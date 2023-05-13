BYFIELD -- It's an important and popular meet for more reasons than one.
For starters, with the CAL Open, State Meets and All-States right around the corner, the Henry Sheldon Invitational at host Triton has for the past few decades provided local athletes a perfect primer for postseason track. Such was the case yet again on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, when the Vikings welcomed in eight other schools from around the area to compete in the 13th formal holding of the event.
But, more importantly, it's served as a worthy honor to legendary figure Henry Sheldon, who started the Triton track program and served as both a coach and a teacher in the school system for over 60 years.
"We want to host this event every year because, No. 1, it's a fun event, and we want to give kids in the area a quality meet," said Triton coach Joe Colbert. "But, definitely Henry's legacy is something we're trying to honor. He started the track program here at Triton, he loved tracked, he loved the kids. So his spirit kind of lives on here, and we're trying to keep it going in his name."
And on Saturday, Triton served as worthy hosts.
The Viking girls did an excellent job defending their home track, winning an impressive nine events on the day to finish first in the meet with 145.50 points. That beat out Pentucket in second (93), Newburyport in third (77) and Amesbury in fifth (55), and when combined with the boys' score gave the Vikings the ultimate meet victory for the entire day.
For the boys, Amesbury continued its dominant spring with an 133-point victory, while Triton was in second (102) and both Newburyport and Pentucket tied for third (79).
"We got a perfect day today," said Colbert. "And with the CALs being a week away, it's a great opportunity to get a good meet against quality competition in a good setting."
Among the many stars of the day for Triton was Teagan Wilson.
The senior Daily News All-Star (in both track and hockey) was sensational, winning the triple jump with a meet record leap (35-5.50), while also picking up a first in the long jump (17-4.75) and a second in the 100 hurdles (15.68). Next were senior twins Aleyo and Janet Amasa-Titus, who combined for three event wins and another second. Janet won the javelin (93-3) and placed second in the 400 (1:00.64), while Aleyo won the 400 (1:00.44) before the two teammed up with Arianna Basile and Sophia Lesinski to win the 4x200 relay (1:46.37).
Elsewhere, the Triton girls picked up victories from Avery Upite -- a Georgetown native -- in the Mile (5:40.37), Lesinski in the 400 hurdles (1:07.81), Basile in the 200 (27.02) and Erin Wallwork in the 2-Mile (13:13.47).
Moving to the boys, Parker Burns was named Male Athlete of the Meet for the Vikings.
The senior, like Wilson, started his day by winning the triple jump with a meet-record leap (43-8.50). He then ran to second in the 400 (50.82), and grouped with William Hight, Bradyn Lopez and Shea McLaughlin to add a second in the 4x200 relay (1:35.09).
The Triton boys also received an event win from Cole Jacobsen in the 2-Mile (10:18.95), and seconds from Liam Kneeland in the discus (133-5), McLaughlin in the high hurdles (16.03), Griffin White in the Mile (4:46.80) and Bryan Nichols in the 800 (2:05.84).
Amesbury boys add another meet victory
The run of dominance continued this spring for the Amesbury boys.
After winning both the Division 6 State Relays and the CAL Baker Division title, the Red Hawks kept the good times rolling as the top boys team at Saturday's Henry Sheldon Invitational.
And leading the charge were the usual suspects.
Aiden Donovan nearly broke the meet record while winning the shot put (53-3.50), Henry O'Neill added a second in the javelin (142-5) and Jalloh Ibrahim picked up two thirds in the shot put (39-2) and discus (124-8). Superstar junior Michael Sanchez then added another strong performance to his growing list of accolades, running to first in both the 100 (11.03) and 200 (22.50).
Joe Stanton picked up an event win in the 800 (2:05.58) for the Red Hawks, Zach Rome gave the team a crucial second in the 400 hurdles (59.05) and Andre Bailin provided some distance points with a third in the 2-Mile (10:30.74).
For the Amesbury girls, the Shuttle Hurdle team of Meagan McAndrews, Lindsey Williamson, Sarah Burdick and Lidya Belanger raced to first in 71.46. McAndrews added a second in the 400 hurdles (1:09.19) and a fourth in the javelin (86-10), and Julia Parsons ran a strong race in the 2-Mile to place second behind Wallwork (13:50.03).
Newburyport ready for State Title defense
It's tough enough to keep close tabs on every team in the CAL -- let alone in all of Division 4. But the Newburyport boys are confident they can defend both their CAL Open title, as well as their Division 4 State Meet crown over the next few weeks.
And after a thrilling win over North Reading gave the Clippers the Kinney regular season trophy during the week, they have every right to be confident.
"We'll try to defend the CALs, and then we'll try to defend at the Division 4 meet," said Newburyport coach Michael McCormick. "I think we have a pretty good chance at both, especially if everybody's healthy."
Some top athletes sat out on Saturday, but both the Newburyport boys and girls still had a strong meets.
For the boys, Daily News Indoor Track MVP Ean Hynes set a meet record in the 110 hurdles, racing to first in 14.83. The Clippers also got victories from the 4x800 relay team of Ethan Downs, Bradford Duchesne, Kyle Lisauskas and Aimon Fadil (8:25.44), and the Shuttle Hurdle team of Hynes, Lisauskas, Wyatt Hastings and Declan Hyer (71.26). Will Acquaviva provided a second in the pole vault (10-0), Jalen Wise picked up his own second in the triple jump (43-7.30) and Michael Mohoric placed second in the 2-Mile (10:27.14).
On the girls' side, Blake Parker ran an excellent 800 to break the meet record with a winning time of 2:23.47. Emma Foley added a win in the discus (85-8), and the 4x800 team of Ciara Geraghty, Devin Stroope, Morgan Felts and Annabel Murray also won (10:07.73).
"Both teams have been doing really well," said McCormick. "Annabel Murray has stepped up in the 400, Blake has been great running the Mile and the 800. Lucy Buchmayr, she's a great hurdler and she's been getting better every week, and this is her first year. So we have a lot of youngsters who are stepping up and getting better and better."
Sage Smith shines for Pentucket
Ever since being named our Daily News Girls Indoor Track MVP, Sage Smith hasn't slowed down.
The Pentucket senior put together another elite performance on Saturday, helping the Panthers finish third overall as a team while being named the Female Athlete of the Meet. Smith won the 100-meter (12.27) and finished second in the long jump (17-3.50), then teammed with Regan Breen, Lia Goodwin and Reese Gallant to place second in the 4x200 relay (1:48.53).
Sophomore Wynter Smith leaped to victory in the high jump (4-10), and the Panthers got seconds from Aly Daly in the pole vault (7-0) and Riley Bucco in the shot put (32-2).
For the Pentucket boys, the new 100-meter school record belongs to Joel Spaulding.
The junior ran to second in the event just behind Amesbury's Sanchez (11.03), then teammed up with Matt Beaulieu, Yanni Kakouris and Kade Dennis to win the 4x200 (1:33.47). The Panthers got other event victories from Will Pessina in the discus (135-7) and Jackson Beauparlant in the Mile (4:33.99), and Jackson Neumann (LJ, 19-10) and Seamus Burke (HJ, 5-6) added seconds in their respective events.
"They're such hard-working and smart kids. I'm really happy that they're having such a successful year this year, because they've earned it. Wynter, she's only a sophomore, but she's really risen up a lot, and we have a lot of other athletes who are doing great."
Henry Sheldon Invitational (Boys)
Meet Scores (9 teams placed): 1. Amesbury 133; 2. Triton 102; 3. Newburyport 79; 3. Pentucket 79; 5. Lynnfield 59; 6. Ipswich 39; 7. Sanborn 25; 8. Winchester 16; 9. Essex Tech 12
Area placers (top-6):
Pole vault: 2. Will Acquaviva (N) 10-0, 3. Brody Tonks (A) 9-0, 4. Joe Stanton (A) 9-0; Shot put: 1. Aiden Donovan (A) 53-3;50, 3. Jalloh Ibrahim (A) 39-2.0, 4. Josh Foley (P) 37-3.50, 5. Ashton Wonson (T) 36-10.0, 6. Cade Pessolano (N) 36-2.0; Discus: 1. Will Pessina (P) 135-7, 2. Liam Kneeland (T) 133-5, 3. Jalloh Ibrahim (A) 124-8, 4. Aiden Donovan (A) 118-8; Javelin: 2. Henry O'Neill (A) 142-5, 3. Ryan Miles (N) 141-6, 5. Brody Brown (N) 135-11, 6. Anthony Lee (P) 128-6; Long jump: 2. Jackson Neumann (P) 19-10, 5. William Hight (T) 19-4; Triple jump: 1. Parker Burns (T) 43-8.50, 2. Jalen Wise (N) 43-7.30, 3. Max Sanchez (A) 42-7.0, 5. Jackson Neumann (P) 41-7.0; High jump: 2. Seamus Burke (P) 5-6, 3. Shea McLaughlin (T) 5-6, 4. Everett Romano (T) 5-6, 6. Nick Marden (A) 5-4;
110 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes (N) 14.83, 2. Shea McLaughlin (T) 16.03, 4. Wyatt Hastings (N) 16.94, 5. Tighe Hosman (P) 17.95, 6. Hugo Huang (T) 18.54; 100 meters: 1. Michael Sanchez (A) 11.03, 2. Joel Spaulding (P) 11.03, 3. Yanni Kakouris (P) 11.06; Mile: 1. Jackson Beauparlant (P) 4:33.99, 2. Griffin White (T) 4:46.80, 3. Othmane Missaoui (A) 4:51.57, 4. Theo Roberts (N) 4:51.90, 5. Matt Murray (N) 4:55.42; 4x200 relay: 1. Pentucket (Matt Beaulieu, Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Yanni Kakouris) 1:33.47, 2. Triton (William Hight, Parker Burns, Bradyn Lopez, Shea McLaughlin) 1:35.09, 4. Amesbury (Henry O'Neill, Jackson Wetherell, Anthony Aguilar-Lopez, Zach Rome) 1:37.59; 400: 2. Parker Burns (T) 50.82, 4. Max Sanchez (A) 52.00, 5. Braeden Roche (P) 52.29;
400 hurdles: 2. Zach Rome (A) 59.05, 4. Jackson Wetherell (A) 59.77), 5. Stratton Seymour (P) 1:00.57, 6. Bryce Martis (T) 1:05.10; 800: 1. Joe Stanton (A) 2:05.58, 2. Bryan Nichols (T) 2:05.84, 3. Nolan Sesto (A) 2:14.11; 200: 1. Michael Sanchez (A) 22.50, 3. Ryan Miles (N) 23.72, 4. William Hight (T) 23.97, 5. Matt Sauris (T) 24.63, 6. Jack Foley (P) 24.64; 2-mile: 1. Cole Jacobsen (T) 10:18.95, 2. Michael Mohoric (N) 10:27.14, 3. Andre Bailin (A) 10:30.74, 4. Sam Mollineaux (T) 10:45.95, 6. Jack Fahey (P) 10:59.78; 4x800 relay: 1. Newburyport (Ethan Downs, Bradford Duchesne, Kyle Lisauskas, Aimon Fadil) 8:25.44, 2. Triton (Duncan MacDonald, Zach Lyon, John Prendergast, Colin Webber) 8:34.56, 3. Amesbury (Truman Yee, Maxx Rodrigues, Brody Tonks, Drew Sanford) 9:11.61, 4. Pentucket (Jason Sciacca, Austin Gagnon, Isaac Rigoli, Seamus Burke) 9:11.84; Shuttle Hurdle: 1. Newburyport (Kyle Lisauskas, Ean Hynes, Wyatt Hastings, Declan Hyer) 71.26, 2. Amesbury (Christian McGarry, Matt Bernardez, Dylan Crossman, Eyob Treiser-Brown) 79.90
Henry Sheldon Invitational (Girls)
Meet Results (9 teams scored): 1. Triton 145.50; 2. Pentucket 93; 3. Newburyport 77; 4. Ipswich 62.25; 5. Amesbury 55; 6. Winchester 38; 7. Essex Tech 32; 8. Lynnfield 26; 9. Sanborn 19.25
Area placers (top-6):
Pole vault: 2. Aly Daly (P) 7-0, 3. Lily D'Andrea (T) 6-6, 5. Alexa Bonasera (T) 6-6; Shot put: 2. Riley Bucco (P) 32-2, 3. Lidya Belanger (A) 29-11, 4. Emma Foley (N) 28-1, 6. Lia Goodwin (P) 27-7.50; Discus: 1. Emma Foley (N) 85-8, 6. Riley Bucco (P) 74-5; Javelin: 1. Janet Amasa-Titus (T) 93-3, 3. Aurora Montello (A) 89-9, 4. Meagan McAndrews (A) 86-10, 5. Lia Alsup (P) 83-5; Long jump: 1. Teagan Wilson (T) 17-4.80, 2. Sage Smith (P) 17-3.50, 3. Julia Schena (N) 16-8, 5. Morgan Trout (P) 15-9.50; Triple jump: 1. Teagan Wilson (T) 35-5.50, 3. Emily Bethmann (P) 32-5.50, 5. Arianna Basile (T) 30-7.50; High jump: 1. Wynter Smith (P) 4-10, 3. Colleen Johnson (T) 4-6, 3. Sophia Lesinski (T) 4-6;
100 hurdles: 2. Teagan Wilson (T) 15.68, 3. Wynter Smith (P) 16.10, 4. Lucy Buchmayr (N) 16.40, 5. Lidya Belanger (A) 17.01, 6. Meaghan Grenham (P) 17.11; 100 meters: 1. Sage Smith (P) 12.27, 3. Bayleigh Shanahan (A) 12.90, 5. Lia Goodwin (P) 13.11; Mile: 1. Avery Upite (T) 5:40.37, 3. Alexa Bonasera (T) 5:55.68, 4. Libby Murphy (P) 6:04.24; 4x200 relay: 1. Triton (Arianna Basile, Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Janet Amasa-Titus, Sophia Lesinski) 1:46.37, 2. Pentucket (Regan Breen, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant, Sage Smith) 1:48.53, 3. Newburyport (Grace Parsons, Chloe Raby, Morgan Felts, Devin Stroope) 1:49.10; 400: 1. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 1:00.44, 2. Janet Amasa-Titus (T) 1:00.64, 3. Annabel Murray (N) 1:02.52;
400 hurdles: 1. Sophia Lesinski (T) 1:07.81, 2. Meagan McAndrews (A) 1:09.19, 3. Brighton Seymour (P) 1:10.64, 5. Lily D'Andrea (T) 1:16.14, 6. Julia Schena (N) 1:16.42; 800: 1. Blake Parker (N) 2:23.47, 2. Anna Romano (T) 2:28.08, 4. Sophia Franco (N) 2:31.76, 5. Robin Sanger (T) 2:34.00, 6. Anna Tessmer (A) 2:47.02; 200: 1. Arianna Basile (T) 27.02, 3. Anna Seidel (N) 28.55, 5. Morgan Trout (P) 29.16, 6. Paige Nottingham (P) 29.23; 2-mile: 1. Erin Wallwork (T) 13:13.47, 2. Julia Parsons (A) 13:50.03, 3. Devon Davis (N) 14:05.87, 4. Ava Lasson (N) 14:06.09; 4x800 relay: 1. Newburyport (Ciara Geraghty, Devin Stroope, Morgan Felts, Annabel Murray) 10:07.73, 3. Triton (Angela Simmons, Danika Prendergast, Julia Blanchet, Riley Tudal) 11:37.19, 4. Amesbury (Anna Tessmer, Carly Testa, Abby Morin, Julia Parsons) 11:47.58; Shuttle Hurdle: 1. Amesbury (Meagan McAndrews, Lindsey Williamson, Sarah Burdick, Lidya Belanger) 71.46, 2. Pentucket (Brighton Seymour, Riley Bucco, Meaghan Grenham, Wynter Smith) 71.58
