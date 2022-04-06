Tori Orender
Triton, Sr., 111
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Finished the year 17-4 with 15 of those wins coming against boys. Became Triton’s first ever female All-State champion. Pinned her first opponent at All-States in 21 seconds before winning an 8-2 decision over Chicopee’s Nevaeh Santiago in the finals. Placed third at 113 at CAL/NEC meet to earn league All-Star status. Competed at Nationals in Virginia. Did not compete at sectionals or states — where she could have had more success — in order to preserve eligibility for girls tournament. Committed to wrestle at Western New England University.
Alexis Montes
Triton, Sr., 152
Two-time Daily News All-Star. Tri-captain took second at the CAL/NEC league meet to earn league All-Star status. Followed the next week by placing first at the Division 3 North Sectional to help Triton take fifth as a team, earning an 8-5 win over top-seed Steve Fogarty of Melrose in the finals. Took seventh at D3 State Meet and was alternate for All-States. Took third at 145 pounds at Big Red Invitational in Tyngsborough. Finished season 26-5. Ended career 64-36. Honor Roll student.
Douglas Aylward
Triton, Soph., 160
Strong sophomore now a two-time Daily News All-Star. Finished season 24-10 and earned CAL/NEC All-Star status after placing third at league meet. Went on to Division 3 North Sectional and placed second at 160 to help Vikings take fifth as a team. Earned trip to D3 State Meet and went 4-2, nearly pinning top seed, to take third. Became one of few Triton sophomores ever to qualify for All-States. Now 34-11 over two seasons. High Honor Roll student.
Ashton Wonson
Triton, Jr., 220
Missed some of postseason but still had strong overall year. Went 4-0 with four pins to place first at Big Red Invitational in Tyngsborough. Had dominant showing at Division 3 North Sectionals, going 4-1 with four pins to take third and qualify for States. Went 1-2 at D3 State Meet to finish season 22-4. All four defeats came against All-State qualifiers. Standout two-way lineman was Daily News Football All-Star in the fall. Honor Roll student.
Lucas Bistany
Triton, Soph., 126
Sophomore had breakout year on the mat after helping Vikings make a run to the state championship last winter. Came in as No. 3 seed and earned three pins — over the No. 1 and 2 seeds — to place first at CAL/NEC meet and earn All-League status. Went on to Division 3 North Sectionals the next week and had another great showing to take third and qualify for States. Fell in both of his matches at D3 States to finish season 21-7. Had 53-second pin in win over Gloucester.
Dylan Merrill
Triton, Sr., HVY
Had to miss most of postseason with injury but still had solid year. Tri-captain and stalwart heavyweight finished winter 17-4. Went 3-1 against strong competition at Bid Red Invitational to take third. Had pin in win over Saugus (1:52). Had two pins in tri-meet sweep of Leominster and Nashoba Tech. Helped Vikings make run to Division 3 state championship as a junior. On Triton Merit List for his senior class.
Zander Rolfe
Triton, Sr., 145
Tri-captain and one of team’s leaders. Went 1-1 to place fourth at the CAL/NEC meet. Went on to the Division 3 North Sectional a week later and finished fifth to help Vikings take fifth overall as a team. Had pin in win over Beverly. Another 53-second pin in a win over Reading. Also had big pins against Marblehead and Gloucester. Finished season 17-7 overall. Triton Honor Roll student. Also plays football.
Tucker Jackson
Pentucket, Sr., 170
Senior finished his career on a high note. Started by placing second at the Wakefield Tournament. Had dominant postseason. Went 3-1 at the CAL/NEC meet to take third and earn league All-Star status. Went on to place third a week later at the Division 2 North Sectional, going 3-1 again. Finished by placing eighth at D2 State Meet to end season 20-8 overall. Pentucket Honor Roll student.
Tanner Kamuda
Pentucket, Frosh., 106
Exciting and talented freshman burst onto local scene. Finished breakout year with 24-21 record. Went an impressive 3-1 at CAL/NEC meet to take second at 106 and earn league All-Star status. Went on to place fifth the next week at the Division 2 North Sectional and earn alternate status at D2 States. Also a promising young golfer who had a solid fall season. Pentucket Honor Roll student.
