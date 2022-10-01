Friday night's Newburyport at Lynnfield football game was something straight out of the 1950s.
Run the ball. Be physical. Play stout defense. Command time of possession.
Well, after 44 minutes of regulation, what that resulted in was a knockout, hard-nosed barnburner of a 3-3 ballgame. The Pioneers took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter and into halftime, but the Clippers tied it up when Austrian exchange student Jan Steinkeller drilled a 36-yard field goal in the third.
So to overtime they went.
Each team got the ball at the 10-yard-line and had four downs to find the end zone, and if you scored you had to go for the two-point conversion. Newburyport got the first crack on offense, and on 4th-and-goal from the 1 senior captain Jack Hadden plowed his way in for the touchdown. Then on the all-important conversion, quarterback Colin Fuller was flushed out to his right, but was still able to hit Gus Webster to put the Clippers up 11-3.
Now, all the Clippers had to do was what they had done all night -- get a stop.
That, however, didn't prove easy, as on its first play Lynnfield responded with a touchdown. But on the Pioneers' conversion attempt, the QB rolled out to his right before throwing a pass that ultimately fell to the turf incomplete, sealing Newburyport's dramatic 11-9 win.
"It kind of reminded me of a throwback game where time of possession, field position and defense were key," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. "It was a complete team effort from our guys. They all battled hard and just hung tough all game."
Hadden finished with 91 rushing yards on 21 carries along with his touchdown, and also led the Clippers (2-2) with 11 tackles and a sack. Webster was right behind with 7 tackles, Brendon Smith added 6, Logan Jones had 5 and Elijah Contrino chipped in 2 tackles and a sack.
Fuller, a sophomore, was solid in his first career start, completing 6-of-10 passes for 41 yards and the two-point conversion pass. He was filling in for junior Sean Miles, who missed the game with an injury but is hopeful to return soon.
"It was just an all out team effort," said Smolski. "We ended up changing our offense to a wing-T during the week, and Jack Hadden was a bruiser for us. It was give him the ball and let him go to work, and he had a lot of success on the ground. But all around, our guys just played great together as a team to get this one."
Lynnfield falls to 2-2 with the loss.
Newburyport will now gear up to host Pentucket Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Newburyport 11, Lynnfield 9 (OT)
Newburyport (2-2): 0 0 3 0 8 — 11
Lynnfield (2-2): 3 0 0 0 6 — 9
Third Quarter
N — Jan Steinkeller 36 field goal
Overtime
N — Jack Hadden 1 run (Gus Webster pass from Colin Fuller)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (39-117): Jack Hadden 21-91, Jack Sullivan 9-17, Kane Brennan 2-6, Logan Jones 2-3, Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 1-4, Colin Fuller 4-(-4)
PASSING: N — Fuller 6-10-0, 41, Jan Steinkeller 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: N — Ryan Miles 4-30, Sullivan 1-8, Gus Webster 1-3
