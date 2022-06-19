AMHERST — It was a repeat of last year’s Division 3 state semifinal, Amesbury High versus Case High.
But this time it was for all the marbles.
Amesbury took care of business, besting Case, 1-0, at UMass Amherst on Saturday night for the program’s fifth state title, and it’s first since 2000.
Last year, Amesbury beat Case, 11-1, before falling to Turners Falls 5-4 in the state final.
“One of my all-time favorite teams,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters, who has been with the program since 1988. “This group was incredible in terms of talent, leadership, bonding … It really was the perfect team.”
Amesbury had scouted Case and got what they expected.
“They’re an aggressive team in every way,” Waters said. “They play to win. The top of their order is as good as we’ve seen. We had to play our best to beat them, and we did.”
The game was scoreless through three-plus innings before the Levasseur sisters did their thing. Senior Olivia Levasseur started it off with a single before being bunted over to second base. Then her kid sister, sophomore Izzie Levasseur, doubled her in.
It ended up being the only run of the game, which is often times the case in games with elite pitchers like this one.
Liv DeLong, one of the top players in the state who is headed to Boston University in the fall, then took over.
“Honestly, it felt real good getting that run,” DeLong said. “It allows you to be aggressive having a run behind you. It helped me the rest of the way.”
There was one scare in the fifth inning when one of Case’s hitters ripped a triple over the right fielder’s head. But Amesbury assistant coach Jim Hounam noticed the Case hitter missed first base.
“As soon as Jim told me I noticed the umpire at first looking down at the base,” Waters said. “So we appealed it and the ump called her out. There were two outs but the top of their lineup was coming up. That was huge.”
DeLong took over from there, getting three quick outs in the sixth. In the seventh, it was classic DeLong, striking out the final batter to clinch the state title.
DeLong allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out four.
“It was incredible,” DeLong said. “I love this team. We are very close. and Case was very good. They were as aggressive a team I’ve faced. They came to hit. It forced me to use all of my pitches. It was a great way to end my career, winning a state title with my teammates.”
Coach Waters said everything starts and ends with her four captains — DeLong, Ella Bezanson, Alana Delisle and Olivia Levasseur.
“Liv speaks for herself. She came off the winter winning a state title in basketball,” Waters said. “But she’d be working on her hitting and pitching on Sundays or after basketball practice.
“Ella Bezanson is not only talented as an outfielder, but runs my outfield, making all the calls on where they should play,” Waters said. “Alana Delisle is a star pitcher on any other team, but in a game like this we went with Liv’s speed. She’s more of a junkball thrower. and Olivia Levasseur is my go-to person when I need to get information to the team. She’s like our team mother.”
As for Waters, her plan was to coach only one year after longtime coach Chris Perry retired in 2015. Seven years later, it’s hard to leave.
“I’ve had so much fun being here,” Waters said. “The support is amazing. The town really gets behind our high school teams. It means a lot. It’s great to win like we did and share it with so many people. It is nice winning a state championship.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
Amesbury 1, Case 0
At Amherst, Mass. Amesbury (1): Ella Delisle c 3-0-1, Ella Bezanson cf 3-0-0, Olivia Levasseur ss 3-1-1, Liv DeLong p 3-0-0, Alana Delisle 3b 2-0-0, Izzy Levasseur 1b 2-0-1, Cali Catarius 2b 2-0-0, Lauren Celia rf 2-0-1, Lexi Leblanc lf 1-0-0. Totals: 21-1-3
Case 000 000 0 — 0
Ames 000 100 0 — 1
WP: A — DeLong
