Douglas Aylward
Triton, Jr., 182
Now a three-time Daily News All-Star with chance to be a rare four-timer next year. Tri-captain pinned Hampden Charter’s David Czartoryski in the third period to win 182-pound Division 3 state championship title. This after going 3-0 to win Division 3 North Sectional title the week prior. Qualified for All-States for second straight year. Placed second at the NEC/CAL Open to earn all-league status. Finished season with 37-6 record. Now has 71-16 record over the past three seasons. Placed third at Belmont Invitational and fourth at Framingham Invitational.
Tony Sforza
Triton, Sr., HVY
Senior had strong season in first year as full-time starter. Tri-captain finished winter with 23-7 record. Was the heavyweight runner-up at the NEC/CAL Open, helping Triton place fifth overall and win the league title against all other CAL teams. Also placed second at Tyngsboro Invitational, third at Belmont Invitational and fourth at Framingham Invitational. Was going to be the No. 2 seed at Division 3 North Sectional before an illness ended his season early. Had meet-clinching pin in win over Greater Lawrence. Starting offensive lineman in football helped Vikings earn share of CAL Kinney title.
Sam Imlach
Triton, Soph., 113
Enjoyed breakout sophomore campaign. Finished year with 21-15 record. Earned two pins to reach 113-pound finals at NEC/CAL Open before finishing as runner-up. Still, earned First Team all-NEC/CAL status and helped Vikings win CAL title. Went on to Division 3 North Sectional and placed fourth to qualify for States. Earned biggest win of year at Sectionals, getting revenge over Gloucester’s Aiden DeCoste in the consolation semifinals to qualify for States. This after DeCoste pinned him in the finals of the NEC/CAL Open the week prior. Had pins in dual-meet wins over Lynnfield and Salem (M.A.).
Lucas Bistany
Triton, Jr., 138
Now a two-time Daily News All-Star. Placed fifth at 138 during NEC/CAL Open to help Vikings take fifth as a team and win league title over every other CAL program. Bumped up to 145 and went 2-2 to place fourth at Division 3 North Sectional. Qualified for Division 3 States for the second straight year. Didn’t pick up a win at States, but finished season with 27-12 record. Had wins in dual-meet victories over Beverly, Gloucester, Salem (M.A.), Saugus, Pentucket and Marblehead. Has put together two straight solid seasons with top-4 finishes at both NEC/CAL Open and D3 North Sectional.
Nolan Merrill
Triton, Soph., 170
Exciting sophomore enjoyed breakout season. Continuously improved during the winter, which ended with the 170-pounder placing sixth at the Division 3 North Sectional to reach the podium. A week prior, went 2-2 at the NEC/CAL Open to place fourth. That finish helped Triton win league title for CAL teams. Earned All-CAL status. Bumped up to 182 and had massive pin in dual-meet win over Excel Academy. Also had match wins in dual meets against Beverly, Lynn Tech, Gloucester, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Saugus and Pentucket.
Trevor Kamuda
Pentucket/Newburyport, Sr., 145
Ends excellent career as a three-time Daily News All-Star (1x MVP: 2021-22). Two-year captain had 43 wins this winter to eclipse 100 for his career. Was a two-time NEC/CAL Wrestler of the Year. Went 2-1 to place second at 145 at the NEC/CAL Open and earn All-CAL status. This after he won the 152-pound league title as a junior. Went on to Division 2 North Sectional and placed third at 145 to qualify for D2 States, where he then took fifth to qualify for All-States. Was dominant in dual meets all winter. Won the Pelham Invitational. Three-sport standout (soccer, wrestling, baseball) is committed to Endicott for baseball.
Tanner Kamuda
Pentucket/Newburyport, Soph., 120
Talented sophomore already a two-time Daily News All-Star. Made waves at CAL/NEC Open when he pinned top-seeded Nathan Barry of Beverly to win the 120-pound championship. Took second at 106 last year as a freshman, so also now a two-time All-CAL selection. Went on to the Division 2 North Sectional and took third at 120 to qualify for D2 States for the second straight year. Finished year with 19-13 record. Placed third at Pelham Invitational. “He stepped up in the biggest meets,” said Pentucket coach Dennis Puleo. Record now sits at 43-34 through two seasons. Younger brother of wrestling standout Trevor Kamuda.
Adam Newman
Pentucket/Newburyport, Sr., 160
Hard worker ended his career with best ever season. Stalwart captain placed fifth at Division 2 North Sectional to qualify for D2 States as an alternate. Finished winter with 17-12 record. Had memorable day at NEC/CAL Open, going 3-1 with three pins to place third and earn All-CAL status. “He definitely had a strong season for us,” said coach Dennis Puleo. “He improved quite a bit.” Had pin in dual meet against Triton. Placed third at 160 at Pelham Invitational and fourth at home Pentucket Invite in December. Is a Pentucket Honor Roll student.
Mason Skinner
Pentucket/Newburyport, Soph., 182
Had breakout sophomore season competing in one of the tougher weight classes in the league. Placed sixth at NEC/CAL Open to reach the podium. Went on to the Division 2 North Sectional and impressively reached the podium again with another sixth-place finish. Won the silver medal at the popular Pelham Invitational early in the season. Finished year with 15-8 record. “He did very well all year against strong competition,” said coach Dennis Puleo. “We’re excited for his future.” Is a Pentucket High Honor Roll student. Also a promising young football player for the Panthers.
Honorable Mention
Pentucket/Newburyport: Dylan Gately, Jr., 170; Martin DeJesus, Frosh., 126
Triton: Boston Record, Soph., 126; Anthony Navaroli, Soph., 160
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.