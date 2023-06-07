It's always nice to have a crutch, something that when all else fails, a team can rely on to execute at a high level.
For the Newburyport boys lacrosse team, that's its defense.
The scoring has come and gone throughout the season, but all spring long the Clippers know that their defense is going to keep them in games. Which, you can sort of figure when you have a Division 1 talent like Jack Hadden (Albany) and a Division 3 talent like Will Gagnon (St. Lawrence) leading the unit.
And Tuesday evening, that unit came through once again in the team's biggest game of the season.
With a minute left, No. 3 Newburyport was in clock-killing mode trying to hold a one-goal lead over No. 14 Foxborough in their Division 3 Round of 16 game. The Clippers compounded errors with a turnover followed by a penalty with 55 seconds left, but dug deep, and were able to close out the final moments on defense and force their own turnover to clinch a 7-6 playoff victory. With it, the Clippers are moving on to the Div. 3 Quarterfinals, where they'll host either No. 11 Hanover or No. 6 Dracut on Saturday at 10 a.m.
"It was an intense game," said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge. "But the thing that struck me about our kids yesterday was that they were so poised. There was no doubt from them, no fear or panic. They were calm and just focused on how to keep (Foxborough) off the board."
It was, however, a rocky start for Newburyport (14-6).
Even though the Clippers were winning faceoffs and controlling possession, Foxborough (8-12) jumped out to an early 2-0 after forcing some turnovers. Zach McHugh finally got the home team on the board, but the Clippers still trailed 4-3 heading into halftime after Merrimack College commit Conor Noone sent a pretty pass up to a teammate for a goal with six seconds remaining.
But that, as it turned out, would be Noone's lone point of the game.
For the other 47 minutes, the Division 1 commit was shut down by Gagnon, who received heaps of praise from his coach.
"Will had his toughest matchup of his career and probably played the best game he's every played," said Wedge. "Coming into the game, we went over a bunch of plans on how we were going to handle (Noone). We had a 'Plan A,' B, C, D and so on. But Will was Plan A, and he was fantastic."
Newburyport trailed 6-5 with five minutes left, but that's when junior Owen Kreuz took over. It was actually McHugh who picked up a ground ball in the offensive zone, and fired a pass over to Kreuz who ripped one from 14 yards out that perfectly hit the upper-left corner and dropped in. The Clippers followed with a faceoff victory, and with four minutes left Kreuz struck again for his third goal of the game to put his team ahead for good.
"It was a big day for him," said Wedge on Kreuz. "He came up huge for us."
For the game, Newburyport won 13 of 16 faceoffs, and dominated in the shots-on-goal category, 34-22.
Newburyport 7, Foxborough 6
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: Owen Kreuz 3, Zach McHugh, Jack Hadden, Logan Jones, Colin Fuller
Assists: Hadden, McHugh, Duncan Coir
Saves: Chris Salvatore 16
Foxborough (8-12): 2 2 0 2 — 6
Newburyport (14-6): 1 2 1 3 — 7
