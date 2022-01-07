It’s been a while since Jared Leonard has had some good, quality downtime.
Between playing football in the fall, basketball in the winter, lacrosse in the spring and club lacrosse in the summer, all while being a full-time student, Leonard really hasn’t had a lot of time to relax over these past four years.
But, as it turns out, he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s definitely been tough at times,” said Leonard. “I don’t really have a break at all. But by now, I’m sort of used to it. I don’t really like to sit around and do nothing anyway. I love playing all three sports, and I love playing them with my friends even more.”
Over the last four years, Leonard has turned into one of Triton’s top 3-sport athletes. Which, if you knew him while he was growing up, shouldn’t come as any surprise.
Always a Rowley native, Leonard started — officially — playing both basketball and lacrosse in the first grade. He was actually invited to start playing lacrosse in kindergarten because of his athleticism, and could be seen dribbling a basketball on the sidelines of his older sister, Hope’s, youth games at age 3. and in the fall, he played soccer until he was old enough to start football in the third grade.
“I remember always having a ton of fun playing when I was younger,” said Leonard. “I grew up playing Triton youth lacrosse, which I started in the second grade, and Triton Pop Warner for football started in the third grade.
“And basketball for me has always been such a fun time. I just enjoy playing the sport with all of my friends.”
Leonard made a name for himself early.
He played for the town’s travel basketball team, and was a captain for the pop warner team for multiple years. Then, when he was in the eighth grade, he played up on the Triton JV lacrosse team and was a standout there as well.
So, as one could imagine, there were many eyes drawn to Leonard’s exploits.
Governor’s Academy is right down the road from Triton, and many other prep schools tried their pitch to the family on what they could offer.
But Leonard wanted to stay home.
“Yeah, there were definitely a lot of options to go to a private school,” said Leonard. “In middle school, I was having a lot of success in all of the sports I played and was getting interest. But I had made a lot of friends and I had a lot of support.
“Ultimately, I knew that no matter where you go, if you work hard colleges will still find you. I didn’t want to leave my friends, and I wanted to go to Triton to follow my sister (Hope Leonard was a Daily News Lacrosse All-Star in 2017).
“I knew I’d be just fine.”
In Leonard’s case, the decision worked wonderfully for all parties.
He’s been committed to the St. Anselm men’s lacrosse program for some time now, and has been a three-sport all-star and two-sport captain for the Vikings for the past few years. Last spring, he was named a Daily News Lacrosse All-Star after leading the area in scoring with 59 goals and 35 assists. He’s been playing on the varsity team since his freshman year, and will be a captain this upcoming spring where the enters the season sitting at 136 career points (86g, 52a).
He was also a quad-captain for the football team this spring, and was the team’s leading receiver (415 yards) and top defensive back.
And this winter, he’s the starting point guard for the basketball team.
“I just love playing all three sports and I love Triton,” said Leonard. “This is always where I wanted to be.”
Every young athlete should go on the path that is best for them.
But Leonard’s hard work and dedication to Triton athletics should certainly be applauded.
