daily News Wrestling MVP, simply took no prisoners.
Already known as one of the top middle weights in the state coming into the season, the junior quad-captain took it to another level. After a dominant regular season where he took second at both the Pelham and Wakefield Invitationals, the now two-time Daily News All-Star began a postseason run that saw him take first at 152 at the CAL/NEC meet. In the finals, he was able to take down Triton’s talented Alexis Montes to claim All-League status.
But that was only the beginning.
A week later, Kamuda slimmed down to 145 and pinned his way to the title at the Division 2 North Sectional meet. That earned him the top seed at D2 States, and he started his run with a pin and two decisions to reach the finals match where he face No. 2 seed Mark Botello of Hingham. Kamuda fought hard, but ultimately fell to a 2-0 decision and took silver. Still, Kamuda went into All-States the next week as the No. 4 seed and went 1-1 to end his year with a 45-11 record.
A three-sport athlete, Kamuda is also both a standout baseball and soccer player for Pentucket.
