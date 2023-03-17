Even after four great years of hard work and improvement on the Triton mats, Ashton Wonson is still just scratching the surface of how good a wrestler he could be.
Whether that’s in his future, however, is still yet to be determined.
But for his senior swan song as a high school wrestler for the Vikings, Wonson was quite simply a dominant force. It’s why the 220-pounder was an easy choice to be named our 2022-23 Daily News Wrestling MVP.
Speaking locally, Wonson was the area’s only athlete to qualify for the New England Championship. He unfortunately lost two close matches on tough judgement calls at New England’s, but still ended his winter with a 40-8 record — with all of his losses coming to wrestlers who at the very least qualified for All-States.
And, of course, he doesn’t even make it to New England’s if he doesn’t qualify.
Wonson did that by becoming Triton’s highest All-State placer since John Boyle in 2016. After quickly falling to the loser’s bracket, Wonson won four straight matches to place fourth at 220 at All-States and punch his ticket to New England’s. He even beat Hampden Charter’s Jerameel Vazquez during his run, who ended up placing third at New England’s the following week.
In general, though, it was the end of just a solid postseason run for Wonson.
It started when he placed second at the NEC/CAL Open to earn All-CAL status, in the process helping the Vikings finish as the top CAL team overall. He then went on to the Division 3 North Sectional and had a 3-1 day to placed third and qualify for States, only losing to his nemesis, Jayden Toppan of Gloucester, in the semifinals. Wonson then had his chance for revenge against Toppan at D3 States after pinning his first three opponents to reach the finals, but Toppan again got another close win.
Still, it was a D3 silver medal for Wonson to go along with everything else he accomplished during the year. Which, during the regular season, included him winning the Belmont Invitational, the Framingham Holiday tournament and the Tyngsboro Invitational while also getting the meet-clinching wins against Saugus/Peabody and Excel Academy.
So all told, Wonson ends his Triton career with an 85-15 record.
He’s also a two-time Daily News All-Star lineman for the football team and a consistent Honor Roll student, so his future is looking bright regardless of what he chooses to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.