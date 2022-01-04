BYFIELD — For reasons both known and unknown, the Triton gym has been a House of Horros for the Amesbury boys basketball team over the last decade.
Maybe it’s the overly-loud horn? Probably unlikely.
Maybe it’s the fact that the Vikings play everyone tough? Probably more likely.
Either way, when that horn did sound — loudly — one last time Tuesday night, there was a little more excitement than usual on the visitors bench after Amesbury earned a 70-51 victory. The Indians haven’t won on the Vikings’ home court since at least the 2011-12 season.
“The kids all think this gym is a jink,” laughed Amesbury coach Tom Comeau. “But it’s not a jink. (Triton) plays tough, and it’s a tough place to win because they bring it every night when you come here. So yeah, it makes this kind of win feel a lot better.”
There have been some close calls over the past decade, like the 53-52 game in 2013-14 and the 47-46 nailbitter just last year.
But there have certainly been some blowouts as well.
Tuesday night, however, the Indians (3-2) finally were able to erase those demons. Star senior Cam Keliher was relatively quite for the first half, and the Amesbury lead was only eight (51-43) heading into the fourth quarter.
But Keliher eventual, as his coach put it, “did his thing.”
The shifty guard — struggling from beyond the arc — resorted to the old-fashioned mid-range game. He swished a couple elbow jumpes, and was aggressive driving and finishing at the bucket to quickly expand the Indians’ lead to 59-43 early in the fourth. All told, he finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
“We didn’t shoot the ball our best I felt like,” said Keliher, who was averaging 21.0 ppg heading into the game. “But we locked down on defense, got out in transition and kind of just pulled away. I wasn’t hitting 3s all game, but I tried to get to the middie (mid-range) going and then get myself to the free throw line. Thankfully things got better.”
Triton (2-3) presented some problems inside with the size of Quintin McHale (15 points), Griffin Dupuis (14 pts) and Dylan Wilkinson (12 pts).
But the Indians got a huge boost down low from junior Nick Marden.
“Nick’s played well,” said Keliher. “He’s been grinding in practice and has worked really hard. He’s undersized, but he gets a ton of rebounds. He’s been big for us.”
After missing Amesbury’s first couple of games while recovering from some bumps and bruises from football season, Marden was all over the place Tuesday night with 11 points and 13 boards. Fellow forward Max LaPointe was playing well down low, but had to leave the game after an ankle injury.
Marden stepped up even more in his absence, as did senior Matt Welch (14 pts, 7 rebs).
“The gameplan was to spread them out and make sure we battled inside,” said Comeau. “(Triton) is a big, physical team, and we had to match them physically. and I thought the kids did well. Max (LaPointe) did a great job until his ankle twisted, and Nick Marden did a fantastic job. He is a beast inside.
“And Matty Welch just continues to go to the basket and cause all sorts of havoc inside. This group of kids have been playing together for a long time, and they know each other well. They trust each other, and that goes a long way.”
Triton will be at Lynnfield on Friday (6:30 p.m.), while Amesbury will be at Hamilton-Wenham at the same time.
The Indians will of course be ready, but will probably be celebrating Tuesday’s win a little bit longer than usual.
“We hadn’t won here in like 10 years,” said Keliher. “This was a big one.”
Amesbury 70, Triton 51
Amesbury (70): Cam Keliher 8-5-22, Nick Marden 4-3-11, Max LaPointe 1-0-2, Jake Hallinan 3-0-6, Matt Welch 5-2-14, Matt Heidt 3-2-10, Henry O’Neill 0-0-0, Andrew Daileanes 0-1-1, Jacob Harring 1-0-2, Steven Gjikopulli 1-0-2, Trevor Kimball 0-0-0. Totals 26-13-70
Triton (51): Quintin McHale 6-3-15, Jared Leonard 1-0-2, Nick Dupuis 2-2-6, Griffin Dupuis 5-0-14, Dylan Wilkinson 4-1-12, Max Ciaramitaro 0-0-0, Ethan Tate 1-0-2, Luke O’Leary 0-0-0, Brian Story 0-0-0. Totals 19-6-51
3-pointers: A — Welch 2, Heidt 2, Keliher; T — G. Dupuis 4, Wilkinson 3
Amesbury (3-2): 18 11 22 19 — 70
Triton (2-3): 10 18 15 8 — 51
