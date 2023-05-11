Deacon 100

Amesbury's Lizzy Deacon, a junior on the Whittier/Amesbury girls co-op team, became the latest area athlete to reach 100 career goals, accomplishing the feat in Wednesday's win over Essex Tech. A young role model, Deacon is also the head coach for the Amesbury Youth lacrosse 5/6 grade team as well as a youth lacrosse referee.

 Courtesy Photo

